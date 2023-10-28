Bob's Burgers & Brew Everett Everett
FOOD
Appetizer
Large jojos with melted Tillamook cheddar, real bacon bits and chives
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
Served with warm marinara sauce
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & green onions. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2
melted cheddar cheese, tomato, olives and green onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Add guacamole $2
Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds
An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with choice of hummus or cucumber wasabi dressing
Burgers
Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
Charbroiled burger with avocado slices, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and Bob's savory sauce.
A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce
Melted bleu cheese on top of a charbroiled patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1
An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger toped with American cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Chicken Burger
A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta
Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun
Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun
Chicken breast piled high with ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta
Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
This charbroiled chicken breast has swiss cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Chicken breast glazed in teryiaki, melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and maynnaiseon a ciabbata bun
Dessert
Your choice of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge or strawberry topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Large $6 Regular $4.5
Delicious N.Y style cheesecak offered with a variety of toppings
Ask your server for current pie selection. Make it a la mode for $1
Gluten Free shortbread crust baked with raspberry fruit and almond layer, topped with toasted almonds, drizzled with caramel
Kids Menu
Lighter Fare
Salads
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
Your Choice of taco meat Beef or Chicken, Shredded cheddar, lettuce, green onions, olives, diced tomatoes surrouded by cripsy tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream.
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, avocado slices, feta cheese, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and red onion
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
Sandwiches
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted bread
Two lean ground beef patties topped with swiss cheese on a steamed French roll, your choice of Au jus or BBQ sauce.
Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll
Mounds of shaved roast beef on a warm French roll. Add Mushroom and cheese $3
A classic combo of ham, melted American cheese on grilled sourdough
Burger patty with melted Swiss, sauteed onoins on grilled rye bread
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato on grilled soudough
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, avocado, Tillamook cheddar and swiss cheese. Served with mayonnaise, leaf lettuce and tomato.
Shaved turkey, melted Swiss on a warm french roll with chioice of BBQ or Au jus sauce for dipping
Turkey,Swiss,baon on grilled sourdown
Sauces Up Charge
Seafood
This delightful combination includes two piece of Wild Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedge's, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce.
5 large hand battered prawns, lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge's.
Made from Wild Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in our special house batter and deep-fried in pure vegetable oil. Served with tartar sauce and lemon.
Stuffed Spud
Vegan
Sliced charbroiled chicken breast, tomato, red onion, lettuce & chow mein noodles, sprinkled with sesame seeds and slathered with Mae Ploy Sweet Chilli Sauce. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
fresh spinach topped with grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, egg and red onion.
Grilled chicken breast, dried cranberries, crunchy candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion on a bed of fresh romaine.
Wraps
A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Crispy chicken tenders drenched in franks hot sauce sliced and served in a tomato basil wrap with ranch dressing, lettuce tomato and red onion.
Bob's Crispy Fish, refreshing creamy ranch lime dressing, red onion, lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a tomato tortilla.
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded Tillamook cheddar, red onion and honey mustard dressing. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Ham and pork grilled with onions, wrapped with swiss cheese, lettuce, dill pickles and mustard in a tomato basil tortilla.
Sliced chicken breast, Sriracha sauce, jalapeño, tomato, red onion, ranch dressing, lettuce and Tillamook shredded pepper jack. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
