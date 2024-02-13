Boba Bee-Temecula Temecula
Creme Brûlée Series
- Queen Bee -Brown Sugar Brulee (Large)$7.00
House special tea sweetened with brown sugar and served with creme brûlée ( Boba is included)
- Mama Bee-Ube Creme Brûlée (Large)$7.00
Brown sugar boba paired with fresh milk, Use and Creme Brûlée (Boba is included)
- Baby Bee (Large)$7.00
Fresh milk, creme brulee and boba
- Oreo Brûlée (Large)$7.00
Creme Brûlée and Oreo crumbles combined with fresh. milk and premium black tea (Boba is included)
Stinger
Matcha Series
- Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)$6.75
Organic Japanese matcha combined with strawberry bits and fresh milk.
- Mango Matcha Latte (Large)$6.75
Organic Japanese matcha combined with mango bits and fresh milk
- Matcha Milk Tea (Large)$5.85
Organic Japanese matcha combined with fresh milk
- Uji Green Milk Tea (Large)$5.85
Premium Jasmine green tea combined with organic matcha
- Matcha Freeze(Large)$6.75
Ice blended organic matcha and fresh milk.
Honey Hive
Milk Teas
- Boba Bee Milk Tea-Oolong Tea(Large)$5.85
Roasted Oolong milk tea (non dairy)
- House Black Milk Tea(Large)$5.85
Premium Assam black milk tea ( non dairy)
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea(Large)$5.85
Premium Jasmine green milk tea (non dairy)
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea(Large)$5.85
Fresh milk sweetened with brown sugar and combined with premium black tea.
- Thai Milk Tea(Large)$5.85
Classic Thai Milk Tea
- Caramel Black Milk Tea(Large)$5.85
Premium black milk tea sweetened with caramel (non dairy)
- Lavender Jasmine Milk Tea(Large)$5.85
Relaxing aroma of lavender combined with freshly brewed Jasmine tea (non dairy)
- Matcha Milk Tea(Large)$5.85
Organic Japanese matcha combined with fresh milk
- Wintermelon Black Milk Tea$5.85
Subtly sweet and refreshing winter melon milk tea (non dairy)
- Strawberry Milk Tea (Large)$5.85
Strawberry milk tea served with strawberry bits (non dairy)
- Mango Milk Tea (Large)$5.85
Mango milk tea served with mango bits (non dairy)
- Thai Twist(Large)$5.85
A flavorful combination of Thai tea and special house coffee
- Strawberry Milk (Large)$5.85
House sweet milk served with strawberry bits
- Taro Milk (Large)$5.85
Freshly made taro milk ( caffeine free)
Fruit Teas
- Tropical Fruit Tea(Large)$5.75
A combination of mango, peach and strawberry tea, served with fresh fruit bits.
- Strawberry Tea(Large)$5.75
Strawberry tea served with strawberry bits
- Mango Tea(Large)$5.75
Mango fruit tea served with mango bits
- Lychee Tea(Large)$5.75
Lychee tea served with lychee jelly
- Peach Tea(Large)$5.75
Fruity peach tea
- Butterfly Lemonade(Large)$5.75
Organic lemonade combined with antioxidant butterfly tea, served with lychee jelly (caffeine free)
- Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea (Large)$5.75
Refreshing green tea with sweet passion fruit and fresh mango bits.
Fresh Tea
Smoothies
- Ube Cloud (Large)$6.75
Fresh Ube smoothie mixed with Oreo crumbles
- Cookie Butter Freeze (Large)$6.75
Ice blended cookie butter and fresh. milk, topped with Graham cracker crumbles
- Strawberry Banana (Large)$6.75
Ice blended fresh strawberries and bananas, served with strawberry. bits
- Strawberry Mango Freeze (Large)$6.75
Ice blended fresh strawberries and mango, served with strawberry and mango bits (non dairy)
- Mangonada (Large)$6.75
Mango smoothie serve with chamoy and tajin (non dairy)
- Honeydew Freeze (Large)$6.75
Ice blended honeydew smoothie
- Thai Tea Slush (Large)$6.75
Ice blended Thai tea (non dairy)
- Cookie Crush (Large)$6.75
Ice blended Oreo, fresh milk, and chocolate sprinkles
- Taro Dream (Large)$6.75
House special taro smoothie.
- Mango Mania (Large)$6.75
Ice blended fresh mango with a hint of peach, served with sweet cream
- Strawberry Delight (Large)$6.75
Ice blended fresh strawberry with a hint of peach, served with sweet cream.
- Tropical Breeze (Large)$6.75
Ice blend lychee slush served with mango bits and dragon fruit (non dairy)
- Vanilla Bee (Large)$6.75
Creamy vanilla smoothie, served with sweet cream.
- Matcha Freeze (Large)$6.75
Ice blended organic matcha.
- Cookies & Cream$6.75