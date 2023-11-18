Bob's Burgers & Brew - Barkley 2955 Newmarket Street
Popular Items
- Chicken Wings$14.00
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
- Classic Cheese Burger$16.00
Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1
- Captain Hook Fish Burger$16.00
Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with cloeslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
FOOD
Appetizer
- 3 Street Tacos$12.00
Choice of pork or chicken with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, and lime topped with cojita cheese and corn chimichurri. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
- Boom Boom Shrimp$13.00
Tempura shrimp tossed in our own boom boom sauce.
- Garlic Cheese Curds$10.00
Served with marinara sauce.
- Loaded Potato Skins$10.00
6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.
- Loaded Tots - Spicy Pork Carnitas$15.00
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
- Loaded Tots- Buffalo Blue Cheese$15.00
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.
- Nacho Supreme$14.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Prime Rib with cheese tomato, sliced olives & cilantro. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2
- Onion Rings$11.00
- Pickle Fries$9.00
Served with garlic aioli.
- Snack Veggie Trio with Hummus$7.00
An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus
- Soft Pretzel$11.00
Plain or Salted. Served with dijon and Beecher's cheese sauce.
- Thai Chicken$14.00
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds
Burgers
- Aloha Burger$17.50
Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
- Bacon Burger$18.00
A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce
- Bob's Bonanza Burger$20.00
For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
- Double Dutch Burger$17.50
An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger toped with American cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
- Fair Burger$10.00
1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries. Add Bacon (2) - $3 Add Cheese - $1 Add Avocado - $3 Add Mushrooms - $3
- Grilled Sourdough$17.50
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
- Guacamole Bacon Burger$19.50
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
- Hawaiian Burger$18.00
Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
- Jalapeno Burger$18.00
Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
- Mushroom Burger$18.00
Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
- Ranch Burger$18.50
American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
- Smash Burger$16.00
Grilled double meat, double American cheese with grilled onions. Served on a potato bun.
- Smokey Bayou Burger$18.50
Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.
- Western Burger$19.00
Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
- Sliders - Classic Cheeseburger$16.00
American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.
- Volcano Black Bean Burger$17.50
A lettuce wrapped chipotle black bean burger accompanied by fresh avocado slices, sautéed jalapeños, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, & our vegan sriracha mayo.
Chicken Burger
- Avocado Chicken Burger$18.50
A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger$18.50
Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$16.00
Three crispy chicken sliders tossed in buffalo sauce with mayo and cucumber on our brioche slider buns.
- Cajun Chicken Burger$18.00
Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun
- Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burger$18.50
Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun
- Crispy Chicken Burger$17.00
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on the brioche bun. Need a little more heat order it tossed in buffalo sauce $1 more.
- Single Chicken Breast$6.00
Wraps
- Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap$17.50
A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap$17.50
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
- Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap$17.00
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$17.00
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$15.00
Served on telera roll with slaw and BBQ Pork.
- Chivito$22.00
Inspired by National Sandwich of Uraguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepperjack cheese, and chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonaise, lettuce and tomato.
- Burger Dip$18.00
Two quarter pound beef burgers topped with havarti cheese on a steamed French roll. Your choice of Au Jus or BBQ sauce.
- Cuban$17.00
Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll
- Prime Rib Dip$19.50
Shaved prime rib, with carmelized onions and havarti cheese on a bread roll. Served with Aujus for dipping.
- Squirrel$18.00
A Popular Bob's original. Grilled shaved prime rib with melted havarti cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.
Salads
- Bacon Avocado Chicken$17.50
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
- Bob's Caesar Salad$14.00
Fresh romaine lettuce mix tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons. Add Grilled Chicken $3 Cajun Chicken $3 Crispy Shrimp $5 Sirloin Steak $9
- Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
- Southwest Chicken Salad$17.00
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing
- Steak Salad$26.00
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
- Beef Taco Salad$17.00
Your Choice of taco meat Beef or Chicken, Shredded cheddar, lettuce, green onions, olives, diced tomatoes surrouded by cripsy tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream.
- Side Caesar$5.50
- Side Salad$4.50
Steak & Seafood
- Top Sirloin Prime Steak$23.00
10oz Top sirloin prime cut, cooked to your preferance
- DINNER Top Sirloin Prime Steak$28.00
- Prawn Platter$19.00
Five large prawns hand-dipped in our house batter, lightly fried, complete with a small side of homemade coleslaw, cocktail sauce, and lemon.
- DINNER Prawn Platter$24.00
Five large prawns hand-dipped in our house batter, lightly fried, complete with a small side of homemade coleslaw, cocktail sauce, and lemon. Served with two sides and garlic toast.
- Seafood Platter$20.50
Two pieces of Wild Alaskan cod and three large prawns with a small side of homemade coleslaw, lemon, cocktail and tartar sauce. Served with one side of your choice.
- DINNER Seafood Platter$25.50
Two pieces of Wild Alaskan cod and three large prawns with a small side of homemade coleslaw, lemon, cocktail and tartar sauce. Served with a starter soup or salad, fries and garlic toast.
- Fish Platter$18.50
Three generous portions of Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special batter, deep-fried and served with a small side of homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon. Served with seasoned fries.
- DINNER Fish Platter$23.50
Three generous portions of Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special batter, deep-fried and served with a small side of homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon. Served with your choice of a starter soup or salad, seasoned fries, and garlic toast.
Kids Menu
- Kid Burger$6.50
Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
- Kids Fish$6.00
One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream
- Kids Chicken Strips$6.50
2 chicken strips with choice of side and a beverage. Ice cream for dessert
- Corn Dog$6.00
Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream for dessert
Soups + Side Salads
Dessert
Gluten Free(GF) &/or Vegan(V)
- Bacon Burger (GF)$19.00
Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and mayonaise on a gluten free bun
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger (GF)$19.50
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing.
- Guacamole Bacon Burger (GF)$20.50
Charbroiled pound burger with bacon, guacomole, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles and mayonnaise
- Mushroom Burger (GF)$19.00
Charbroiled pound burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles
- Southwest Chicken Salad (GF)$17.00
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and southwest dressing
- Steak Salad (GF)$26.00
10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion
- Bleu Cheese Burger (GF)$19.00
This burger comes with a generous portion of melted bleu cheese crumbles atop our 6oz. charbroiled burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
- Jalapeño Burger (GF)$19.00
Sliced jalapeño peppers and pepperjack cheese spice up this juicy 6 oz. patty, served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- Classic 6oz. Broiled Burger (GF)$16.50
This 6 oz. charbroiled burger comes with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Add cheese for $1.
- Honey Mustard Chicken Burger (GF)$18.50
Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Bob's Caesar Salad (GF)$13.00
Fresh Romaine tossed with our special Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese. No Toast, No Croutons.
