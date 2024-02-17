Bobs Backyard BBQ Pickerington 80 W Church St
Bob's Backyard BBQ - Pickerington
Sundaes & Bowls
Pork Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
Perfectly seasoned, Applewood-smoked Pork, slow-cooked to delicious, tender juciness. Choose your sauce!
- Dressed-up Pulled Pork$10.50
Pulled Pork mixed with Lancaster Smoky Sauce, topped with sauteed onions & melted provolone cheese.
- BBB Reuben$10.50
Pulled Pork topped with Cici's Sweet Sauce, sauteed onions, swiss cheese, coleslaw & spicy mustard-mayo.
Chicken Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwiches
Sides
Salad
Bottled Drinks
Melts
- Bob's BBQ Cuban Melt$13.50
Showcasing Bob’s smoked pulled pork, topped with tangy house-made pickles & Swiss cheese, all nestled between slices of sourdough bread & dressed with Bob’s spicy mayo- mustard for an extra kick of flavor.
- Blue Cheese Steak Melt$14.50Out of stock
Smoked, shaved Ribeye steak, topped with a creamy blue cheese dressing, sauteed onions & bacon.
- Buffalo Chicken Melt$13.50
Featuring Bob’s smoked & pulled chicken tossed in our signature house- made buffalo sauce, generously topped with crispy bacon, fresh tomato slices & melty cheese, all nestled between slices of bread for a spicy and savory flavor explosion.
- Southern Pimento Cheese Melt$11.50Out of stock
House-made Pimento Cheese on sourdough Bread, melted & toasted to perfection.
- Ham & Cheese Melt$13.50Out of stock
Boasts Bob’s twice-smoked ham piled high and topped with your choice of cheese— whether it’s gooey provolone, sharp cheddar or classic Swiss— melded together for a satisfyingly simple yet delicious meal.
Flatbreads
- Philly Flatbread$15.50Out of stock
A savory delight showcasing tender Brisket paired with sautéed onions & green peppers, all atop a crispy flatbread and generously topped with gooey provolone cheese and drizzled with a flavorful sauce.
- White Chicken Flatbread$14.50Out of stock
Bob’s smoked & shredded chicken nestled on a bed of creamy white BBQ sauce, all atop a crispy flatbread and finished with a layer of melted Swiss cheese delivering a harmonious blend of smoky, tangy and creamy flavors.
- Whole Hog Flatbread$15.50Out of stock
Loaded with Pulled Pork, Bob’s Twice- Smoked Ham, Sausage Chunks & crispy Bacon, all piled onto a hearty flatbread, and generously topped with tangy BBQ Sauce & melted Cheddar Cheese
Dessert
Catering
Pack Meals
- Small Family Pack
Feeds 4-6, select two delicious BBQ meats and two sides. Comes with sauces & 6 buns.
- Medium Family Pack
Feeds 7-10, select two delicious BBQ meats and two sides. Comes with sauces & 8 buns.
- Large Pack
Feeds 14-16, select two delicious BBQ meats and two sides. Comes with sauces & 12 buns.
- Crowd Pack
Feeds 20-24, select two delicious BBQ meats and two sides. Comes with sauces & 24 buns.
- Family Meal Deal