bobaHi - Redonodo Beach 403 N Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 101
Speciality
- Avocado Smoothy$7.99
A rich buttery flavor that shines through. Blend with he fresh avocado and creamist sweet milk
- bobaHi crème brûlée with Boba$6.99
Fresh milk poured over a rich custardy creme Brulé and caramelized brown sugar pearls
- Signature Milk Tea$5.99
bobaHi house-blend of steeped black tea and non-dairy creamer
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.99
bobaHi Signature Milk Tea with brown sugar caramelized brown sugar
- Summer Passion$6.55
Passion fruit and dragon fruit infused with premium Jasmine tea and Crystal Boba
- Thai Milk Tea$5.99
Robust Thai tea sweetened with condensed milk and a splash of milk
- Signature Coffee with Coffee Jelly$6.99
bobaHi Coffee serve with sea salt cream, cocoa powder and coffee Jelly
- Taro Milk$6.99
Sweet and fresh creamy taro root blended with milk for a wonderfully tasty blend
- Taro Monster$6.99
Oreo Cookies with sweet and fresh creamy taro root blended with milk for a wonderfully purple-hued milk tea
- Exotic Trio$6.99
A harmonious trio of lychee slush, dragon fruit and mango purée
- Tropical Spritz$6.99
A refreshing spritzer of seasonal fruit and ginger ale
Milk Tea
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.99
Sweet strawberry coulis and creamy milk compliments the layer of Jasmin tea
- Guava Milk Tea$5.99
Robust flavor of Guava balanced with creamy milk and compliments with layers of Jasmin tea and pink Crystal Boba
- Green Thai Milk Tea$5.99
A mix of creamy Thai tea and a dose of refreshing matcha
- Matcha Milk Tea$6.55
Ceremonial grade Matcha powder in fresh milk
- Strawberry Macha Lattee$6.99
Sweet strawberry coulis and creamy milk compliments the layer of earthiness of matcha
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.99
Aromatic jasmine green tea with milk
- Caramel Milk Tea$5.99
A robust black tea balanced with caramelized brown sugar imparts smoky caramel notes
- Winter Melon Milk Tea$5.99
bobaHi Signature Milk Tea with slow cooked winter melon fruit
Fruit Tea
- Lychee Tea$5.99
Premium tea over a sweet lychee coulis (choice of black or jasmine tea)
- Strawberry Tea$5.99
Premium tea over a sweet strawberry (choice of black or jasmine tea)
- Mango Tea$5.99
Premium tea over a sweet mango coulis (choice of black or jasmine tea)
- Peach Tea$5.99
Premium tea over a sweet peach coulis (choice of black or jasmine tea)
- Peach Princess$5.99
White peach infused green tea with pink crystal boba and a sweet cream foam.