Bobby O's Tulsa Route 66
Pizzas
Traditional
HOMESLICE Pepperoni, Roasted Red Bell, Spinach, Pecorino Romano, Feta
Traditional NY Style slice with red sauce cut from a 2 foot pie.
Our NY Style White Slice with a base of Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, and Olive Oil. Cut from a 2 foot pie.
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a red slice, a small salad, and a drink.
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a white slice, a small salad, and a drink.
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a red slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a white slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
Get a 2-Topping 24" Red Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.
Get a 2-Topping 24" White Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.
Gluten Free
GF White Slice, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, & Pesto Drizzle
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a GF red slice, a small salad, and a drink.
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a GF white slice, a small salad, and a drink.
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a GF red slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a white slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
This Gluten-Free Slice is also Vegan. All Dairy Free Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
This Gluten-Free Pizza is also Vegan. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
This Gluten-Free Pizza is also Vegan. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
Salads
Romaine, Red Leaf, and Spinach make up the Greens. We add Bell Pepper, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, and top off with Mozzarella shreds.
Our Caesar consists of Chopped Romaine topped with Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, and dressing.
A Bed of Spinach is topped with our Roasted Root Medley (Red & Golden Beet, Turnip, Parsnip, and Carrot) and Feta and served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Sides
