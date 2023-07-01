Bluefin Parkland


Appetizers

Age Nasu

$9.00

Fried Eggplant Topped With Sweet Miso Sauce

Age Tofu

$9.00

Fried Tofu With Tempura Sauce

Beef Tataki 

$17.00

Seared Beef With Ponzu Sauce

Campachi

$26.00

Thin Sliced Japanese Yellow Tail Mixed In Spicy Sauce

Dragon Buns 

$12.00Out of stock

Ground Pork Homemade Wrappers (6 Pieces))

Edamame

$6.00

steamed with sea salt

Fire Dance

$15.00

Baked scallops in a shell with miso, mayo, and cheese

Full Hole in One

$15.00

avocado stuffed with spicy chopped tuna with masago

Gyoza

$9.00

Pork dumpling fried or steamed

Half Hole in One

$9.00

avocado stuffed with spicy chopped tuna with masago

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Grilled yellowtail collar with ponzu sauce

Hiyayako

$8.00

Cold tofu topped with ginger

Miso Sea Bass

$18.00

Grilled sea bass marinated with miso sauce

Oshitashi

$7.00

Boiled spinach topped with sesame sauce

Pan Fried Chicken Dumpling

$12.00

6 pieces

Steamed Veggie Dumpling

$10.00Out of stock

6 Pieces

Pork Shumai

$8.00

fried or steamed

Sashimi Appetizer

$16.00

9 pieces of assorted fish of the day

Seafood Dumplings

$15.00

Shrimp, lobster and scallops with dumpling wrapped

Shrimp Dumplings

$12.00

Shrimp with dumpling wrapped – (6 Pieces))

Shrimp Eggplant

$10.00

4 Pieces

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

fried or steamed

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$14.00

Shrimp and vegetables tempura

Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Crispy fried over rice noodles with ponzu sauce

Spring Roll

$8.00

Crispy rolls stuffed with fresh vegetables

Sunomono

$13.00

Choice of Shrimp, Krab, Octopus, Conch or Mixed with cucumber in sweet rice vinegar

Sushi Appetizer

$16.00

5 sushi pieces and Tuna Roll

The Ring

$15.00

Calamari lightly fried, served with sweet sauce

Tiger’s Eye

$16.00

Baked squid stuffed with salmon, masago and asparagus with eel sauce

Tofu Steak

$8.00

Fried tofu with garlic sauce

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Seared tuna in sesame-ponzu sauce

Tuna Yukke

$16.00

scallions, masago mixed with spicy sauce

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$9.00

Assorted vegetables tempura

Yum Woon Sen

$15.00

Clear noodles salad with shrimp, minced chicken, onions, and scallions

Bluefin Tofu App

$9.00

Lightly Fried Tofu, Served With Our Special Sauce

Soups

Chicken Noodles Soup

$6.00

Chicken with rice noodles, scallions

King of the Sea

$8.00

Assorted seafood, lemon grass, lime juice and mushrooms prepared in a spicy broth

Miso Soup

$3.00+

Soy-based soup with scallions, tofu, and seaweed

Miso Soup Vegetable

$5.00

Mixed vegetables in soy-based soup

Tom Kha Chicken

$7.00

Mixed vegetable, mushrooms, lime juice, and galangal cooked in coconut milk

Tom Kha Shrimp

$8.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, lime juice, and galangal cooked in coconut milk

Tom Kha Vegetables

$6.00

Chicken, mushrooms, lime juice, and galangal cooked in coconut milk

Tom Yum Chicken

$7.00

Chicken, lime juice, mushrooms, lemon grass, Thai herbs, simmered in spicy broth

Tom Yum Shrimp

$8.00

Spicy soup with shrimp, lime juice, mushrooms, lemon grass and Thai herbs

Tom Yum Vegetables

$6.00

Spicy soup with vegetable, lime juice, mushrooms, lemon grass and Thai herbs

Vegetables Soup

$6.00

Mixed vegetables simmered in broth

Wonton Soup

$6.00+

Chicken dumplings with bean sprouts and scallions

Salads

Green Salad

$3.00

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, carrots with ginger dressing

Hiyashi Wakame

$8.00

Seaweed salad

Sashimi Salad

$17.00

Mix of raw fish, conch and vegetables topped with special dressing

Seafood Salad

$15.00

Boiled shrimp, krab sticks and seaweed salad with vegetables

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Shrimp, onion and scallions tossed in a spicy lemon grass dressing

Spicy Beef Salad

$15.00

Grilled beef marinated in spices and tossed with tomatoes, onions, scallions, and cucumbers

Spicy Conch Salad

$17.00

Conch, orange, tomatoes, cucumber, scallions and masago with spicy sauce

Spicy Krab Salad

$16.00

Spicy krab, orange, tomato, cucumber, scallions and masago with spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Salad

$17.00

Tuna, orange, tomatoes, cucumber, scallions with special sauce

Cucumber Wraps

K.C. Roll

$16.00

Salmon, krab sticks and cream cheese with ponzu sauce

Kani-Su

$14.00

Krab sticks, avocado and masago with rice vinegar and steamed shrimp on side

Naruto Hamachi

$16.00

Japanese yellowtail, avocado with ponzu sauce

Naruto Maki

$14.00

Krab sticks, avocado rolled in paper-thin cucumber with miso sauce

Naruto Salmon

$16.00

Salmon, avocado with ponzu sauce

Naruto Tuna

$16.00

Tuna, avocado with ponzu sauce

Temaki – Hand Rolls

Boston Temaki

$5.00

Shrimp, lettuce, avocado, cucumber and mayo

California Temaki

$5.00

Krab stick, avocado, cucumber and masago

Dynamite Temaki

$6.00

Mixed seafood baked with spicy mayo

J.B. Temaki

$5.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallions

Negi Hama Temaki

$5.00

(Japanese yellowtail and scallions

Salmon Skin Temaki

$5.00

Grilled salmon skin and scallions

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$6.00

Mixed Tuna with spicy mayo and scallions

Spider Temaki 2

$14.00

Soft shell crabs, avocado, asparagus, masago and scallions

Tuna Temaki

$5.00

Tuna and scallions

Unagi Temaki

$6.00

Grilled eel and cucumber

Vegetable Temaki

$3.00

Assorted vegetables

Makizushi – Rolls

Boston Roll

$11.00

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and mayo

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Beauty & Beast Roll

$16.00

Half tuna and half eel, avocado and asparagus

California Roll

$7.00

Krab sticks, avocado, cucumber and masago, sesame seed

Chicken Katzu Roll

$12.00

Fried chicken with rice outside

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$12.00

Grilled chicken with rice outside

Crazy Roll

$14.00

Grill eel, salmon skin, avocado, asparagus, scallions and masago with eel sauce on top

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Daimyo Roll

$15.00

Tuna, hamachi, salmon, avocado, asparagus, masago, scallions

Dancing Eel

$16.00

California roll with grilled eel on top

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Mixed seafood baked in spicy mayo topped with eel sauce

Eel Roll

$12.00

Grilled eel and cucumber

Escolar Roll

$7.00

with scallions

Futomaki

$13.00

Krab sticks, tamago, kampyo, asparagus, cucumber, spinach and masago

JB Roll

$9.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallions

Krab Roll

$6.00

Madonna Roll

$15.00

Grilled eel, asparagus, and avocado, wrapped in crepe

Miami Roll

$15.00

Fried snapper, avocado, cucumber, scallions, mayo, masago and eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California roll with rainbow of fish on top

Negihama Roll

$7.00

Japanese yellowtail and scallions

Salmon Crunch

$13.00

Salmon, krab sticks, asparagus tempura style (no rice)

Salmon Roll

$7.00

with scallions

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Fried salmon skin, scallions with eel sauce

Shrimp Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, scallions

Spicy Krab Roll

$9.00

Krab sticks, avocado and spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Mixed salmon with spicy mayo, cucumber, scallions, masago

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Mixed tuna with spicy mayo, cucumber, scallions, sesame seed

Tanzana Roll

$16.00

Japanese Yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, scallions and masago

Tuna Roll

$7.00

with scallions

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Assorted vegetables

Special Maki Rolls

* Indicates seaweed outside

*Spider Roll

$17.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus and masago topped with eel sauce

*Super Crunch

$17.00

Salmon, krab sticks, eel, cream cheese, avocado, scallions and tempura-style with eel sauce on top

Sushi Bomb

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, snapper, avocado, asparagus, scallions and tempura-style with tiger sauce on top

French Roll

$16.00

Steamed shrimp, krab sticks, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese and masago wrapped in a crepe

American Dream

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, lettuce, avocado and baked conch with avocado and eel sauce on top

Boca Roll

$17.00

Shrimp, krab sticks, mango, papaya, avocado, masago with mango sauce on top

Celebration Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake and eel sauce on top

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese with avocado on top

Green Dragon Roll

$17.00

Eel, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese with avocado on top

Key West Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, krab sticks, avocado, asparagus, masago, spicy mayo with eel sauce on top)

Lobster Bomb

$29.00

Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus, scallions and masago with tiger sauce on top

Mexican Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, lettuce, chopped onions, avocado, spicy mayo, masago and topped with ell sauce

Orange Dragon

$17.00

Shrimp, krab sticks, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and salmon on top

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp, krab sticks, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and red tuna on top

Volcano Roll

$17.00

California roll topped with dynamite and eel sauce

Bluefin Roll

$19.00

Tuna, hamachi, squid, Japanese pickles, avocado, scallions and masago

Sushi or Sashimi

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$5.00

Asparagus

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Conch

$4.00

Escolar

$4.00

Hamachi (Japanese Yellow tail)

$4.50

Hokkigai

$4.00

Ikura

$4.00

Krab Stick

$2.50

Masago (Roe)

$4.00

Octopus

$4.00

Saba

$4.00

Salmon

$4.00

Scallop

$4.00

Sea Eel (2 Pieces)

$12.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Spinach

$1.50

Squid

$4.00

Tamago (Sweet egg)

$2.50Out of stock

Tuna

$4.00

Unagi (Eel)

$4.00

Wahoo

$4.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combos

Sashimi Dinner

$28.00

16 pieces of mixed fresh fish of the day

Sashimi New York

$32.00

24 pieces of mixed fresh fish of the day

Sashimi Tokyo

$32.00

Authentic Japanese style of sashimi with conch and octopus

Sushi for Two

$46.00

California Roll, J.B. Roll and 18 Sushi pieces

Sushi Mori A

$24.00

California Roll and 9 Sushi pieces

Sushi Mori B

$24.00

California Roll, Tuna Roll and 6 Sushi Pieces

Sushi Mori C

$24.00

Eel Roll, Salmon Skin Hand Roll and 6 Sushi pieces

Usuzukuri A

$26.00

Thin slices white fish with ponzu sauce

Usuzukuri B

$26.00

Choice of thin slices of Tuna, Salmon, Yellow tail or mixed fish with ponzu sauce

Chirashi

$27.00

An arrangement of Sashimi on rice

Hosomaki Combo

$20.00

California Roll, J.B. Roll and Tuna Roll

Lady’s Finger

$26.00

Rainbow Roll and 5 Sushi pieces

Vegetable Combo

$19.00

Vegetable Roll and 7 Vegetable Sushi pieces

Sushi Boat Combos

Mini Single

$26.00

Rainbow Roll, 6 sashimi pieces and 3 sushi pieces

Single

$44.00

California Roll, 12 sashimi pieces and 6 sushi pieces

Boat for Two

$70.00

California Roll, JB Roll, 16 sashimi pieces and 10 sushi pieces

Boat for Three

$105.00

California Roll, JB Roll, Sushi Bomb, 20 sashimi pieces and 15 sushi pieces)

Boat for Four

$163.00

California Roll, JB Roll, Sushi Bomb, Super Crunch, 30 sashimi pieces and 20 sushi pieces

Titanic

$195.00

California Roll, JB Roll, Sushi Bomb, Super Crunch, Dragon Roll, 40 sashimi and 25 sushi pieces

Japanese Dinner Combos

A. 3 Sushi & 6 Sashimi & California Roll & Shrimp Tempura

$29.00

All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad

B. 3 Sushi & 6 Sashimi & California Roll & Chicken Teriyaki

$28.00

All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad

C. 3 Sushi & 6 Sashimi & California Roll & Steak Teriyaki

$31.00

All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad

D. 3 Sushi & 6 Sashimi & California Roll & Lobster Teriyaki

$37.00

All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad

E. Shrimp Tempura & Chicken Teriyaki

$26.00

All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad

F. Shrimp Tempura & Steak Teriyaki

$28.00

All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad

G. Shrimp Tempura & Lobster Teriyaki

$37.00

All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad

H. Steak Teriyaki & Chicken Teriyaki

$28.00

All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad

I. Steak Teriyaki & Lobster Teriyaki

$37.00

All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad

Japanese Dinners

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.00

Boneless and skinless chicken breast with vegetables and teriyaki sauce

Lobster Teriyaki

$37.00

Two Florida lobster tails

Salmon Teriyaki

$26.00

Grill fresh salmon with veggie and teriyaki sauce

Sea Bass Teriyaki

$39.00

With steamed vegetables and teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki

$26.00

With steamed vegetables and teriyaki sauce

Steak Teriyaki

$28.00

With steamed vegetables and teriyaki sauce

Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$19.00

Boneless and skinless chicken breast

Seafood Mix Katsu

$25.00

Shrimp, krab sticks, scallops and snapper

Shrimp Katsu

$22.00

Shrimp

Tempura

Seafood Mix Tempura

$25.00

Shrimp, snapper, scallops, krab sticks and vegetables

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$22.00

Shrimp and vegetables

Vegetable Tempura

$15.00

Assorted vegetables

Thai Noodles

Pad Thai

$17.00

Stir fried rice noodles, eggs, scallions, and bean sprouts

Bluefin noodle

$17.00

Egg noodles stir fried with chicken and shrimp, bean sprouts, cabbage and eggs

Thai Dinners

Basil Sauce

$19.00

Sautéed with basil, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot chili, and onions

Cashew Nuts

$19.00

Sautéed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts and scallions

Clear Noodles

$19.00

Sautéed with clear noodles, eggs and mixed vegetables

Garlic Sauce

$19.00

Sautéed with garlic, black pepper, and sherry wine, served on a bed of steamed vegetables

Ginger Sauce

$19.00

Sautéed fresh ginger, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and scallions

Green Curry

$19.00

Simmered in green curry with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil

Red Curry

$19.00

Simmered in red curry with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil)

Thai House Specialties

The World of Seafood

$32.00

Steamed shrimp, lobster tail, scallops, squid, mussels and krab sticks served on a bed of mixed vegetables

Seafood in the Red Sea

$32.00

Shrimp, lobster tail, scallops, squid, mussels, sweet potatoes, onion, simmered in red curry and coconut milk

Lobster Ginger

$37.00

Lobster tail sautéed with ginger, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and scallions

Volcano Lobster

$37.00

Lobster tempura topped with chili sauce, served with mixed vegetables

Lobster Curry

$37.00

Lobster tail with sweet peas, pineapple, bell peppers, simmered in red curry and coconut mild

Chicken with Chili Paste

$21.00

Fried chicken breast sautéed with eggs, ginger, scallions, chili, and bell peppers

Panang Curry

$20.00

Chicken or beef in a rich Thai curry with snow peas, zucchini, and bell peppers

Masaman Curry

$21.00

With curry, coconut milk, cashew milk, cashews nuts, sweet potatoes and onions

Scallops in the Red Sea

$27.00

Scallops, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and bail, simmered in red curry and coconut mild

Volcano Jumbo Shrimps

$27.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp topped with chili sauce, served on a bed of mixed vegetables

Volcano Chicken

$23.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast tenders topped with chili sauce served on a bed of mixed vegetables

Jumbo Shrimp with Chili Paste

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with eggs, ginger, scallions, chili bell peppers

Vegetables & Tofu

Clear Noodles with Mixed Vegetables

$17.00

Clear noodles stir fried with eggs and mixed vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Sautéed mixed fresh vegetables

Tofu Curry

$16.00

Tofu, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, pineapple, and basil, simmered in red curry coconut milk

Cashew Nuts with Tofu

$17.00

Tofu sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers, water chestnuts and scallions

Tofu with Ginger

$16.00

Tofu sautéed with ginger, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and scallions

Vegetable Curry

$16.00

Mixed vegetables, simmered in red curry

Vegetable Pad Thai

$16.00

Stir fried rice noodles with mixed vegetables, eggs, scallions, and bean sprouts

Noodles

Nabeyaki Udon

$19.00

Udon with shrimp tempura, chicken, krab sticks, eggs vegetables in hot soup

Seafood Udon

$20.00

Udon with shrimp, scallops, mussels, scallions, napa and carrots

Tempura Udon

$16.00

Udon with shrimp tempura in hot soup

Udon

$14.00

Thick white noodle in hot soup

Yakisoba

$14.00

Sautéed noodles with vegetables

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai jasmine rice with eggs, peas, carrots

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai jasmine rice with eggs, peas, carrots

Fried Rice Veg

$13.00

Thai jasmine rice with eggs, peas, carrots, vegetables

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

Thai jasmine rice with eggs, peas, carrots

Special Fried Rice

$19.00

Thai jasmine rice, shrimp, chicken, beef with eggs, peas, carrots

Bluefin Fried Rice

$19.00

Shrimp, chicken, beef, cashew nut and pineapple peas, carrots

Duck

Bluefin Duck

$26.00

1/2 Duck, deep fried topped with volcano chili sauce

Curry Duck

$26.00

1/2 Duck, deep fried, served on top of red curry sauce

Ginger Duck

$26.00

1/2 Duck, deep fried and topped with ginger, onions, mushrooms, scallions and bell peppers

Fish

Mermaid in the Red Sea

$30.00

Deep fried red snapper filleted, cooked in red curry sauce

Volcano Mermaid

$36.00

Whole snapper-deep fried, topped with chili sauce

Ginger Snapper

$36.00

Whole snapper-deep fried, topped with ginger, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and scallions

Garlic Snapper

$36.00

Whole snapper-deep fried with garlic sauce

Kids Menu

Chicken Katsu Kids

$14.00

with fries, cheese maki

Chicken Teriyaki Kids

$12.00

with fries, cheese maki

Salmon Teriyaki Kids

$16.00

with fries, cheese maki

Shrimp Katsu Kids

$14.00

with fries, cheese maki

Steak Teriyaki Kids

$14.00

with fries, cheese maki

Sushi Kids Krab Roll, Tamago Roll and Cucumber Roll

$14.00

Krab Roll, Sweet Egg Roll and Cucumber Roll