Boba Works 960 Asbury Avenue
Featured Items
- Panko Dog
Choice of hotdog, cheese, or both dipped in homemade batter. Fried to perfection. Sugar coated. With sauces: ketchup, homemade bbq, and kewpie mayo.$8.50
- Coffee Brown Sugar
Drip coffee sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Matcha Latte
Earthy green tea with milk and classic boba$6.50
Boba
Custom Boba Tea
Special Milky Tea
- Beary Cheesey
Black Tea with popping strawberry and cheese foam$6.75
- Hojicha Latte$6.50
- Honey Lavender
Jasmine green tea, non diary creamer, lavender, honey and classic boba$6.75
- Lavender Earl
Earl Grey tea with lavender and classic boba$6.50
- Lavender Latte
Milky drink of aromatic lavender floral ntoes and classic boba$6.50
- Matcha Latte
Earthy green tea with milk and classic boba$6.50
- Oreo Oolong Cream
Oreo and creamy drink with classic boba$6.75
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$7.00
- Sunny Skies
Butterfly pea tea with milk, classic boba, pudding, and crème bruleee spread$6.50
- Thai Creamsicle
Thai milk tea with pudding and cheese foam$6.75
- Triple C's
Chocolate beverage with crème brulee spread, cheese foam and pudding$6.75
- Ube Horchata$6.75
Special Fruity Tea
Brown Sugar Tea
- Brown Sugar Milk
Milk sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Assam Brown Sugar
Assam tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Oolong Brown Sugar
Oolong tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Green Tea Brown Sugar
Green tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Thai Brown Sugar
Thai tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Coffee Brown Sugar
Drip coffee sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Taro Brown Sugar
Taro milk tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.50
- Matcha Brown Sugar
Matcha milk sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.50
Slush
Coffee & Espresso
Espressso
- Espresso$3.50
- Americano
Espresso with water$3.50
- Macchiato
Espresso with splash of textured hot milk$4.50
- Café Latte
Cup of textured milk with espresso$5.25
- Cappuccino
Espresso in cup of heavily textured milk$4.75
- Mocha Latte
Espresso, textured milk, with chocolate$5.50
- Affogatto
Scoop of ice cream with espresso$4.75
Hot Chocolate
Munchies
- Panko Dog
Choice of hotdog, cheese, or both dipped in homemade batter. Fried to perfection. Sugar coated. With sauces: ketchup, homemade bbq, and kewpie mayo.$8.50
- Waffle Fries
Seasoned criss cut fries.$7.00
- Vegan Spiced Nuggets$8.25
- Croissant Sandwich. Egg. Cheese. Turkey Saus$8.00
- Croissant Sandwich. Egg. Cheese$7.00
- Panko Brunch Dogs
Breakfast sausage links, battered, rolled in panko and fried. Served with side of honey$7.50
Desserts & Pastries
- 6 cookies$4.00
- Chocolate Mousse$5.50
- Cinnamon Bun$5.75
- Coffee Jelly$5.00
- Cookie$0.75
- Cream Puff$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Croissant
Flaky, buttery risen dough. Flavors change daily.$3.75
- Cupcake$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Egg Tart$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Macaron$2.95
- Macaron 12pc$34.75
- Macaron 6pc$17.50
- Marbled Chesesecake Brownie$6.25
- Matcha Tiramisu$6.00
- Milk Bread
Baked fresh daily from homemade dough. Shapes and fillings vary. Flavors change daily.$4.50
- Mochi Brownie
Chocolate flavored baked mochi treat. Also known as butter mochi.$4.00
- Mochi Donut$3.50
- Muffin GF
Muffins made without gluten. See store for daily flavors$4.25
- Oreo Pudding (vegan)$6.25
- Panna Cotta$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Red Bean Crumb Cake (vegan)$6.25
- Scone
Pastry reminiscent of cakey biscuit. Flavors change daily.$4.25
- Strawberries Cream Sandwich$6.50