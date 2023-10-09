Bobby Wong's Irvington Irvington
Meals
Bobby’s Classic Original
Chicken Original
The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby's original sauce.
Beef Original
The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, beef with Bobby's original sauce.
Tofu Original
The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Tofu with Bobby's original sauce.
Shrimp Original
The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Shrimp with Bobby's original sauce.
Bobby’s Classic Mild*
Chicken Mild
The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby's mild sauce.
Beef Mild
The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Beef with Bobby's mild sauce.
Tofu Mild
The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Tofu with Bobby's mild sauce.
Shrimp Mild
The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Shrimp with Bobby's mild sauce.
BW Kids Meals
Extra Sauce
Original Sauce
2oz container
Mild Sauce
2oz container
Ginger Soy Sauce
2oz container This sauce is best paired with dumplings, wontons, or drizzled on fried rice.
Chili Oil
2oz container This sauce is best as a spicy addition to any meal or side.
Classic Fry Sauce
2oz container This spicy creamy sauce is best paired with our Fry Chips, or drizzled onto our Wok'd rice.
Plum Sauce
2oz container. This sauce is best as a sweet addition to any meal or side.
Hot Pepper Sauce
Bobby's signature Hot Pepper sauce- 2oz container. Best paired with fresh bread or used as a spicy topping on rice or veggies.
Small Hot Pepper Sauce
Bobby's signature Hot Pepper Sauce - 8oz glass jar.
Large Hot Pepper Sauce
Bobby's signature Hot Pepper Sauce - 16oz glass jar.
Yummy Sides
Legendary Sides
BW French Fry Chips
Hand cut baby red potatoes, dusted and cooked in our unique way to achieve a light crispy taste. Served with Asian aïoli dipping sauce.
Crispy Brussel Bites
Twice cooked brussels sprouts for that extra crispy taste, tossed in our own kimchi sauce.
Cold Ramen Noodles
Sun Ramen noodles dress with a light and bright sesame sauce. Contains *peanuts*.
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed broccoli florets and stems with butter sauce.
Shrimp Wontons
Our traditional wontons steamed and served with our cult favorite butter sauce.
Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup
Our homemade chicken soup with classic ramen noodles. Served in a 16oz container!
Crispy Creme Shrimp
Our signature Shrimp tossed in a creamy and sweet sauce.
Sweet Endings!
New York Cheesecake Wontons
Delicious New York cheesecake wontons with a hint of Raspberry wrapped in a crispy fried wonton. Drizzled with raspberry and vanilla sauce, & topped with powdered sugar.
Oreo Cheesecake Wontons
Delicious Oreos cheesecake wrapped in a crispy fried wonton. Drizzled with chocolate and vanilla sauce, & topped with powdered sugar.
Caramel & Sea Salt Wontons
Delicious cheesecake with caramel & a hint of salt wrapped in a crispy fried wonton. Drizzled with caramel and vanilla sauce, & topped with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Nutella Wonton
Delicious fresh strawberries dipped in Nutella, wrapped in a crispy fried wonton. Drizzled with raspberry and vanilla sauce, & topped with powdered sugar.
Just Proteins
JP Chicken
Enjoy one full serving of just the protein! Choose either Original or Mild sauce.
JP Tofu
Enjoy one full serving of just the protein! Choose either Original or Mild sauce.
JP Beef
Enjoy one full serving of just the protein! Choose either Original or Mild sauce.
JP Shrimp
Enjoy one full serving of just the protein! Choose either Original or Mild sauce.
Buns
Chicken Buns
Our crispy chicken cutlet in a soft bun, topped with veggies. Drizzled with our sweet and spicy sauces. Two buns per order.
Beef Buns
Sliced marinated beef topped with sweet potato fries and coleslaw. Two buns per order.
Shrimp Buns
Spicy tempura shrimp topped with cucumbers and scallion. Two buns per order.
Vegetable Buns
Wok'd seasonal vegetables in a spicy sauce topped with scallions. Two buns per order.
Drinks
Homemade Coolers
Bottles
Catering On Demand
Family Meals
Family Chicken Original
Bobby’s Classic Original is now a FAMILY MEAL! The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby‘s Original sauce served with either White or Yellow rice. Feeds a family of five!
Family Chicken Mild
Bobby’s Classic Mild is now a FAMILY MEAL! The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby‘s Mild sauce served with either White or Yellow rice. Feeds a family of five!
Party Tray
Party Chicken Original
Bobby’s Classic Original is now a PARTY! The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby‘s Original sauce served with either White or Yellow rice. Feeds a party of fifteen!
Party Chicken Mild
Bobby’s Classic Mild is now a PARTY! The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby‘s Mild sauce served with either White or Yellow rice. Feeds a party of fifteen!