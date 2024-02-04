Bob's Dogs Oak Island
FOOD (Online)
Hot Dogs (Online)
- Hot Dog (Plain)$3.15
- OKI Dog$3.15
Mustard, Chili, Slaw and Onions
- Chili Cheese Dog$3.15
Chili & Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Parrot Dog$3.15
Mustard with a Choice of Kraut, Sweet Relish or Jamaican Relish
- Gator Dog$3.15
Mayo, Mustard, Cheddar Cheese, & Dill Pickle Spear
- Island Dog$3.50Out of stock
Mayo & House Made Mango Relish
- Long Beach Dog$3.15
Home Made Pimento Cheese
- Caswell Beach Dog$3.15
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Taco Dog$3.15
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Taco Sauce & Doritos
- Surf ’n Turf Dog$3.99Out of stock
Mustard, Slaw, Shrimp & Bob's Cocktail Sauce
- Chubby Dog$3.99
NC Large Smoked Sausage with Mustard, and Choice of Kraut, Sweet Relish OR Jamaican Relish
- Bikini Dog$3.10
Turkey Dog
- Corn Dog$2.75
Corn Dog
- Tiki Dog$4.50Out of stock
House slaw, smoked brisket and BBQ sauce
- Brat$3.95Out of stock
Cheddar Bratwurst, brown mustard, kraut and onions
- Asian Dog$3.99Out of stock
Hamburgers (Online)
Sandwiches (Online)
- Island Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.99
House Made with Celery, Mayo and Dried Cranberries
- BLT Sandwich$4.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Roll
- Cheese Sandwich$2.75Out of stock
Served Warm on Our House Bun
- Meat Loaf$5.75Out of stock
House Made with Mustard, Ketchup, House Slaw on a toasted Brioche Roll
- Pulled Pork$5.75Out of stock