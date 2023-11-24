Boba Chia
Milk Tea
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.00
delicious strawberry flavored beverage with non-dairy creamer and cane sugar.
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.00
Delicious coconut flavored beverage with non-dairy creamer and cane sugar.
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.00
Delicious Brown Sugar beverage with non-dairy creamer and cane sugar and brown sugar syrup.
- Boba Chia Milk Tea$5.00
Delicious MIlk Tea beverage with non-dairy creamer and cane sugar.
- Thai Milk Tea$5.00
Delicious Thai Tea beverage with non-dairy creamer and cane sugar.
- Matcha Green Milk Tea$5.00
Delicious matcha flavored beverage with non-dairy creamer and cane sugar.
- Taro Milk Tea$5.00
Delicious Taro flavored beverage with non-dairy creamer and cane sugar.
- Mango Milk Tea$5.00
Delicious Mango flavored beverage with non-dairy creamer and cane sugar.
Frozen
- Strawberry$6.00
Ice Blended Beverage with optional whipped cream topping
- Coconut$6.00
Ice Blended Beverage with optional whipped cream topping
- Matcha Green Tea$6.00
Ice Blended Beverage with optional whipped cream topping
- Taro$6.00
Ice Blended Beverage with optional whipped cream topping
- Mango$6.00
Ice Blended Beverage with optional whipped cream topping