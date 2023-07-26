Food

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Salted boiled soybeans

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

Deep-fried chicken dumplings

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$10.00

Crispy spring rolls stuffed with vegetable, served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$13.00

Grilled marinated chicken served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce

Fresh Roll Veg

$10.00

Rice paper roll, mixed green, carrots, cucumber, and avocado with peanut sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Deep-fried calamari served with spicy mayo

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$10.00

Crispy golden tofu and sesame seed. Served with peanut sauce

Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$14.00

Deep-fried jumbo shrimp (2) and vegetables

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00
Hamachi Jalapeño

Hamachi Jalapeño

$15.00

Sliced yellow tail, jalapeño, fried shallot, and scallion with ponzu sauce

Salmon Aburi

Salmon Aburi

$15.00

Seared salmon, tobiko, crispy shallot, and scallion with tataki sauce

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Seared tuna, seaweed, cucumber, fried shallot, scallion with tataki sauce

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

Deep-fried battered soft-shell crab and served with spicy mayo

Tako wasabi

Tako wasabi

$10.00

Crispy chicken wings topped crispy basil, served with sweet and sour sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$12.00

Japanese octopus ball served with katsu sauce and spicy mayo

Wakame

Wakame

$10.00

Seaweed salad

Wing

$12.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Seared tuna, mix greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, and sesame seed with Japanese dressing

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Sliced avocado over mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, and sesame seed with ginger dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken over mixed greens, carrot, sesame seed, cucumber, and tomato with ginger dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Grilled salmon over mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, and sesame seed with ginger dressing

House Salad

$13.00

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Green papaya with shrimp, fresh chili, tomato, carrot, garlic, and green beans with spicy lime dressing

Seafood Salad

$18.00

Variety fish, cucumber, carrot, seaweed over mixed greens, tomatoes, and sesame seed with Japanese dressing

Spicy Tuna Salad

$14.00

Spicy tuna over mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, and sesame seed with ginger dressing

Soup/Noodle Soup

Beef Udon

$20.00

Udon noodle with grilled steak, onion, cabbage and seaweed in clear broth

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Thin rice noodle with broccoli, bean sprouts, garlic and green onion

Large Tom Kha Soup

$15.00

Coconut milk soup with mushroom, tomato, onion galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and green onion

Large Tom Yum Soup

$15.00

Hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, onion galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and green onion

Small Tom Kha Soup

$9.00

Coconut milk soup with mushroom, tomato, onion galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and green onion

Small Tom Yum Soup

$9.00

Hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, onion galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and green onion

Spicy Seafood Udon

$20.00

Udon noodle with seafood, onion, mushroom, and cabbage in hot and sour broth

Tempura Udon

$22.00

Udon noodle with mixed tempura, onion, and cabbage in clear broth

Veggies Noodle Soup

$13.00

Thin rice noodle with carrot, cabbage, broccoli, bean sprouts, garlic and green onion

Wonton Soup

$16.00

Chicken dumpling with sliced chicken, cabbage, green onion and onion in chicken broth

Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$11.00

2 pieces. Sweet shrimp

Ebi Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces. Cooked tiger shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

2 Pcs. Yellow tail

Hotate Nigiri

$10.00

2 pieces. Hokkaido scallops

Ika Nigiri

$7.00

2 Pcs. Squid

Ikura Nigiri

$10.00

2 pieces. Salmon roe

Inari Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces. Sushi rice with soy bean pocket

Kani Nigiri

$7.00

Crab sticks

Maguro Nigiri

Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

2 Pcs. Tuna

Saba Nigiri

$8.00

2 Pcs. Mackerel

Sake Nigiri

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

2 Pcs. Salmon

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

2 Pcs. Albacore tuna

Tako Nigiri

$8.00

2 Pcs. Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces. Sweet egg omelet

Tobiko Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces. Frying fish roe

Unagi Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

2 pcs. BBQ Eel

Walu Nigiri

Walu Nigiri

$8.00

2 Pcs . White tuna

Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$12.00

4 pieces. Yellow tail

Ika Sashimi

$10.00

4 pieces. Squid

Kani Sashimi

$7.00

Crab stick

Maguro Sashimi

$12.00

2 pieces. Tuna

Saba Sashimi

$12.00

4 pieces. Mackerel

Sake Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$12.00

4 pieces. Salmon

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$12.00

4 pieces. Albacore tuna

Tako Sashimi

Tako Sashimi

$10.00

4 pieces. Octopus

Unagi Sashimi

Unagi Sashimi

$12.00

4 pieces. BBQ eel

Walu Sashimi

$12.00

4 pieces. White tuna

Bluefin Special

Sashimi Sample

$18.00

8 pieces

Sashimi Mori

$28.00

16 pieces

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$30.00

Chef choice of 5 sashimi and 7 nigiri

Omakase Nigiri

$32.00

Chef choice of 10 nigiri

Poppy Love

$65.00

Chef choice of 15 sashimi, 6 nigiri, California and bluefin bomb roll

Party of Boat

$95.00

Bluefin bomb, lion king, rainbow, spicy tuna, unagi, encinal, dragon and California

Makimono

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Bagel Roll

$10.00

Salmon and cream cheese with seaweed outside

California Roll

$9.00

Imitation crab and avocado topped with masago

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Hamachi Roll

$8.00

Hamachi and scallion

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon and scallion

School girl

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura with imitation crab and cucumber topped with tempura flakes

Spicy Crab Meat Roll

$9.00

Spicy imitation crab and avocado topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$8.00

Spicy hamachi and scallion topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with spicy mayo

Spicy tuna roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna and scallion

Unagi Roll

$10.00

BBQ eel and cucumber

Veggies Roll

$10.00

Cucumber, carrot, inari and avocado with seaweed outside

Temaki

Avocado Hand roll

$6.00

Cucumber Hand roll

$5.00

Hamachi Hand roll

$6.00

Salmon Hand roll

$6.00

Tuna Hand roll

$6.00

Spicy crab meat Hand roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Hand roll

$7.00

Spicy Hamachi Hand roll

$6.00

California Hand roll

$7.00

Unagi Hand roll

$8.00

School girl Hand roll

$6.00

Shrimp tempura Hand roll

$9.00

Signature Roll

Beauti on the Beach

$16.00

Unagi and cucumber topped with salmon, avocado and tiger sauce

Bluefin Bomb Roll

Bluefin Bomb Roll

$17.00

Deep-fried variety of fish, avocado and masago topped with spicy tiger sauce

Crazy Salmon Roll

Crazy Salmon Roll

$18.00

Salmon and avocado topped with seared salmon scallion and ikura with spicy mayo and hot sauce

Dancing Roll

$15.00

Imitation crab and avocado topped with unagi

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with avocado, masago and unagi sauce

Encinal Roll

Encinal Roll

$13.00

Hamachi, cucumber, and avocado topped with masago

Gamson Roll

Gamson Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and avocado topped with smoke salmon cucumber, masago, scallion and spicy mayo

Golden State Roll

Golden State Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallion and spicy mayo

Hot Mama Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tuna, jalapeño with spicy mayo and hot sauce

Lemon Salmon Roll

Lemon Salmon Roll

$14.00

Imitation crab and avocado topped with salmon and lemon sliced

Lion King Roll

Lion King Roll

$15.00

Baked imitation crab and avocado topped with salmon, cheese, masago, scallion and unagi sauce

Lobster Tempura Roll

Lobster Tempura Roll

$30.00

Crispy lobster, avocado, and cucumber topped with masago and tiger sauce

Mexican Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with masago and tiger sauce

Monster Shrimp Roll

Monster Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with avocado cooked shrimp and tiger sauce

Nikko Crunch

$18.00

Salmon, tuna, tamago, cucumber, and jalapeño topped with tobiko and tempura flakes

Philadelphia Roll

$15.00

Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese topped with smoke salmon

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Imitation crab and avocado topped with tuna, salmon, escolar, cooked shrimp and avocado

Snow White Roll

Snow White Roll

$15.00

Imitation crab and avocado topped with seared super white tuna and unagi sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.00

Fried soft shell crab, masago, cucumber, and avocado topped with unagi sauce

Super Crunch Roll

$17.00

Deep-fried salmon, crab, cream cheese avocado, unagi and masago topped with tiger sauce

Super Dragon Roll

Super Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with unagi, avocado, masago and unagi sauce

Top Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with shiro maguro, masago, scallion, tempura flakes and spicy mayo

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Tuna, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy imitation crab, red tobiko and scallion

Japanese Bowl

Beef Teriyaki

$20.00

Grilled marinated steak with steamed mixed vegetable and sesame seed, topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with jasmine rice

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Deep-fried chicken cutlets coated egg and panko bread with shredded cabbage and sesame seed topped with katsu sauce. Served with jasmine rice

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast with steamed mixed vegetable and sesame seed, topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with jasmine rice

Chirashi Don

$24.00

Assorted raw fish over sushi rice

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Sushi rice, tuna, salmon, imitation crab, avocado, mixed greens, and seaweed with ginger dressing

Sake Don

$20.00

Japanese rice bowl topped with sliced salmon sashimi

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Grilled salmon with steamed mixed vegetable and sesame seed, topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with jasmine rice

Tekka Don

$20.00

Japanese rice bowl topped with sliced tuna sashimi

Tofu Teriyaki

$16.00

Fried tofu with steam mixed vegetable and sesame seed topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with jasmine rice

Unagi Don

$20.00

BBQ eel over rice topped with eel sauce

Thai Street Food

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, chive, and bean sprout topped with ground peanut

Pad Se-Ew

Pad Se-Ew

$15.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with egg, broccoli, and carrot

Pad Kee Mao

$15.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with fresh chili, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and basil

Garlic Noodle

$16.00

Stir-fried egg noodle with garlic, carrot, cabbage, and broccoli topped with Parmesan

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with egg, onion, and tomatoes

Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Spicy Thai style fried rice, onion, egg, tomatoes and basil

Spicy Basil

$16.00

Choice of meat sautéed with fresh chili, onion, green bean, bell pepper, and sweet basil

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$16.00

Sautéed eggplant with bell pepper, onion, garlic, and basil

Spicy Green Beans

$16.00

Sautéed green beans and bell pepper with spicy chili paste

Mixed Vegetables

$16.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables with garlic sauce

Praram

$16.00

Green beans, cabbage, carrot, and broccoli topped with peanut sauce

Red Curry

$17.00

Red curry paste with coconut milk, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, green beans, and basil

Green Curry

$17.00

Green curry paste with coconut milk, bell pepper, eggplant, green beans, and basil

Yellow Curry

$17.00

Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and carrot

Panang Curry

$17.00

Panang curry paste with coconut milk, peanut sauce, and bell pepper

Pumpkin Curry

$17.00

Red curry paste with coconut milk, bell pepper, pumpkins, and basil

Chef Recommended Thai Street Food

Choo Chee Salmon

$21.00

Sauteed crispy salmon in red curry sauce, bell pepper, green bean, onion and carrot

Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Thai style fried rice with crab, egg, and onion

Crispy Basil Salmon

$20.00

Sautéed crispy salmon with Thai chili, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil

Fried Chicken Over Fried Rice

$20.00

Crispy chicken beast over Thai style fried rice with egg, onion, and tomatoes

Lemongrass Chicken

$18.00

Sautéed chicken with green curry sauce, bell pepper, green bean, onion, carrot, and lemongrass

Mountain Beef

$19.00

Sautéed beef with red curry sauce, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil

Paradise Chicken

$18.00

Sautéed sliced fried chicken with bell pepper, onion, carrot, cashew nut, and scallion in sweet chili sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Fried rice with chicken, prawn, pineapple, egg, onion, tomatoes, raisin, and cashew nut

Grilld salmon panang

$22.00

Side Orders

soy sauce

chopsticks

utensils

Miso Soup

$3.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Fried Egg

$3.00

Green Salad

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Bento Box

Bento Box

$25.00

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

$15.95

Dessert

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.50

MANGO CAKE

$4.50

CHEESE CAKE

$4.50

Beverages

NA Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$6.00

Black Mongo Ice Tea

$4.00

Thai Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

500 Ml Sparkling Water

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bundaberg - Guava

$5.00

Bundaberg - Blood Orange

$5.00

Bundaberg - Ginger Beer

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Organic Hot Tea

$5.00