Popular Items

Red Pie 18"
$20.00

This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.

GF Red Pie 14"
$19.00
Red Slice
$5.25

Traditional NY Style slice with red sauce cut from a 2 foot pie.

Pizzas

Traditional

Daily Slice Special
$6.00

HOMESLICE Pepperoni, Roasted Red Bell, Spinach, Pecorino Romano, Feta

Red Slice
$5.25

Traditional NY Style slice with red sauce cut from a 2 foot pie.

White Slice
$5.75

Our NY Style White Slice with a base of Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, and Olive Oil. Cut from a 2 foot pie.

Red Pie 18"
$20.00

This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.

Red H/H 18"
$19.50

This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings

White Pie 18"
$21.00

This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.

White H/H 18"
$21.00

This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.

Red Pie 24"
$30.00

This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.

Red H/H 24"
$30.00

This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.

White Pie 24"
$34.00

This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.

White H/H 24"
$34.00

This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.

Red Thick Pie
$22.00

We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.

Red Thick H/H
$22.00

We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings

White Thick Pie
$24.00

We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.

White Thick H/H
$24.00

We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings

Red Speedo Special
$12.50

Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a red slice, a small salad, and a drink.

White Speedo Special
$12.90

Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a white slice, a small salad, and a drink.

Red Slice + Stick Special
$9.50

Your choice of any 2 toppings on a red slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.

White Slice + Stick Special
$9.90

Your choice of any 2 toppings on a white slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.

Red Party Pack
$42.90

Get a 2-Topping 24" Red Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.

White Party Pack
$44.90

Get a 2-Topping 24" White Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.

Valentine's Day 18" Heart Red Pie
$24.00
Valentine's 18" Heart Vegan Pie (w/sub)
$21.00Out of stock
Valentine's Day 18" Heart White Pie
$25.00

Gluten Free

GF Daily Slice Special
$6.60

GF White Slice, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, & Pesto Drizzle

GF Red Slice
$5.75
GF White Slice
$6.25
GF Red Pie 14"
$19.00
GF White Pie 14"
$21.00
GF Red Speedo Special
$12.90

Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a GF red slice, a small salad, and a drink.

GF White Speedo Special
$13.40

Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a GF white slice, a small salad, and a drink.

GF Red Slice +Stick
$9.90

Your choice of any 2 toppings on a GF red slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.

GF White Slice + Stick
$10.40

Your choice of any 2 toppings on a white slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.

GF Dairy-Free Slice
$4.00

This Gluten-Free Slice is also Vegan. All Dairy Free Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!

GF Dairy-Free Pie 14"
$10.00

This Gluten-Free Pizza is also Vegan. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!

GF Dairy Free 14" H/H
$10.00
GF Red Heart 14"
$24.00
GF White Heart Pie 14"
$25.00
GF Dairy-Free Heart Pie 14" w/cheese sub
$20.00

This Gluten-Free Pizza is also Vegan. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!

Salads

S Mixed Greens
$5.00

Romaine, Red Leaf, and Spinach make up the Greens. We add Bell Pepper, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, and top off with Mozzarella shreds.

L Mixed Greens
$8.00
S Caesar
$5.00

Our Caesar consists of Chopped Romaine topped with Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, and dressing.

L Caesar
$8.00
S Roasted Root 66
$5.00

A Bed of Spinach is topped with our Roasted Root Medley (Red & Golden Beet, Turnip, Parsnip, and Carrot) and Feta and served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.

L Roasted Root 66
$8.00

Kids

Red Halfslice
$2.75
White Halfslice
$3.00
Carrots & Ranch
$3.00
Applesauce
$2.00
Kiddo Red Combo
$5.90
Kiddo White Combo
$6.40

Drinks

Can Coke Cola
$1.60
Can Diet Coke
$1.60
Can Coke Zero
$1.60
Can Dr. Pepper
$1.60
Can Diet Dr. Pepper
$1.60
Can Root Beer
$1.60
Can Fanta Orange
$1.60
Can Sprite
$1.60
Can La Croix Orange
$1.60
Can La Croix Berry
$1.60
Can La Croix Lime
$1.60

Sides

Side Anchovy
$0.75
Side Andouille Sausage
$0.50
Side Artichoke Heart
$0.75
Side Bacon
$0.75
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
$0.25
Side BBQ Sauce
$0.50
Side Beef
$0.50
Side Bell Pepper
$0.50
Side Black Olive
$0.50
Side Caesar Dressing
$0.25
Side Canadian Bacon
$0.50
Side Capocollo
$0.75
Side Caramelized Onion
$0.75
Side Carrot
$0.50
Side Extra Mozz
$0.50
Side Feta
$0.50
Side Fresh Basil
$0.50
Side Fresh Jalapeno
$0.50
Side Fresh Mozzarella
$0.75
Side Genoa Salami
$0.75
Side Green Onion
$0.50
Side Goat Cheese
$0.75
Side Grilled Chicken
$0.75
Side Italian Sausage
$0.50
Side Kalamata Olive
$0.75
Side Mushroom
$0.50
Side Pepper Rings
$0.50
Side Pepperoncini
$0.50
Side Pepperoni
$0.50
Side Pesto
$0.50
Side Pineapple
$0.50
Side Provolone
$0.50
Side Ranch
$0.23
Side Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.50
Side Roasted Red Bell
$0.50
Side Red Onion
$0.50
Side Red Sauce
$0.50
Side Ricotta
$0.75
Side Roasted Garlic
$0.75
Side Roasted Root 66 Veggies
$0.75
Side Roma Tomato
$0.50
Side Romano
$0.50
Side Sharp Cheddar
$0.50
Side Spicy Pepper Medley
$0.75
Side Spinach
$0.50
Side Sun Dried Tomato
$0.75
Side Sunflower Seeds
$0.50

