Sandwiches
All sandwiches may be made in to as basket. Basket's include sandwich, french fries and your choice of potato salad or cole slaw for an additional price of $2.74 to the sandwich price. Onion rings are an additional charge.
- Hamburger$3.23
- Cheeseburger$3.75
- Big Boy w/ Cheese$6.33
Double Cheeseburger
- Big Boy (double hamburger)$5.35
- Carleton Burger$6.33
Big Old Cheeseburger
- Rox Burger$7.30
2 Cheeseburgers w/ 2 Onion Rings & Bacon
- Jr. Rox Burger$5.33
1 Cheeseburger w/ 1 Onion Ring, Bacon
- Fire House Burger$5.38
Cheeseburger fired up with hot sauce and jalapenos, topped with coney sauce and slaw
- Catfish$6.38
- Cod Fish$6.38
- Hand Breaded Chicken$6.12
- SPICY Buffalo Chicken$7.17
- Grilled Chicken$6.12
- BLT$4.49
- Monster Tenderloin$6.59
- Grilled Tenderloin$4.28
- BBQ Pulled Pork$6.38
- Grilled Cheese$2.63
Sides
- Corn Dog Bites$3.41
- French Fries
- Chicken Strips$5.78
- Mushrooms$3.41
- Onion Rings$4.15
- Hush Puppies$2.89
- Nacho Nuggets$3.68
Spicy Deep Fried Cheese
- Mozzarella Sticks$3.68
- Jalapeno Poppers$3.15
- Mini Tacos$3.15
- Shrimp$5.25
- Chili Cheese Fries$4.73
- Cheese Fries$3.41
- Fried Pickles$3.94
- Bosco Stuffed Stix$5.78
3 Stix
- Potato Salad
- Cole Slaw
- Baked Beans
Basket
Chicken
Snack Box 2pc
Lunch Box 3pc
Dinner Bucket 8pc
Picnic Bucket 12pc
Big Bucket 16pc
Single Pieces
Taters
Wings
Bone-In Wings
Boneless Wings
OG Wings
These are the original wings that have always been on our menu. Breaded Bone In wings with buffalo sauce.
Ice Cream
Shakes
Malts
Sundae
Flurries
Specialty Flurry
- Banana Shortcake
Bananas, Vanilla Wafers
- Maui Delight Flurry
Pineapple, Banana, Coconut
- Pina Colada Flurry
Vanilla Ice Cream, Coconut and Banana
- Banana Split Flurry
Chocolate Ice Cream, Banana, Strawberry
- Gold Brick Flurry
Heath, Butterscotch
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Flurry
Choc Chip Cookies, Peanut Putter
- Mint Chocolate Chip Flurry
Hot Fudge Brownie Bowl
Whip and Nuts included
Banana Split
Whip and Nuts included
Condiments
Regular
