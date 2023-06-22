Blue Kitchella
Artisan Donuts
Build Your Own Dozen
Mix & match your own dozen donuts and receive 15% off the total retail price.
The Blue Kitchella Dozen
(One of each varietal---No Substitutions)
Michigan Apple Fritter
Apples, cinnamon, orange blossom honey glaze
Peaches & Cream Fritter
Peaches, cinnamon, cream cheese glaze, streusel
Honey Pistachio
Vanilla old-fashioned topped with pistachio frosting, honey roasted pistachios, orange blossom honey, and a cinnamon-sugar phyllo crisp.
Sicilian BonBon
Vanilla old-fashioned donut with Nutella frosting and crushed hazelnuts overtop
Lime in the Coconut
Citrus Old-fashioned, Key lime glaze with coconut and lime zest
Lemon-Blueberry Poppyseed
Citrus and olive oil infused old-fashioned donut with a blueberry-poppyseed glaze and a lemon drizzle.
L'Orange
Citrus old-fashioned, blood orange glaze with candied orange zest
Bourbon Bacon
Vanilla old-fashioned, maple glazed with bourbon candied bacon
Strawberries & Cream
Strawberry-sugar coated yeast donut with strawberry custard filling
Otto & Irma’s
Chocolate drizzled triangle with chocolate buttercream-custard filling.
The Cookie Monstah
Yeast raised with Blue Moon icing and offered with blue or pink sprinkles. Topped with a cookie.
Cinnamon Rose
Glazed cinnamon sugar yeast raised
Drinks
BRIX Soda & Iced Tea
Brix Soda is different. Brix is made with pure cane sugar and quality ingredients by a small group of passionate people in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Organic Drip Coffee
Organic - Fair Trade - Sustainable ROAST---Dark - Medium - Decaf NOTES---Roasted in Portage, MI ORIGIN---Guatemala - Honduras
Raspberry Blast
Organic raspberry syrup, BRIX lemonade, raspberries, Total Immunity and Energy Boost supplements.
Immunity Island
SIMPLY Orange , DOLE Pineapple, coconut puree, Total Immunity & Energy Boost supplements.
Cold Brew
Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua
NITRO Cold Brew
Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua
NITRO Cold Brew w/ Sweet CREAM
Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua
NITRO Cold Brew w/ Sweet FOAM
Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua
Organic Hot Tea
All-natural, organic, and gluten-free
Chocolate Milk
Whole Milk
Orange Juice
Superfood Smoothies
TROPICAL GREENS
Kale, spinach, sweet potato, apple, carrot, cucumber, pineapple, mango, banana, oat milk
ACAI TRIPLE BERRY
Acai, blueberry, elderberry, raspberry, strawberry, sweet potato, beet, banana, oat milk
PEACH-MANGO
Mango, peach, carrot, sweet potato, pineapple, orange juice, banana, oat milk
STRAWBERRY BANANA
Strawberry, banana, sweet potato, pear, carrot, pineapple, oat milk