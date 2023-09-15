Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Kabobs

$16.00

Main

Appetizers

Pita Mozz

$7.00

Greek Wings

$12.00

Greek Nachos/Fries

$14.00

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Chef's Choice Hummus

$12.00

Tabbouleh

$8.00

Baba Ghanoush

$8.00

Smoked Tuna Dip

$8.00

Marinated Mushrooms

$7.00

Spanakopita

$8.00

Falafel Appetizer

$10.00

Tomatos Fritter

$8.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.00

Gyro Salad

$14.00

Chicken Gyro Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Smoked Tuna Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean Cauliflower Salad

$8.00

Sides

Cottage Fries

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Mediterranean Cauliflower (Side)

$5.00

Greek Rice

$5.00

Xtra Pita

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$6.00

Fried PB&J

$6.00

Eat Me Cake

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Baklava

$6.00

Kids

Kids Pita Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Toasted PB&J

$6.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Gyros/Sandwiches

The Bluto Gyro

$14.00

Traditional Gyro

$12.00

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Gyro

$14.00

Falafel Gyro

$11.00

Smoked Tuna Melt Gyro

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Gyro

$13.00

Turkey Gyro

$14.00

The Club Gyro

$14.00

Philly Cheese Steak Gyro

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro

$14.00

Breakfast Quesadilla Gyro

$14.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Gyro

$12.00

Alabama Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Gyro

$12.00

Santorini Gyro

$12.00

Cuban Gyro

$12.00

Lamburger

$15.00

Greek Quesadilla

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Kabobs

$16.00

Beef Kabobs

$18.00

Shrimp Kabobs

$16.00

Lamb Chops

$23.00

Smoked Greek Chicken

$18.00

Beef Shawarma

$18.00

Chicken Shawarma

$16.00

Extra pita

Dressings

Feta Cheese sauce

$0.75

Honey mustard

$0.75

Granch

$0.75

Greek Vin

$0.75

Tziki

$0.75

Spicy feta spread

$0.75

Buff. Granch

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

White bbq sauce

$0.75

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half and Half Tea

$3.00

Tea and Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00