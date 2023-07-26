Bluefin Sushi Thai 3211 Encinal Ave Ste A
Food
Appetizers
Edamame
Salted boiled soybeans
Gyoza
Deep-fried chicken dumplings
Spring Roll
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with vegetable, served with sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
Fresh Roll Veg
Rice paper roll, mixed green, carrots, cucumber, and avocado with peanut sauce
Fried Calamari
Deep-fried calamari served with spicy mayo
Fried Tofu
Crispy golden tofu and sesame seed. Served with peanut sauce
Mixed Tempura
Deep-fried jumbo shrimp (2) and vegetables
Shrimp Tempura
Hamachi Jalapeño
Sliced yellow tail, jalapeño, fried shallot, and scallion with ponzu sauce
Salmon Aburi
Seared salmon, tobiko, crispy shallot, and scallion with tataki sauce
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna, seaweed, cucumber, fried shallot, scallion with tataki sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Deep-fried battered soft-shell crab and served with spicy mayo
Tako wasabi
Crispy chicken wings topped crispy basil, served with sweet and sour sauce
Takoyaki
Japanese octopus ball served with katsu sauce and spicy mayo
Wakame
Seaweed salad
Wing
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared tuna, mix greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, and sesame seed with Japanese dressing
Avocado Salad
Sliced avocado over mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, and sesame seed with ginger dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated chicken over mixed greens, carrot, sesame seed, cucumber, and tomato with ginger dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon over mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, and sesame seed with ginger dressing
House Salad
Papaya Salad
Green papaya with shrimp, fresh chili, tomato, carrot, garlic, and green beans with spicy lime dressing
Seafood Salad
Variety fish, cucumber, carrot, seaweed over mixed greens, tomatoes, and sesame seed with Japanese dressing
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna over mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, and sesame seed with ginger dressing
Soup/Noodle Soup
Beef Udon
Udon noodle with grilled steak, onion, cabbage and seaweed in clear broth
Chicken Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle with broccoli, bean sprouts, garlic and green onion
Large Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk soup with mushroom, tomato, onion galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and green onion
Large Tom Yum Soup
Hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, onion galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and green onion
Small Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk soup with mushroom, tomato, onion galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and green onion
Small Tom Yum Soup
Hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, onion galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and green onion
Spicy Seafood Udon
Udon noodle with seafood, onion, mushroom, and cabbage in hot and sour broth
Tempura Udon
Udon noodle with mixed tempura, onion, and cabbage in clear broth
Veggies Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle with carrot, cabbage, broccoli, bean sprouts, garlic and green onion
Wonton Soup
Chicken dumpling with sliced chicken, cabbage, green onion and onion in chicken broth
Nigiri
Amaebi Nigiri
2 pieces. Sweet shrimp
Ebi Nigiri
2 pieces. Cooked tiger shrimp
Hamachi Nigiri
2 Pcs. Yellow tail
Hotate Nigiri
2 pieces. Hokkaido scallops
Ika Nigiri
2 Pcs. Squid
Ikura Nigiri
2 pieces. Salmon roe
Inari Nigiri
2 pieces. Sushi rice with soy bean pocket
Kani Nigiri
Crab sticks
Maguro Nigiri
2 Pcs. Tuna
Saba Nigiri
2 Pcs. Mackerel
Sake Nigiri
2 Pcs. Salmon
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
2 Pcs. Albacore tuna
Tako Nigiri
2 Pcs. Octopus
Tamago Nigiri
2 pieces. Sweet egg omelet
Tobiko Nigiri
2 pieces. Frying fish roe
Unagi Nigiri
2 pcs. BBQ Eel
Walu Nigiri
2 Pcs . White tuna
Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
4 pieces. Yellow tail
Ika Sashimi
4 pieces. Squid
Kani Sashimi
Crab stick
Maguro Sashimi
2 pieces. Tuna
Saba Sashimi
4 pieces. Mackerel
Sake Sashimi
4 pieces. Salmon
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
4 pieces. Albacore tuna
Tako Sashimi
4 pieces. Octopus
Unagi Sashimi
4 pieces. BBQ eel
Walu Sashimi
4 pieces. White tuna
Bluefin Special
Sashimi Sample
8 pieces
Sashimi Mori
16 pieces
Sushi Sashimi Combo
Chef choice of 5 sashimi and 7 nigiri
Omakase Nigiri
Chef choice of 10 nigiri
Poppy Love
Chef choice of 15 sashimi, 6 nigiri, California and bluefin bomb roll
Party of Boat
Bluefin bomb, lion king, rainbow, spicy tuna, unagi, encinal, dragon and California
Makimono
Avocado Roll
Bagel Roll
Salmon and cream cheese with seaweed outside
California Roll
Imitation crab and avocado topped with masago
Cucumber Roll
Hamachi Roll
Hamachi and scallion
Salmon Roll
Salmon and scallion
School girl
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura with imitation crab and cucumber topped with tempura flakes
Spicy Crab Meat Roll
Spicy imitation crab and avocado topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy hamachi and scallion topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with spicy mayo
Spicy tuna roll
Tuna Roll
Tuna and scallion
Unagi Roll
BBQ eel and cucumber
Veggies Roll
Cucumber, carrot, inari and avocado with seaweed outside
Temaki
Signature Roll
Beauti on the Beach
Unagi and cucumber topped with salmon, avocado and tiger sauce
Bluefin Bomb Roll
Deep-fried variety of fish, avocado and masago topped with spicy tiger sauce
Crazy Salmon Roll
Salmon and avocado topped with seared salmon scallion and ikura with spicy mayo and hot sauce
Dancing Roll
Imitation crab and avocado topped with unagi
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with avocado, masago and unagi sauce
Encinal Roll
Hamachi, cucumber, and avocado topped with masago
Gamson Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado topped with smoke salmon cucumber, masago, scallion and spicy mayo
Golden State Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallion and spicy mayo
Hot Mama Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tuna, jalapeño with spicy mayo and hot sauce
Lemon Salmon Roll
Imitation crab and avocado topped with salmon and lemon sliced
Lion King Roll
Baked imitation crab and avocado topped with salmon, cheese, masago, scallion and unagi sauce
Lobster Tempura Roll
Crispy lobster, avocado, and cucumber topped with masago and tiger sauce
Mexican Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with masago and tiger sauce
Monster Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with avocado cooked shrimp and tiger sauce
Nikko Crunch
Salmon, tuna, tamago, cucumber, and jalapeño topped with tobiko and tempura flakes
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese topped with smoke salmon
Rainbow Roll
Imitation crab and avocado topped with tuna, salmon, escolar, cooked shrimp and avocado
Snow White Roll
Imitation crab and avocado topped with seared super white tuna and unagi sauce
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, masago, cucumber, and avocado topped with unagi sauce
Super Crunch Roll
Deep-fried salmon, crab, cream cheese avocado, unagi and masago topped with tiger sauce
Super Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with unagi, avocado, masago and unagi sauce
Top Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with shiro maguro, masago, scallion, tempura flakes and spicy mayo
Volcano Roll
Tuna, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy imitation crab, red tobiko and scallion
Japanese Bowl
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled marinated steak with steamed mixed vegetable and sesame seed, topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with jasmine rice
Chicken Katsu
Deep-fried chicken cutlets coated egg and panko bread with shredded cabbage and sesame seed topped with katsu sauce. Served with jasmine rice
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled marinated chicken breast with steamed mixed vegetable and sesame seed, topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with jasmine rice
Chirashi Don
Assorted raw fish over sushi rice
Poke Bowl
Sushi rice, tuna, salmon, imitation crab, avocado, mixed greens, and seaweed with ginger dressing
Sake Don
Japanese rice bowl topped with sliced salmon sashimi
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon with steamed mixed vegetable and sesame seed, topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with jasmine rice
Tekka Don
Japanese rice bowl topped with sliced tuna sashimi
Tofu Teriyaki
Fried tofu with steam mixed vegetable and sesame seed topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with jasmine rice
Unagi Don
BBQ eel over rice topped with eel sauce
Thai Street Food
Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, chive, and bean sprout topped with ground peanut
Pad Se-Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with egg, broccoli, and carrot
Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with fresh chili, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and basil
Garlic Noodle
Stir-fried egg noodle with garlic, carrot, cabbage, and broccoli topped with Parmesan
Thai Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with egg, onion, and tomatoes
Basil Fried Rice
Spicy Thai style fried rice, onion, egg, tomatoes and basil
Spicy Basil
Choice of meat sautéed with fresh chili, onion, green bean, bell pepper, and sweet basil
Spicy Eggplant
Sautéed eggplant with bell pepper, onion, garlic, and basil
Spicy Green Beans
Sautéed green beans and bell pepper with spicy chili paste
Mixed Vegetables
Sautéed mixed vegetables with garlic sauce
Praram
Green beans, cabbage, carrot, and broccoli topped with peanut sauce
Red Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, green beans, and basil
Green Curry
Green curry paste with coconut milk, bell pepper, eggplant, green beans, and basil
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and carrot
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste with coconut milk, peanut sauce, and bell pepper
Pumpkin Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bell pepper, pumpkins, and basil
Chef Recommended Thai Street Food
Choo Chee Salmon
Sauteed crispy salmon in red curry sauce, bell pepper, green bean, onion and carrot
Crab Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with crab, egg, and onion
Crispy Basil Salmon
Sautéed crispy salmon with Thai chili, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil
Fried Chicken Over Fried Rice
Crispy chicken beast over Thai style fried rice with egg, onion, and tomatoes
Lemongrass Chicken
Sautéed chicken with green curry sauce, bell pepper, green bean, onion, carrot, and lemongrass
Mountain Beef
Sautéed beef with red curry sauce, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil
Paradise Chicken
Sautéed sliced fried chicken with bell pepper, onion, carrot, cashew nut, and scallion in sweet chili sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken, prawn, pineapple, egg, onion, tomatoes, raisin, and cashew nut