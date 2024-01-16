Bobae Coffee & Tea - Issaquah Issaquah
Bobae Drinks
May Creative Tropical Series
- Passionfruit Matcha$8.00
Escape to a lush Japanese tea farm with every sip! This energizing and refreshing drink features award-winning matcha, boasting over 21 first-place titles, for an unparalleled taste experience. Think of our beloved Red White Matcha, but infused with the vibrant, tropical tang of passionfruit. Get your zen-caffeine fix with this delicious pick-me-up, perfect for any time of day! Recommended Toppings: Ice Cream Drop, Lychee, Chia Seeds Gluten-Free
- The Wave$8.00
Ride the wave of summer refreshment! The Wave is a tropical explosion made with our homemade pineapple jam, tangy passionfruit, and fresh-squeezed lemonade. A touch of vibrant blue spirulina adds a pop of color and a boost of antioxidants, making this the perfect way to beat the heat and nourish your body. Highly recommend upgrading to sparkling to be blown away by this summer superstar! Recommend Toppings: Lychee, Strawberry Bits, Aloe Gluten-Free, Caffeine-Free, Dairy-Free
- Taipei Memory$8.00
Reminiscent of strolling through the humid heat of night markets in Taipei, Taiwan and sipping on refreshing fruit teas, we created this drink to evoke one of Joey and Karma’s favorite drinks in Taiwan! Created with pineapple green tea and our housemade pineapple jam alongside sweet passionfruit topped with strawberry bits, this drink is an iced fruit tea we’ll be sipping on all month long. Highly recommend upgrading to sparkling! Recommended Toppings: Mango Popping Boba, Strawberry Popping Boba, Lychee Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free
Nitro Milk Teas
- NITRO OG Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)$6.00+
This spin on our childhood favorite drink (Traditional Milk Tea) is one of the best. Even when it’s alternative milk, there will be small amount of Dairy in each cup to uphold the childhood recipe. Absolutely delightful no matter the day or time! Taste Notes: Malt, Milky, Cream Recommend Toppings: a shot of espresso, boba, grass jelly
- NITRO Bae's Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)$6.00+
The elevated Earl Grey experience. This tea, deemed the sassy CEO, possesses the classy and fragrant Bergamot from a Southern village in Italy. One of the prized favorites of many. Recommended Toppings: Boba, Ice Cream Drop
- NITRO Bae-Kok Thai Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)$6.00+
Exotic, well-balanced, and bold creamy goodness. This tea from Thailand pairs so well with our Smith Brother Farm milks (alternative milk is available). Recommended Toppings: Boba, Ice Cream, Espresso Shot
- NITRO Jasmine Silver Tips Green Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)$6.00+
This high grade Jasmine Silver Tip Green Tea pairs effortlessly well with milk or alternative milk. Its a crisp and floral tea perfect for any occasion! Recommended Toppings: Boba, Lychee, Mango Popping Boba
- NITRO Honey Jasmine Lemon Tea (No Milk) (HOT or ICED)$6.00+
The Jasmine Honey Lemon Tea is a crisp and refreshing high grade Jasmine Silver Tip Tea hits that the spot when you are looking for something light and hydrating. Try it hot for the days you are feeling under the weather! Recommended Toppings: Lychee, Aloe, Mango Popping Boba
Cheesecap Cloud
- OG Cloud$7.50+
The beloved original OG tea of malty & caramel notes pair beautifully with our rich and tangy cheesecap cloud.
- Iron Goddess Oolong Cloud$7.50+
Light floral notes intermingle with stone fruit and chestnut flavors underneath our housemade cheesecap cloud
- Kyoto Bobaejicha Cloud$7.50+
Warm and toasted umami from the streets of Kyoto are highlighted in this drink by the light and fluffy cloud of cheesecap
- Jasmine Silver Tip Cloud$7.50+
The second highest grade of Jasmine in the world sits underneath our cheesecap cloud with its floral and subtle brown sugar notes
- Ceremonial Matcha Cloud$7.50+
Ceremonial grade matcha full of inviograting zen energy is the perfect pairing for a cloud of cheesecap!
- Strawberry Cheesecake Cloud$7.50
Indulge in strawberry sweetness and tangy cheesecap in this dessert that'll take you to the clouds.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
- Butterfly Lavender Lemonade$6.00+
Crisp, fragrant, floral, organic lavender with fresh squeezed lemon. Summer never ends. Recommended Toppings: Aloe, Lychee, Chia Seeds Caffeine-Free Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00+
Fresh Squeezed Sweet Strawberry lemonade! Recommended Toppings: Mango Popping Boba, Lychee, Chia Seeds Caffeine-Free Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
- Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade$6.00+
This hibiscus naturally has a syrupy taste note. Not for everyone. This tart pair with sweet strawberry lemonade helps with lowering cholesterol! Recommended Toppings: Chia Seeds, Strawberry Popping Boba, Lychee Caffeine-Free Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
- Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Lemonade$6.00+
Highest Grade Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Hand-whisked on top. Refreshing and the ultimate superfood in a drink. Light and refreshing! Recommended Toppings: Lychee, Aloe, Mango Popping Boba Note: If you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$6.00+
Our fresh squeezed lemonade is stellar on its own without any other pairing with flavors. Sweetened by organic agave is the healthier alternatives than the white sugar or simple syrups! Recommended Toppings: Chia Seeds, Mango Popping Boba, Aloe Caffeine-Free Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
Ceremonial Matcha Series
- Red, White, Matcha$6.50+
The best-selling drink entails hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and it has the best strawberry bottom to make this drink tastes like a strawberry shortcake. Recommended Toppings: Boba, Lychee, Ice Cream Drop
- Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)$6.00+
This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha pairs perfect with the milk or alternative milk. Sweetened or not sweetened, all up to you. Recommended Toppings: Boba, Lychee, Grass Jelly
- Ceremonial Matcha Bomb$6.50+
An espresso shot with Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea. A great drink to really give you a boost in metabolism! The combination of light, delicate, ceremonial-grade matcha paired with Bobae's Blend of nutty-chocolatey coffee is a great pick me up! Recommended toppings: Boba, Grass Jelly
- Japanese Ceremonial Straight Matcha (HOT or ICED)$6.00+
This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha is the best to enjoy without any milk. Perfect for Matcha lovers. Smooth, and you can taste the hard work behind the family we get this Matcha from! Recommended Toppings: Aloe, Boba, Lychee
- The Jade (Ceremonial Matcha Sparkling)$6.50
Inspired by our travels in Tokyo! We are modernizing our Ceremonial Matcha by adding sparkling water! This Drink is fresh & green tasting, light sweet, and refreshing! Recommended Toppings: Lychee, Aloe, Chia Seeds
- Yuzu Matcha$8.00
Karma’s #1 favorite drink. Verdant, earthy notes of matcha meet bright, citrusy yuzu in a vibrant dance on your tongue. Each sip of this refreshing drink is a journey through a sun-drenched Japanese orchard, where the delicate sweetness of yuzu complements the matcha's natural umami flavor. A revitalizing experience that’ll awaken your senses and leave you feeling invigorated, light, and ready to take on 2024! In the summer, a great refreshing drink in Japan. Karma loves this drink and wanted to bring it back. Recommended Toppings: Lychee, Aloe, Chia Seeds Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free
Bobae Famous Drinks
- 800 Folds Brown Sugar Boba Milk$8.00+
Our famous house-made 800 Folds Brown Sugar Boba Milk! Creamy! Recommended full dairy! This drink comes with Boba already, but can always add more! We Highly recommend adding in an ice cream drop and a shot of espresso as a topping! Ours taste different than others because we do not use the artificial commercialized brown sugar syrups. We take great pride in cooking these for hours in the back to bring the best ingredients in your cup. *Boba is already included in this drink but you are welcome to add more!
- Organic Ube Cheesecake$8.00+
Two words, Ube Cheesecake. This is the unique combination of our housemade Ube paired with our daily house made cheese cap, making the perfect Ube Cheesecake dessert. Nothing is artificial when it comes to this drink, be the first to enjoy real Ube cheesecake in a cup! Dairy in every drink
- Fresh Organic Ube Cream Milk$8.00+
Fresh Organic Ube Jam made in-house pairs with Fresh Milk or Oat Milk. Recommend Oatly with a little cream as an alternative. This drink contains dairy and small amount even when it’s oat milk alternative. We do not use artificial powder or syrup/extract for our ube. Thus, our real Organic Ube tastes amazing.
- Ceremonial Matcha Organic Ube Milk$8.00+
Fresh Organic Ube Jam made in house pairs with Ceremonial Matcha, very light and delicate matcha pairing. The fresh cream contains dairy. If you need to replace with Oat Milk, there will be still a bit of dairy. We recommend sacrificing a little and add the cream top for the best experience. We do not use artificial powder or syrup/extract for our ube. Thus, our real Organic Ube taste amazing.
- Housemade Organic Ube Coffee Latte$8.00+
This drink consists of the best creaminess of Ube combine with the nuttiness taste of 1 espresso shot of coffee topped with fresh cream . Delicious and unique combination! Even oat milk still has a little dairy in recipe
- Goma Goma$8.00+
With its rich, roasted black sesame, warm kinako flavor, and creamy texture, Goma Goma is the perfect drink to combat the oncoming cold weather. But more than that, it's a heartwarming cup of nostalgia, inspired by Joey's memories of warm laughter and sweet Goma desserts at family gatherings and holidays. Recommended Toppings: Hojicha, Espresso Shot, Ice Cream Drop Caffeine-Free, Gluten-Free
- Black Sesame Latte$8.00+
Earthy, roasted nutty black sesame swirled in creamy dairy infused with a rich shot of espresso, topped off with a generous dallop of our housemade tangy cheesecap.
Bobae Original Drinks
- Iron Goddess Oolong Milk Tea$6.00+
Introducing Bobae's first ever Oolong Milk Tea! Enjoy delicate floral notes waltzing with hints stone fruit and roasted chestnut. Each sip unveils a smooth, mellow sweetness, leaving you wanting to explore its subtle complexities.
- Sapphire Moonlight$6.00+
LAVENDER! This heavenly looking drink is made out of organic lavender flower. This drink is MEANT for people who Absolutely LOVE Lavender! There is no other tea in here! All you are going to taste will be lavender. Recommended Toppings: Boba, Grass Jelly, Lychee Caffeine-Free
- Best Decaf Milk Tea (BDMT)$6.00+
You can now enjoy your new favorite milk tea both day and night without worrying about the caffeine! This milk tea holds a subtle floral sweetness that's enhanced by a peach flavor that's both tangy and sweet. A true delight, BDMT has all the taste without the caffeine - perfect for when you want something tasty but also want to relax and unwind. Recommend Toppings: Boba, Lychee, Espresso Shot Gluten-Free, Caffeine-Free
- Bobaejicha: Hand-whisked Roasted Green Tea from Kyoto$6.50+
Bobaejicha: Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea from Kyoto, Japan. A unique smokey taste balanced with the dark green tea notes. Great Hojicha tastes smokey, toasty, and has a tea sweet finish. Recommended Toppings: Boba, Grass Jelly, Ice Cream Drop Low Caffeine
- Love Potion Milk Tea$6.50
We decided to keep this popular seasonal drink on! Enjoy this wonderful creation, it tastes like blackberry ice cream! Recommended Toppings: Lychee, Strawberry Popping Boba, Mango Popping Boba Caffeine-Free
- Strawberry Milk$6.00+
Strawberry goodness. Perfect for strawberry lovers and little ones. ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR. Recommended Toppings: Boba, Strawberry Popping Boba, Lychee Caffeine-Free.
- Sweet Milk$6.00+
This delicious sweet milk made with house-made brown sugar syrup and your choice of milk/alternative milk is one of the BEST choice to get when you want boba without the caffeine. This is also a great alternative option when our famous 800 Fold Brown Sugar Boba is not available. HIGHLY recommend adding in Boba as a topping.
- Chocolate Milk$6.00+
67% Cocoa with Smith Brother Farm Milk or alternative. Creamy and chocolatey! Hot Cocoa Fairtrade Certified Organic Cocoa with Smith Brother Farm Milk or Alternative Milk such as Oat Milk. Creamy and chocolatey! Recommended Toppings: Boba, Whipped Cream, Ice Cream Drop Caffeine Free
- Caramel Milk$6.00+
The brown caramel pairs excellent with Smith Brother Farm Milk or alternative milk. Real Caramel is made with dairy. Recommended Toppings: Boba, Whipped Cream, Ice Cream Drop Caffeine-Free
- Vanilla Milk$6.00+
Real Vanilla pairs with Smith Brother Farm Milk or alternative. Recommended Toppings: Boba, Lychee, Strawberry Popping Boba Caffeine-Free
Coffee
- Latté$6.00+
Papua New Guinea and Central American Smooth shots with milk or alternative milk
- Iced Bobae Style Vietnamese Coffee (10-12oz)$6.00
This is OUR style of Vietnamese Coffee. We use Arabica coffee beans instead of the Robusta coffee in the traditional style- what does it mean? The coffee is smoother and way less harsh. Less bitter. Overall, a smoother experience. We are not trying to be traditional, but we love to make things taste great! This drink will not fill the cup completely due to not wanting to dilute the drink. Absolutely Delicious!
- Caramel Latte$6.00+
- Lavender Latté$6.00+
Organic lavender infused with nutty and chocolatey espresso provides this latte with a perfect harmony of energy and relaxation. Coffee, milk, & hint of lavender. Recommended Toppings: Boba
- Vanilla Latte$6.00+
Real vanilla with smooth espresso shots. Let us know how sweet you want this! Zero to 100%.
- Chocolate Mocha$6.00+
67% Cocoa sauce with our house blend espresso!
- Ruby Latte$6.50
This Secret Menu Item, tastes like a chocolate coffee covered strawberry! You wouldn't believe this drink has no chocolate! The beautiful pairing of coffee and strawberry is heavenly.
- Americano$4.50+
Papua New Guinea and Central American blend. Smooth and luxurious black coffee!
- Espresso$3.25
Smooth Papua New Guinea and Central American blend espresso shots. We dial-in a few times a day to ensure your coffee doesn't taste burnt, bitter, or even sour!
- Traditional Macchiato (4oz)$4.15
Smooth Papua New Guinea and Central American espresso shots with a little frothed milk. We dial-in a few times a day to ensure your coffee doesn't taste burnt, bitter, or even sour!
- Cortado (4oz)$4.15
Smooth Papua New Guinea and Central American espresso shots with steamed milk. We dial-in a few times a day to ensure your coffee doesn't taste burnt, bitter, or even sour.
- Cappuccino$6.50
Wet or Dry! We got you! Smooth Papua New Guinea and Central American espresso shots. We dial-in a few times a day to ensure your coffee doesn't taste burnt, bitter, or even sour.
Keto Bobae Drink Series (Zero Carb Diet)
- Keto Nitro OG Milk Tea (Zero Carb)$7.00
Our Keto Nitro OG tastes DELICIOUS, especially you didn't think you could have this on a diet! Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, it follows the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life.
- Keto Nitro Bae Milk Tea (Zero Carb)$7.00
Our Keto Nitro Bae tastes DELICIOUS, especially when you didn't think you could have this on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, it follows the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life!
- Keto Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (Zero Carb)$7.00
Our Keto Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea tastes DELICIOUS, especially when you didn't think you could have this on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, it follows the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life!
- Keto Nitro Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea (Zero Carb)$7.00
Our Keto Nitro Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea tastes DELICIOUS, especially when you didn't think you could have this on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, it follows the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life!
- Keto Nitro Jasmine Milk Tea (Zero Carb)$7.00
Our Keto Nitro Jasmine Silver Tip Milk Tea tastes DELICIOUS, especially when you didn't think you could have this on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, it follows the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life!
- Keto Sapphire Moonlight (Zero Carb & Caffeine-free)$7.00
Organic Lavender flower milk tea topped with Organic Butterfly! You won't believe that this is a diet drink! Comes with a dash of Heavy Cream to keep within the Keto guidelines!
- Keto Butterfly Lavender Lemonade (Zero Carb & Caffeine-free)$7.00
This Keto Butterfly Lavender Lemonade doesn't even taste like you are on a diet! This Zero Net Carb treat pairs perfectly with the organic lavender, providing you with the perfect stress-free refresher! Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
- Keto Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (Zero Carb & Caffeine-free)$7.00
This Fresh Squeezed Lemonade is KETO friendly! Zero net carbs and it doesn't even taste like it is a diet drink! Enjoy this thirst-kicker! Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
- Keto Ceremonial Matcha Lemonade (Zero Carb)$7.00
This highest award winning Ceremonial Matcha is light and delicate! The matcha pairs perfectly with the fresh squeezed lemons! This drink is SO refreshing and unique that it can make you forget you are on a diet! Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
- Keto Iron Goddess of Mercy (Zero Carb)$7.00
Our Keto Nitro Woodinville Chai Milk Tea tastes DELICIOUS, especially when you didn't think you could have this on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, it follows the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life!
Iced Tea/Customized Tea Drink
Boba & Toppings TO GO IN CUP
Bobae Food
Bobae X Origin Bakery
- Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Mochi Brownie$7.50Out of stock
Dive into a cloud of fudgy, gluten-free bliss with the GF Salted Caramel Mochi Brownie. Both decadent yet balanced with the perfect pairing of luscious milky caramel and chewy chocolate mochi brownie and a touch of sea salt. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Soy
- Ube Oreo Mochi Cookie$6.00Out of stock
Prepare to meet your new favorite cookie. The Ube Oreo Mochi Cookie is a delightful fusion of textures and flavors, a playful dance of oreo, ube, and chewy mochi goodness. Each bite is an adventure for your taste buds, a celebration of sweet and surprising. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs, Soy
Bobae Boba Ice Cream & Affogato
- Bo's First Girlfriend Ice Cream (Strawberry Jam + Boba)$7.00
The perfect combination of strawberry and fresh cooked boba makes for the perfect sunny day or late night treat!
- Ceremonial Matcha Affogato (Ceremonial Matcha + Boba)$7.00
This ice cream dessert is a Japanese inspired Matcha affogato. Topped with fresh whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and fresh boba, you simply can't go wrong!
- Bo's Chocolate Boba Ice Cream (Chocolate + Boba)$7.00
Creamy vanilla ice cream topped with 67% cocoa sauce and fresh boba! This is the perfect dessert for all ages and a classic!
- Espresso Affogato (Espresso + Boba)$7.00
The nutty and chocolatey Papua New Guinea espresso shots pair perfectly with vanilla ice cream! This can also be made with our decaf espresso!
- Customize Your Own - Starts with Vanilla Ice-Cream Scoops$6.00
A base of two scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream ready to be customized until your heart is content!
Bobae Merch
Limited Edition Bobae Merch
- The Bobae Hat$40.00
Bobae Hat: The long awaited Bobae hat is here! Embroidered with our beloved mascot, Bo, this trucker hat features a white mesh back that'll keep your head cool and stylish. Perfect for every day wear! **ALL SALES FINAL**
- The Bo-Baby Onesie$40.00
Bo-Baby Onesie: Keep your little one comfy and stylish in our adorable Bo-Baby onesie! Featuring easy-snap closure, diaper changes will be a breeze. And with a variety of fun colors to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect onesie for your little bundle of joy. Made with organic cotton. **ALL SALES FINAL**
- The Bo-Tote$35.00
Bo-Tote: Our jumbo jute tote is the perfect all-purpose bag for any occasion! Perfect for carrying groceries, books, crochet projects, or anything else you need to take with you on the go. Dimensions: 20" x 14" x 9" **ALL SALES FINAL**
Bobae Gear
- Bobae Family Black Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt$49.50
Super soft fleece crew neck sweatshirt Uni-sex 2022 edition-limited release.
- Bobae Family Grey Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt$49.50+
- Bobae Family Light Grey Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt$49.50
- Bobae Family Black Long Sleeve Shirt$26.50
Bobae Family Long Sleeve- Uni-sex 2022-Limited Edition
- Bobae Family White Long Sleeve Shirt$26.50
- Bobae Family Pink Heather T-Shirt$19.50
- Bobae Family Black T-Shirt$19.50
- Bobae Family White Tank Top$19.50
Bobae Pins
- Bobae Logo Pin$15.00
Take this unbelievable cute Bobae logo pin home! Also, show your Bobae pride! You are an awesome person that supports and love your local business. Size:1.25" Soft Enamel
- Bobae Drinking Piggy Pin$15.00
Adopt your own Bobae Drinking Piggy today! This cute boba loving piggy is ready to be your boba buddy! Size: 1.25" Soft Enamel
Bobae Piggy Vinyl (UV) Stickers
Bobae Loose Leaf Teas For Home
- Iron Goddess of Mercy$20.00
A time withstanding classic and Karma’s childhood favorite, the Iron Goddess of Mercy is a delicious oolong tea. The warm tones of roasted chestnut and dried apricot make this a perfect sipping tea for any occasion. Taste Notes: Roasted Chestnut, Dried Apricot, Light Floral Origin: Taiwan Tea Type: Oolong All Sales Final
- Amber Hour$15.00
Smooth, enriching, and enlightening for the spirit, the Amber Hour is the perfect cup of tea to finish the day. The delicate vanilla with hints of lemon and white oak create a full bodied flavor that warms you from the inside out. Taste Notes: Vanilla, Lemon, White Oak Origin: India Tea Type: Herbal All Sales Final
- Peppermint Rose$15.00
The Peppermint Rose is a crisp and first-class wellness tea. The peppermint is fantastic for helping to soothe upset stomachs in partnership with the detox qualities of the Moroccan rose. One sip of the Peppermint Rose transports you to the local gardens on a crisp day. Taste Notes: Peppermint, Floral, Sugar Origin: Morocco, PNW Tea Type: Herbal, Floral All Sales Final
- Single Origin Ceremonial Matcha (30 g)$30.00
The highest grade of Ceremonial Matcha one can enjoy! Our matcha is from a family farm in Japan that has been producing high quality matcha for 200 years. Taste Note: Green, Light, Delicate, Cashew Origin: Japan Tea Type: Green All Sales Final
- Jasmine Silver Tip (57gram)$7.99
Lovely and clean, our Jasmine Silver Tip tea is a high grade tea grown in Fujian, China. This is a must have for those who in enjoy a delicate and floral tea green tea! Taste Notes: Floral, Jasmine, Green, Light Origin: Fujian, China Tea Type: Green All Sales Final
- Bae Tea: Elevated Earl Grey (57gram)$7.99
All Earl Grey lovers rejoice! Our Bae tea is an elevated Earl Grey that boasts an Italian Bergamot. Bright and citrus forward, this tea is a natural mood booster! Taste Notes: Citrus, Bergamot, Refined, Floral Origin: Italy Tea Type: Black All Sales Final
- Woodinville Chai Tea (57gram)$7.99
Perfect for a cold day or as a summer refresher, it is our interpretation of a PNW Chai! Spiced without being too spicy, we highly recommend adding this to your collection of favorites! Taste Notes: Cinnamon, balance, spiced Tea Type: Black All Sales Final
- Bobaejicha Tea Powder (30g)$8.50
This high grade Hojicha is from Kyoto Japan. The tea is stone-grounded into fine tea powder. The smooth roasted finish brings in the best umami note. Taste Notes: Toasted, Umami, Chestnut Origin: Kyoto, Japan Tea Type: Roasted Green Tea All Sales Final
- Bobae Flower Tea (30g)$7.95Out of stock
Egyptian chamomile flowers and fragrant hyssop joined with smooth Cape rooibos, rose petals and linden flowers. This tea makes any bad day go away and its great sip on a sunny day! Taste Note: Apple, Honey, Chamomile Tea Type: Herbal All Sales Final
- Chamomile (30g)$6.95Out of stock
This calming and anti-inflammatory tea will help you relax and feel better. Taste Note: Apple, Chamomile Origin: Croatia Tea Type: Herbal All Sales Final
- Lapsang Souchong- Reserve Tea Line (57 gram)$24.00
This unique and rare tea brings in a smokey smooth edge with pine and a warm tone finish. Excellent in cooking, mixology, and drinking straight. Taste note: Pine, Smoke, Smooth Tea Type: Oolong All Sales Final
- Ali Shan Oolong-Reserve Tea Line (57 gram)$24.50
This tea is from the Fang sisters in Taiwan. This crisp and clean cup is a favorite for many of our customers. Taste Notes: Gardenia, Sugarcane, Peach Origin: China Tea Type: Oolong All Sales Final
- Jasmine Pearl-Reserve Tea Line (57 gram)$25.55Out of stock
This high grade tea is the gem of all Jasmine tea! The Jasmine Pearl is the highest grade in the world. Watch the full leaf tea unravel as you sink into a deeper relaxation. Taste note: Honey water, jasmine, papaya. Origin: Fujian, China Tea Type: Green All Sales Final
- Phoenix Oolong-Reserve Tea Line (30 gram)$27.00
This beautiful oolong is from a family that has been producing Phoenix Oolong for over 65 years. This tea is from the Honey Orchid Fragrance cultivar, making each sip irresistible! Taste Notes: Peach, Jaggery, Orchid Origin: Phoenix Mountain, China Tea Type: Oolong All Sales Final
- Organic Lavender Flower (30 grams)$5.95
Our Organic Lavender Flower tea is a fantastic caffeine free choice! Lavender is excellent for adding more rest and relaxation into your day. Taste Notes: Floral, Lavender Origin: PNW Tea Type: Floral All Sales Final
Coffee at Home
- Bobae House Blend$14.50
Our House Blend Coffee is a fan favorite for starting the day off with a kick! Smooth, nutty, and chocolatey you won't be able to stop after just one sip! Taste Notes: Nutty, Chocolate, Smooth Origin: Papua New Guinea, Central America Roast: Medium Washed Bean All Sales Final Taste Note: hazelnut, chocolate, smooth
- Bobae Organic Chem-Free Swiss Water Decaf$16.85
Chemical Free, Organic, Decaf! It is extremely rare to find chemical free and organic decaf that tastes this good! Not only can you feel at ease on how it was processed, you can enjoy a fantastic cup of coffee that is not bready or harsh! Taste Notes: Rich, full body, floral aroma, roasted grain Roast: Medium Swiss Water Decaf Bean All Sales Final