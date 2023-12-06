BluWave Sushi
Appetizers
- Edamame$5.30
salted soybean pods
- Avocado Krab Salad$8.99
krabmix, avocado, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage
- Sashimi Trio$21.50
3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail sashimi
- Sushi Trio$20.60
2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail nigiri
- Seaweed Salad$5.30
seaweed salad w/carrots, red cabbage, sesame seeds
- Fresh Roll$7.28
rice paper, avocado, cucumber, spring-mix, carrot, cabbage, w/sweet chili sauce -add 2 for krabmix or 3 for shrimp
- Miso Soup$4.40
tofu, scallion, seaweed in dash broth
- Seared Tataki$21.50
choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, seared to perfection, topped w/roe, scallion, garlic ponzu
- Spicy Wave Martini$19.80
cubed salmon or tuna w/sesame oil, spices, avocado, seaweed salad, carrots, cucumber in a martini glass
- Truffle Salmon$22.00
fresh salmon w/ garlic ponzu sauce, truffle oil, roe + scallions
- Gyoza$5.30
Toasted Soy Meat dumpling w/garlic ponzu, shallots
- House Salad$5.30
green-leaf lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cherry tomato topped w/house dressing
- Dynamite Mussels$9.00
4pc baked mussels topped w/volcano mix, roe, scallions, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Sushi Rolls
- Spicy Makimono$11.60
choice of: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallop, conch -w/avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli
- Bang Bang CK Roll$8.50
grilled ck, avocado, cucumber topped/ eel sauce and garlic mayo
- Makimono Roll$9.50
choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail
- Bagel Roll$8.50
smoke salmon, avocado, cream-cheese, cucumber
- Mexican Roll$8.50
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped w/roe, eel sauce
- Tampa Roll$8.50
fried white fish, scallion, spicy mayo
- EEL Roll$9.00
broiled eel, cucumber topped w/eel sauce
- Veggie Roll$8.50
avocado, cucumber, carrot, seaweed salad
- California Roll$8.50
krab, avocado, cucumber
Handcrafted Rolls
- Dragon Roll$15.20
fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped w/choice of: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, avocado w/spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchies
- Island Volcano Roll$15.20
fried shrimp, cucumber, topped w/avocado, volcano mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce, roe, scallion, crunchies
- Samurai Roll$16.10
spicy tuna, cucumber, crunchies topped w/choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail and spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchies
- Hurricane Roll$15.20
tempura white fish, cucumber, topped w/choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, krab, or just avocado w/spicy mayo, eel sauce,
- Volcano Roll$15.20
tuna, cucumber, cream-cheese topped w/volcano mix spicy mayo, eel sauce, roe, scallion, crunchies
- Dancing Krab Roll$15.20
krab, avocado, cucumber, crunchies topped w /krab wasabi mayo, eel sauce
- Tsunami Roll$16.10
rice paper, tuna, salmon, krab, cucumber avocado, crunchies, topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Crystal Addiction Roll$16.10
rice paper, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, crunchies, topped w/spicy mayo, wasabi roe
- Lollipop Roll$16.10
cucumber wrap, spicy tuna, cream cheese, krab topped w/spicy mayo, garlic ponzu, roe, scallion
- Scallop Bomb$16.10Out of stock
fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped w/volcano mix, baked scallops, roe, crunchies, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion
- Sea Hulk$15.20
spicy tuna, krab, cream cheese, seaweed salad, cucumber, topped w/avocado, roe, crunchies, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
- Rainbow Roll$15.20
cali roll topped w/tuna, salmon, yellowtail , shrimp
- Spider Roll$11.60
softshell crab, avocado, crunchies, cucumber topped w/spicy mayo, eel sauce, roe, scallions
- Kens Special Roll$18.00
fried fish, cream-cheese, cucumber topped w/scorched salmon, spicy mayo, garlic mayo, eel sauce, fried shallots and scallion