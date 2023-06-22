Blue Kitchella


Artisan Donuts

Build Your Own Dozen

Mix & match your own dozen donuts and receive 15% off the total retail price.

The Blue Kitchella Dozen

$24.95

(One of each varietal---No Substitutions)

Michigan Apple Fritter

$3.55Out of stock

Apples, cinnamon, orange blossom honey glaze

Peaches & Cream Fritter

$3.55Out of stock

Peaches, cinnamon, cream cheese glaze, streusel

Honey Pistachio

$2.55

Vanilla old-fashioned topped with pistachio frosting, honey roasted pistachios, orange blossom honey, and a cinnamon-sugar phyllo crisp.

Sicilian BonBon

$2.55

Vanilla old-fashioned donut with Nutella frosting and crushed hazelnuts overtop

Lime in the Coconut

$2.55

Citrus Old-fashioned, Key lime glaze with coconut and lime zest

Lemon-Blueberry Poppyseed

$2.55Out of stock

Citrus and olive oil infused old-fashioned donut with a blueberry-poppyseed glaze and a lemon drizzle.

L'Orange

$2.55

Citrus old-fashioned, blood orange glaze with candied orange zest

Bourbon Bacon

$2.55

Vanilla old-fashioned, maple glazed with bourbon candied bacon

Strawberries & Cream

$2.95

Strawberry-sugar coated yeast donut with strawberry custard filling

Otto & Irma’s

$2.55Out of stock

Chocolate drizzled triangle with chocolate buttercream-custard filling.

The Cookie Monstah

$2.55

Yeast raised with Blue Moon icing and offered with blue or pink sprinkles. Topped with a cookie.

Cinnamon Rose

$2.95Out of stock

Glazed cinnamon sugar yeast raised

Drinks

BRIX Soda & Iced Tea

$2.95+

Brix Soda is different. Brix is made with pure cane sugar and quality ingredients by a small group of passionate people in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Organic Drip Coffee

$2.55+

Organic - Fair Trade - Sustainable ROAST---Dark - Medium - Decaf NOTES---Roasted in Portage, MI ORIGIN---Guatemala - Honduras

Raspberry Blast

$4.55+

Organic raspberry syrup, BRIX lemonade, raspberries, Total Immunity and Energy Boost supplements.

Immunity Island

$4.55+

SIMPLY Orange , DOLE Pineapple, coconut puree, Total Immunity & Energy Boost supplements.

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua

NITRO Cold Brew

$4.95+

Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua

NITRO Cold Brew w/ Sweet CREAM

$5.55+

Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua

NITRO Cold Brew w/ Sweet FOAM

$5.55+

Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua

Organic Hot Tea

$2.95+

All-natural, organic, and gluten-free

Chocolate Milk

$2.95+

Whole Milk

$2.95+

Orange Juice

Superfood Smoothies

TROPICAL GREENS

$6.55

Kale, spinach, sweet potato, apple, carrot, cucumber, pineapple, mango, banana, oat milk

ACAI TRIPLE BERRY

$6.55

Acai, blueberry, elderberry, raspberry, strawberry, sweet potato, beet, banana, oat milk

PEACH-MANGO

$6.55

Mango, peach, carrot, sweet potato, pineapple, orange juice, banana, oat milk

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$6.55

Strawberry, banana, sweet potato, pear, carrot, pineapple, oat milk