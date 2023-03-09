Blunch

The Bird on fire
Fluffy Whipped Frittatta free range Eggwich with cheddar
The Big Papi

Bag for 1-3 sandwiches

$0.05

Handle bag for 4 or more

$0.25

curbside pickup

Give us a call when you get here and we will run your order to your car! 617-247-8100 Let us know the color of your car and the name the order is under.

Pizza box for cookies

$0.75

Pressed Sandwiches

The Beef

The Beef

$11.25

Shop roasted beef, tomato-caper-red onion salad, shop made boursin cheese, pressed baguette

The Big Papi

The Big Papi

$10.75

Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette

The Bird

The Bird

$11.00

Hand sliced roast chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, artichoke aioli, oven roasted tomatoes,baby greens, pressed baguette

The Bird on fire

The Bird on fire

$11.75

Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette

The Boca

The Boca

$11.00

All vegetable burger, cheddar, swiss, shop spicy aioli, tomato, roasted red peppers, dill pickles, ketchup, baby greens, pressed hard roll

The Colonial

The Colonial

$11.00

Smoked turkey breast, english cucumbers, black and red raspberry puree, baby greens, pressed multi grain

The Delovely

The Delovely

$11.00

Smoked turkey breast, whipped goat cheese, sweet roasted red peppers, apricot preserves, baby greens, pressed multi grain

The Fish

The Fish

$11.00

Albacore tuna salad, sweet relish, dijon, dill, lemon, pickles, baby greens, pressed multi grain

The Giving Tree

The Giving Tree

$11.00

Smoked turkey breast, shaved green apple, cheddar cheese, honey dijon, baby greens, pressed multi grain

The Loaf

The Loaf

$11.00

House made italian style meatloaf, stewed tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pressed sour dough

The Lower East Side

The Lower East Side

$11.25

Shop roasted beef, swiss cheese, horse radish slaw, dill pickles, fried shallots, pressed marbled rye

The Meltdown

The Meltdown

$10.75

Triple layer grilled cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, swiss, shop made boursin, fresh tomato, pressed sour dough

The Piglet

The Piglet

$11.25

Black forest ham, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, rosemary-maple aioli, tomato, greens, multi grain

The Provencal

The Provencal

$10.00

Whipped french goat cheese, artichoke hearts, oven roasted tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olive puree, basil cashew pesto, baby greens, pressed baguette

The Upstream

$13.00

Hot wood smoked salmon, green apple-cucumber slaw, dill, house made lemon aioli, baby greens, pressed baguette

The Whim of the Day

$12.50

Check out eatblunch.com for our daily whim of the day

The Wilbur

The Wilbur

$10.75

Applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato, cheddar cheese, baby greens, aioli, pressed sour dough

Pressed bagelwich

Pressed Bagel

$1.95

Pressed Zeppy's locally made bagel

Everything BLTC Bagelwich

$7.00

Everything bagel, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuces, cheddar cheese, tomato, aioli

Onion & sausage Bagelwich

$7.00

Onion bagel, pork sausage patties, hot italian cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, spicy aioli

Boursin Bagelwich

$5.25

Wheat bagel, house made boursin cheese, english cucmbers, fresh tomato

Turkey Bagelwich

Turkey Bagelwich

$7.00

Smoked turkey breast, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Shop spicy aioli

Dani bagelwich

$7.00

Plain Black froest ham, cheddar cheese, shop rosemary-maple aioli

Smoked Salmon Bagelwich

Smoked Salmon Bagelwich

$13.00

Plain bagel, cured Nova Scotia salmon, shop boursin cheese, chopped english cucmber, tomato-caper-red onion chopped salad

Nikki Bagel

$7.00

Everything Bagel, Cream Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes

Eggwich

Fluffy Whipped Frittatta free range Eggwich with cheddar

Fluffy Whipped Frittatta free range Eggwich with cheddar

$5.75

Completely customized to your liking served on a pressed roll.

Salads

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$10.25

Mixed Baby Lettuces, goat cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Salad

$14.50

Mixed Baby lettuces, cured salmon, house made boursin cheese, marinated tomato-caper-red onion chop salad, chopped english cucumbers, lemon herb vinaigrette

Feta Cheese Salad

Feta Cheese Salad

$11.25

Mixed baby lettuces, sheeps milk feta cheese, chopped english cucmber, roasted red peppers, kalamata olive puree, lemon herb vinaigrette

Simple salad

$6.75

Mixed baby greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$15.25

Mixed baby lettuces, Chicken Breast, gorgonzola Cheese, Pumpkin seeds, walnuts, Almonds, Dried cranberries, English Cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette

Gluten free Quiche Salad

Gluten free Quiche Salad

$14.00

Mixed baby lettuces, quiche cup of the day, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled bread ends

$0.75

Gigi Salad

$10.95

Mixed baby green salad, cucumbers, feta cheese, Shaved green apple, lemon greek vinaigrette

Beet salad with chicken

$13.00Out of stock

See our website for today's salad @eatblunch.com

Chips

UTZ Kettle classic chip

$2.00
Sweet Maui Onion Chips

Sweet Maui Onion Chips

$2.50
Spicy Jalapeno Chips

Spicy Jalapeno Chips

$2.25
Salted Chips

Salted Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Sour Cream & Onion chips

$2.00Out of stock

Mesquite BBQ chips

$2.50
Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.50
Spicy Dill Pickle Chips

Spicy Dill Pickle Chips

$2.00Out of stock
Stuffing Terrific

Stuffing Terrific

$2.50Out of stock

Salt & Pepper chips

$2.00Out of stock
Truffle Chips

Truffle Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Sweets

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$3.25Out of stock

4Flakey crust, sugary cinnomon crunchies, baked gooey apple

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.04Out of stock

Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie

Croissant

Croissant

$2.75

Buttered french style

Churros-Caramel

$2.25Out of stock

Just as good as you remember it.

Muffin (Blueberry)

$2.25
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Triple Chocolate Fudge Style

Crumb cake

Crumb cake

$3.25

Streusel top pound cake bottom

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$3.50

Our granola has coconut, Almonds, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Honey and Maple. Layered withPlain Yougurt, Apricot aand Berry Preserves

Macrons

$1.75

Gluten Free French Style

Sweet Whim- bread pudding

$3.50

Scones

$2.75Out of stock

Cookie Jar

$40.00

Please order 2 days in advance. 52 smaller version of our Triple Chocolate Chips Cookies presented in a pickle Jar

Espresso chocolate Bread Pudding

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate cappuccino

Blondies

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Stuffed Croissant

$2.75Out of stock

Additional sides

Single Quiche

$4.50

Side tuna

$5.00

Side Boca burger

$4.50

Green apple

$1.20

Grilled bread ends

$0.75

Greek yogurt

Out of stock

Side Baguette

$1.50

Check the website for today's soup whim
Soup whim

Soup whim

$4.50

See website for today’s soup

Add soup to your sandwich order

Add soup to your sandwich order

$3.25

Check out the Whims page of our website for todays soup

Beverages

Hot Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.34+

Our locally roasted coffee from karma Coffee is Mexico Las Cotorras with notes of cocoa and cherry

Box of coffee service (10-12)

$26.00

Hot Barista Beverages

Espresso

$3.25+

Latte

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Mochaccino

$4.00+

Triple Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Dirty Chai latte

$4.25

macchiato

$3.75

Matcha

$3.75

Cold & Iced Beverages

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Americano

$3.25+

iced Espresso

$3.50+
Nitro Cold Brew on Tap

Nitro Cold Brew on Tap

$5.00

Cold Milk

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75

Fresh brewed Ice Strawberry, Lemon

$3.00+

Iced Macchiato

$3.50+

Cranberry Apple Raspberry

$2.99

Minuted Maid Orange Juice

$2.99

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+

Cup of ice

$1.00

Iced Matcha

$3.75

Nantucket Nectars

$2.99Out of stock

Soda & Seltzer

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.87
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.87

San pellegrino

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Fresca

Fresca

$1.87

AHA Sparking water Blueberry pomegranate

$2.00

AHA Sparking Orange /Grapefruit

$2.00

AHA Sparkling Peach honey

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Glass Bootle coke

$2.25Out of stock

Spindrift

$2.75Out of stock

Motts Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock
Gingerale

Gingerale

$1.87Out of stock

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Small T-Shirt

Small T-Shirt

$15.00
Medium T-Shirt

Medium T-Shirt

$15.00
Large T-Shirt

Large T-Shirt

$15.00
Extra Large T-Shirt

Extra Large T-Shirt

$15.00

Smooth cocoa, cherry, almond flavor Our house drip Ground for you
Mexico Las Cotorras from our roasters Karma Coffee

Mexico Las Cotorras from our roasters Karma Coffee

$19.00

Mexico Las Cotorras Ground for you 1LB Smooth cocoa, cherry, & almond. A drink all day type of Joe. Blunch Blend

Espresso Beans Karma Coffee

Espresso Beans Karma Coffee

$19.00Out of stock

Espresso Karma Whole bean 1LB Creamy and smooth, makes amazing crema Free espresso shot with purchase