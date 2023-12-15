Bob's Burgers & Brew - Sumas 819 Cherry Street
FOOD
Appetizer
- 3 Street Tacos$13.00
Choice of pork or chicken with cabbage, cilantro, red onion, and lime topped with cojita cheese. Served housemade corn chimichurri and avocado ranch.
- 5 Piece Chicken Strip$16.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp$13.00
- Calamari$12.00
- Chicken Wings$14.00
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
- Boneless Chicken Wings$14.00
- Garlic Cheese Curds$10.00
- Loaded Tots - Buffalo Blue Cheese$15.00
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.
- Loaded Tots - Spicy Pork Carnitas$15.00
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
- Loaded Potato Skins$10.00
6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.
- Nachos$14.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & green onions. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2
- Onion Rings$11.00
- Pickle Fries$9.00
- Snack Veggie Trio with Hummus$7.00
An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus
- Soft Pretzel$11.00
- Thai Chicken$13.00
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds
Burgers
- Avocado Bacon Burger$19.00
- Bacon Burger$18.00
A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce
- Bob's Bonanza Burger$20.00
For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
- Classic Cheese Burger$15.50
Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1
- Double Dutch Burger$17.50
An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger toped with American cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
- Grilled Sourdough$17.50
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
- Guacamole Bacon Burger$19.50
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
- Hawaiian Burger$18.00
Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
- Jalapeno Burger$18.00
Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
- Mushroom Burger$18.00
Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
- Ranch Burger$18.50
American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
- Sliders - Classic Cheeseburger$16.00
American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.
- Smash Burger$16.00
Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.
- Smokey Bayou Burger$18.50
Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.
- Volcano Black Bean Burger$18.00
- Western Burger$19.00
Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Sandwiches
- Cuban$17.00
Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll
- Prime Rib Dip$19.00
Shaved prime rib, with carmelized onions and havarti cheese on a bread roll. Served with Aujus for dipping.
- Squirrel$18.00
A Popular Bob's original. Grilled shaved prime rib with melted havarti cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.
- Chivito$22.00
Inspired by National Sandwich of Uraguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepperjack cheese, and chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonaise, lettuce and tomato.
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$15.00
Served on telera roll with slaw and BBQ Pork.
- Burger Dip$18.00
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$16.00
- Cable Car$18.50Out of stock
Chicken Burger
- Avocado Chicken Burger$18.50
A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger$18.50
Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta
- Cajun Chicken Burger$18.00
Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun
- Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burger$18.50
Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun
- Crispy Chicken Burger$17.00
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on the brioche bun. Need a little more heat order it tossed in buffalo sauce $1 more.
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$16.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Burger$18.00Out of stock
Wraps
- Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap$17.50
A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap$17.50
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$17.00
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$17.00
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
Salads
- Bacon Avocado Chicken$17.50
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
- Bob Caesar Salad$14.00
Fresh romaine tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic toast.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
- Side Caesar$5.50
- Side Salad$5.50
- Southwest Chicken Salad$17.00
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing
- Steak Salad$26.00
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
Steak and Seafood
- Top Sirloin (10oz)$23.00
10oz Top sirloin prime cut, cooked to your preferance
- NY Steak Special$32.00Out of stock
- Homemade Meatloaf$16.00Out of stock
- Fish Platter$18.50
3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
- Prawn Platter$19.00
6 large prawns Hand-dipped in our house batter with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
- Seafood Platter$20.50
A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.
- Stuffed Spud$18.00
Kids Menu
- Kid Burger$6.50
Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side.
- Kids Fish$6.00
One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream
- Kids Chicken Strips W/ Fries$6.50
2 chicken strips with choice of side.
- Corn Dog$6.00
Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage.
- Kid Curly$6.00