Blunch
FOOD
Need A Bag?
Pressed Sandwiches
The Beef
Shop roasted beef, tomato-caper-red onion salad, shop made boursin cheese, pressed baguette
The Big Papi
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
The Bird
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, artichoke aioli, oven roasted tomatoes,baby greens, pressed baguette
The Bird on fire
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
The Boca
All vegetable burger, cheddar, swiss, shop spicy aioli, tomato, roasted red peppers, dill pickles, ketchup, baby greens, pressed hard roll
The Colonial
Smoked turkey breast, english cucumbers, black and red raspberry puree, baby greens, pressed multi grain
The Delovely
Smoked turkey breast, whipped goat cheese, sweet roasted red peppers, apricot preserves, baby greens, pressed multi grain
The Fish
Albacore tuna salad, sweet relish, dijon, dill, lemon, pickles, baby greens, pressed multi grain
The Giving Tree
Smoked turkey breast, shaved green apple, cheddar cheese, honey dijon, baby greens, pressed multi grain
The Loaf
House made italian style meatloaf, stewed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pressed sour dough
The Lower East Side
Shop roasted beef, swiss cheese, horse radish slaw, dill pickles, fried shallots, pressed marbled rye
The Meltdown
Triple layer grilled cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, swiss, shop made boursin, fresh tomato, pressed sour dough
The Piglet
Black forest ham, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, rosemary-maple aioli, tomato, greens, multi grain
The Provencal
Whipped french goat cheese, artichoke hearts, oven roasted tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olive puree, basil cashew pesto, baby greens, pressed baguette
The Upstream
Hot wood smoked salmon, green apple-cucumber slaw, dill, house made lemon aioli, baby greens, pressed baguette
The Whim of the Day
Check out eatblunch.com for our daily whim of the day
The Wilbur
Applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato, cheddar cheese, baby greens, aioli, pressed sour dough
Pressed bagelwich
Pressed Bagel
Pressed Zeppy's locally made bagel
Everything BLTC Bagelwich
Everything bagel, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuces, cheddar cheese, tomato, aioli
Onion & sausage Bagelwich
Onion bagel, pork sausage patties, hot italian cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, spicy aioli
Boursin Bagelwich
Wheat bagel, house made boursin cheese, english cucmbers, fresh tomato
Turkey Bagelwich
Smoked turkey breast, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Shop spicy aioli
Dani bagelwich
Plain Black froest ham, cheddar cheese, shop rosemary-maple aioli
Smoked Salmon Bagelwich
Plain bagel, cured Nova Scotia salmon, shop boursin cheese, chopped english cucmber, tomato-caper-red onion chopped salad
Nikki Bagel
Everything Bagel, Cream Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes
Eggwich
Salads
Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed Baby Lettuces, goat cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Salad
Mixed Baby lettuces, cured salmon, house made boursin cheese, marinated tomato-caper-red onion chop salad, chopped english cucumbers, lemon herb vinaigrette
Feta Cheese Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, sheeps milk feta cheese, chopped english cucmber, roasted red peppers, kalamata olive puree, lemon herb vinaigrette
Simple salad
Mixed baby greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Harvest Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, Chicken Breast, gorgonzola Cheese, Pumpkin seeds, walnuts, Almonds, Dried cranberries, English Cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
Gluten free Quiche Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, quiche cup of the day, balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled bread ends
Gigi Salad
Mixed baby green salad, cucumbers, feta cheese, Shaved green apple, lemon greek vinaigrette
Beet salad with chicken
See our website for today's salad @eatblunch.com
Chips
UTZ Kettle classic chip
Sweet Maui Onion Chips
Spicy Jalapeno Chips
Salted Chips
Sour Cream & Onion chips
Mesquite BBQ chips
Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips
Spicy Dill Pickle Chips
Stuffing Terrific
Salt & Pepper chips
Truffle Chips
Sweets
Apple Turnover
4Flakey crust, sugary cinnomon crunchies, baked gooey apple
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
Croissant
Buttered french style
Churros-Caramel
Just as good as you remember it.
Muffin (Blueberry)
Brownie
Triple Chocolate Fudge Style
Crumb cake
Streusel top pound cake bottom
Granola Parfait
Our granola has coconut, Almonds, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Honey and Maple. Layered withPlain Yougurt, Apricot aand Berry Preserves
Macrons
Gluten Free French Style
Sweet Whim- bread pudding
Scones
Cookie Jar
Please order 2 days in advance. 52 smaller version of our Triple Chocolate Chips Cookies presented in a pickle Jar
Espresso chocolate Bread Pudding
Chocolate cappuccino
Blondies
Chocolate Stuffed Croissant
Additional sides
SOUP
Beverages
Hot Drip Coffee
Hot Barista Beverages
Cold & Iced Beverages
Iced Coffee
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Latte
Iced Americano
iced Espresso
Nitro Cold Brew on Tap
Cold Milk
Bottled Water
Fresh brewed Ice Strawberry, Lemon
Iced Macchiato
Cranberry Apple Raspberry
Minuted Maid Orange Juice
Iced Chai Latte
Cup of ice
Iced Matcha
Nantucket Nectars
Soda & Seltzer
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
San pellegrino
Mexican Coke
Fresca
AHA Sparking water Blueberry pomegranate
AHA Sparking Orange /Grapefruit
AHA Sparkling Peach honey
Sprite
Fanta
Glass Bootle coke
Spindrift
Motts Apple Juice
Gingerale
Hot Tea
Retail
Retail Coffee
Mexico Las Cotorras from our roasters Karma Coffee
Mexico Las Cotorras Ground for you 1LB Smooth cocoa, cherry, & almond. A drink all day type of Joe. Blunch Blend
Espresso Beans Karma Coffee
Espresso Karma Whole bean 1LB Creamy and smooth, makes amazing crema Free espresso shot with purchase