Bob's Burgers & Brew Tulalip
APPETIZERS-Online
- Chicken Wings 1 LB.$14.00
1 Pound of our delicious wings served naked or tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, or Rosemary Salt & Pepper
- Loaded Potato Skins.$12.00
6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions. Served with side of sour cream
- Mozzarella Sticks.$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Sliced Kielbasa.$13.00
Hempler's Kielbasa served with dijon mustard & chipotle
- Slider Cheese Burger$14.00
American cheese, Bob's savory sauce & grilled onions
- Slider Pork Carnitas$14.00
Served with cucumber & spicy Korean BBQ sauce
- Tempura Prawns$15.00
6 prawns served with onion rings and our sweet coconut chili sauce
- Thai Chicken.$14.00
Tempura Chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, garnished with oriental noodles & sesame seeds
- Side Fries$7.00
Served with your choice of sauce
BURGERS-Online
- Aloha Burger$17.50
6 oz. charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, two rings of lightly grilled pineapple, tomato, lettuce, pickles and savory sauce
- Bacon Burger$18.00
6 oz. charbroiled burger, melted American cheese, thick slices of Hormel smokehouse bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and savory sauce
- Bleu Cheese Burger$18.00
6 oz. charbroiled burger topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and savory sauce
- Bob's Bonanza Burger$20.00
Two 6 oz. charbroiled burgers, sauteed mushrooms, thick slices of Hormel smokehouse bacon, melted Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and savory sauce
- Chuckwagon$19.50
Two 6oz. charbroiled patties topped with Swiss cheese on a steamed French roll. Served with your choice of Au Jus or BBQ sauce
- Classic Burger$15.50
6 oz. charbroiled burger, garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and savory sauce
- Fresh Mushroom Burger$18.00
6 oz. charbroiled burger smothered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and savory sauce
- Grilled Sourdough Burger$17.00
6 oz. charbroiled burger, melted Swiss cheese, Hormel smokehouse bacon, fresh tomato and mayo on grilled round sourdough bread
- Guacamole Burger$19.00
6 oz. charbroiled burger, thick slices of Hormel smokehouse bacon, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
- Hawaiian Burger$18.00
6 oz. charbroiled burger stacked with shaved ham and melted Swiss cheese, with two lightly grilled pineapple rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
- Jalapeno Burger$17.50
6 oz. charbroiled burger, sliced jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
- Patty Melt$16.50
Our 6 oz. charbroiled burger patty with melted Swiss cheese, sauteed onions on grilled rye bread
- Ranch Burger$18.50
6 oz. charbroiled burger, melted American cheese, thick slices of Hormel smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, savory sauce, and a large farm fresh egg
- Western BBQ Burger$19.00
6 oz. charbroiled burger topped with melted American cheese, thick slices of Hormel smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, savory sauce and two large crispy onion rings. Smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
CHICKEN BURGERS-Online
- Bac Ranch Chicken Burger$18.50
Charbroiled chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of Hormel smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise topped off with our house ranch dressing
- Cajun Chicken Burger$17.50
Charbroiled chicken breast spiced to perfection, melted pepper jack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato
- Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burger$18.50
Charbroiled chicken breast and thick slices of Hormel smokehouse bacon, topped with smokey chipotle sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato
- Crispy Chicken Burger$17.50
Crispy chicken breast with lettuce, pickles and savory sauce
- Malibu Chicken Burger$18.50
Charbroiled chicken breast stacked with shaved ham and melted Swiss cheese, with two lightly grilled pineapple rings, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Savory Chicken Burger$16.50
Charbroiled chicken breast garnished with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Teriyaki Chicken Burger$17.50
Charbroiled chicken breast with teriyaki glaze, melted Swiss cheese and grilled pineapple. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
WRAPS-Online
- Bacon Burger Wrap$17.00
Our 6 oz. charbroiled burger patty, bacon, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce, finished with a splash of ranch. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap$17.00
Sliced charbroiled chicken breast, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, red onion and honey mustard dressing
- Crunchy BBQ Wrap$17.00
Sliced chicken breast with shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, tortilla chips with a splash of ranch and smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$17.00
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, shredded cheddar, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, topped off with southwest dressing
SALADS-Online
- Bacon Avocado Salad$18.00
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
- Beef Taco Salad$17.00
Beef taco meat, shredded cheddar, lettuce, green onions, olives, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and crispy tortilla chips
- Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing
- Chicken Taco Salad$17.00
Chicken taco meat, shredded cheddar, lettuce, green onions, olives, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and crispy tortilla chips
- Chipotle Chicken Salad$18.00
Crisp romaine with shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, grilled chicken, chipotle dressing and crispy tortilla strips
- Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
Warm crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon on a bed of mixed green salad
- S.W. Chicken Salad$17.00
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black bean, corn, chopped tomatoes, red onion, crispy tortilla strips, parmesan cheese and southwest dressing
- Spinach Avocado Chicken Salad$17.00
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, avocado, feta cheese, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and red onion
- Steak Salad$23.00
10 oz. top sirloin steak, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes and red onions on a bed of romaine
SANDWICHES-Online
- BLT Sandwich$16.00
Thick strips of Hormel smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread
- Cuban Sandwich$17.50
Grilled ham, grilled pork, melted Swiss cheese, mustard and dill pickles on a hot buttered Telera roll
- Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burger$18.50
Charbroiled chicken breast and thick slices of Hormel smokehouse bacon, topped with smokey chipotle sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$16.00
Shaved ham and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
- Mushroom Swiss Dip$19.00
Shaved prime rib with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Served on a toasted French roll with Au Jus or BBQ sauce
- Prime Rib Dip$18.00
Mounds of shaved prime rib on a steamed French roll. Served with Au Jus or BBQ sauce
- Squirrel Sandwich$18.00
A Bob's Original. Shaved prime rib, Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough bread
- Turkey BLT Sand$17.50
Grilled turkey, cheddar cheese, thick strips of Hormel bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread
- Turkey Dip$18.00
Mounds of shaved turkey and melted Swiss cheese on a steamed French roll. Your choice of Au Jus or BBQ sauce
- Turkey Melt$17.50
Turkey, Swiss cheese and Hormel bacon on grilled sourdough bread
STEAKS-Online
SEAFOOD-Online
- 3 Piece Fish$19.00
Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special house batter and deep-fried. Served with tartar sauce and lemon
- Lunch Prawns$20.00
Five large hand battered prawns, lightly fried served with cocktail sauce & lemon wedges
- Seafood Platter Lunch$21.00
Delightful combo includes two pieces of Wild Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges, cocktail, and tartar sauce
LIGHTER FARE-Online
- 1/4 Pound Burger$10.50
1/4 pound charbroiled burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and savory sauce
- 2 Piece Fish$13.50
Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special house batter and deep-fried
- Chicken Strips (3)$11.00
Three breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side
- Mini Seafood$14.00
Delightful combo includes one piece of Wild Alaskan cod and two large prawns with lemon wedges, cocktail, and tartar sauce
KIDS MENU-Online
- Kids Burger.$7.50
Beef patty with sauce and pickles
- Kids Chicken Strips$7.50
Two breaded chicken strips
- Kids Chik Nuggets$7.00
Kids chicken nuggets
- Kids Fish$7.00
One piece of fish served with lemon and tartar
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Melted American cheese on grilled white bread
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Kraft Mac & Cheese
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
Kids mini corn dogs