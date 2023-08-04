Market Items

Beverage

Rishi Soda

$5.00

KAS Soda

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Small Vichy 500 ML

$5.00

Large Vichy 1 liter

$8.00

Font D'or

$4.00

Nordes Galicia

$40.00

250ml Vichy

$4.50

Estrella Galicia 6 pack

$35.00

1906 Reserva 6 pack

$35.00

Chips

Pafritas Spanish Chip 1.41oz

$5.00

Pafritas Piment 4.9oz

$8.00

Trufa Negra 3.53oz

$7.00

Condiments

Matiz Romesco Sauce

Matiz Romesco Sauce

$12.00

Classic Spanish Mother Sauce - tomatoes, garlic, roasted almonds and hazelnuts

Matiz Aioli

Matiz Aioli

$12.00

Rich and creamy eggless aioli, with "just enough" but not TOO much garlic

Villa Jerada Harissa Paste

Villa Jerada Harissa Paste

$12.00

The perfect amount of savory, tang, and spice for almost any Spanish meal

Matiz Sofrito

Matiz Sofrito

$16.00

Handmade - tomatoes have been slow roasted in olive oil for over three hours

Conservas

La Brujula Sardines

$14.00

La Brujula Mussels

$20.00

The mussles are steam-shucked, cleaned, gently fried and then hand-packed in a flavor-boosting mixture of olive oil, vinegar, salt, bay leaf and smoky Spanish Pimentón

Razor Clams with Sea Spaghetti

$26.00

Crackers

Matiz Picos Traditional Bread Sticks

Matiz Picos Traditional Bread Sticks

$5.00Out of stock

Crunchy Spanish breadsticks, baked with a touch of EVOO

Matiz Tortas de Aceite SUGARED Bread

Matiz Tortas de Aceite SUGARED Bread

$12.00

Handmade traditional Spanish crispbread from Andalucía

Matiz Tortas de Aceite SAVORY Bread

Matiz Tortas de Aceite SAVORY Bread

$12.00

Handmade traditional Spanish crispbread from Andalucía

Honey

Gary Comer Honey

$21.00

Strong flavour, slightly sweet and with strong salty notes

Matiz Paella Rice

Authentic Spanish rice for making a perfect paella at home

Matiz Paella Rice

$25.00

Paella Rice is the pillar of Spanish gastronomy

Meat

Palacios Cured Chorizo

Palacios Cured Chorizo

$20.00

A unique, cured, hard chorizo. Flavor includes smoky, sweet pimenton, and sherry

Fermin Jamon Iberico

Fermin Jamon Iberico

$25.00

This Iberian ham has an essence of a pure and balanced complete flavor. Both nutty and aroma and flavor.

Fermin Lomo Iberico

Fermin Lomo Iberico

$24.00

Iberico acorn fed dry cured pork loin. Perfectly seasoned with smoked paprika and garlic.

Olive Oil

Castillo de Canena Harissa Arbequina EVOO

Castillo de Canena Harissa Arbequina EVOO

$35.00

Aromas of cayenne. Flavored with garlic, coriander and caraway

Picual Molino Finishing EVOO

$35.00

Delicate fruitiness, pleasant notes of unripe banana and green apple

Molino Lemon Or Mandarin Olive Oil

$35.00

Andalusian mandarin oranges contribute a luxuriously round and ripe density of flavor

Molino Arbequina Evoo 500ml

$35.00

Castillo de Canena Oak Smoked

$30.00

Pickled/Preserved Veg

La Catedral Piquillo Peppers

La Catedral Piquillo Peppers

$16.00

Sweet red peppers are roasted, peeled by hand and kept whole

La Catedral Artichoke Halves

La Catedral Artichoke Halves

$16.00

Blanca de Navarra variety of artichoke is rounded with short leaves. No acidifier is added

La Catedral White Asparagus

La Catedral White Asparagus

$20.00

White, tender, and fiber free from the Navarra Region of Spain

Aceitunas Losada Olive Mix

Aceitunas Losada Olive Mix

$14.00

A variety of five Spanish Olives brined perfectly and picked by hand

Aceitunas Losada Aloreña Malagueña Olives D.O.

Aceitunas Losada Aloreña Malagueña Olives D.O.

$10.00

Natural Brine curing takes 9-12 months. Aloreña is the only olive from Spain with a Denomination of Origin

La Catedral Tomatoes

La Catedral Tomatoes

$12.00

20.oz preserved, whole vine ripened tomatoes from Navarra

Spanish Vinegar

Arvum Pedro Ximenez Reserva Vinegar

Arvum Pedro Ximenez Reserva Vinegar

$15.00

Reserva sherry vinegar. A perfect ingredient for seasoning, marinades and sauce reductions.

Omed - Vinagre de Cava

Omed - Vinagre de Cava

$17.00

Made from the juice squeezed from perfectly ripe apples. It combines the best of the aroma of freshly cut apples with a northern Spanish cider's tartness

Omed - Vinagre de Rose

$20.00

Castillo d Canena - Smoked

$16.00

Omed Yuzu Vinegar

$37.00

Spices

Rey de Vera Smoked Sweet Pimenton

Rey de Vera Smoked Sweet Pimenton

$10.00

The earthy, warm, smoky aroma and rich flavor is Spain. "Sweet" just means, not picante

Rey de Vera Smoked Hot Pimenton

Rey de Vera Smoked Hot Pimenton

$10.00

This is the spiciest of the 3 varieties, with not only that incredible smokiness, but some heat as well

Sal Del Mar Virgin

Sal Del Mar Virgin

$15.00

Composed of delicate clusters of crystals formed by evaporating seawater. Harvested by hand.

Matiz Spanish Saffron

Matiz Spanish Saffron

$20.00

Saffron is often referred to as "The Gold" of spices

Stocks

Aneto Vegetable Broth

Aneto Vegetable Broth

$12.00

Freshest vegetables, slowly simmered to create an exceptional vegetable stock

Aneto Chicken Broth

Aneto Chicken Broth

$14.00

Organic chicken broth made with 100% natural broths, perfect base for paellas

Aneto Fish Broth

Aneto Fish Broth

$14.00

Made with Monkfish, Cod, and freshest vegetables

Seafood Paella Stock

Sweets

Dark Chocolate Organiko Bar

Dark Chocolate Organiko Bar

$14.00

Handmade 70% Cacao chocolate with Ibiza sea salt

Muffins

$5.00

Galletas Birba

$30.00

Organic Teules

$12.00

Choc Bar Almond

$4.50

Books

Pinche

$48.00

Jose Andreas

$50.00

1000 Spanish Recipes

$40.00

Tapas

$26.00

Spanish Home

$50.00

WINE TO GO

Sidra Cider

$20.00

Naveran

$25.00

Naveran Rose

$22.00

Raventos de Nit

$30.00

Vermouth Spritz 4 Pack

$24.00

Sherry Spritz 4 Pack

$24.00

Sherry Spritz Single

$7.00

Vermouth Spritz Single

$7.00

Gaintza Txakoli

$28.00

Gaintza Txakoli Rose

$28.00

Armas de Guerra

$20.00

Oro de Castilla

$28.00

Camino de Navaherreros

$25.00

Escalada do Sil

$50.00

A Laranja Mecanica

$35.00

Columna Albarino

$24.00

La Hu

$21.00

Pecina White

$23.00

Begonia White Sangria

$20.00

Camino de Navaherreros

$24.00

Carro

$24.00

La Cartuja

$30.00

Senorio de Pecina Crianza

$27.00

A Portela

$32.00

Elo

$50.00

Capitan Xurelo

$26.00

La Antigua Clasico

$25.00

LA ANTIGUA CLÁSICO 2012

$50.00

Begonia Red Sangria

$20.00

Cafe

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cold Brew

$6.50

Solo Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Chai

$5.50

Pour Over

$5.50

Extra Shot

$1.50

Honey

$0.50

Matcha

$7.00

Mocha

$7.00

Pastry

Almond Pie

Almond Pie

$7.50

Saffron Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Banana Nut Bread

$6.50
Churros and Chocolate

Churros and Chocolate

$11.00

Extra Churro

$3.50

Whole Banana Loaf

$42.00

Fig & Strawberry Empanada

$7.00

Tea

Hibiscus berry

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Early Grey

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Jasmine Green

$3.00

Cinnamon Plum

$3.00

Lemongrass Chai

$7.50

Seasonal

Hot Cocoa

$5.50

Cardamom Churro Latte

$7.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Wine

Bubbles

Raventos

$60.00

Cava Brut

$50.00

Cava Rose

$56.00

White

Gaintza Txakoli

Gaintza Txakoli

$55.00

This young, very dry white wine, unique to the Basque Country, has subtle and delicate aromas on the nose with lively acidity on the palate.

Armas De Guerra

$48.00

Oro de Castilla

$55.00

Txakolina Rosé

$55.00Out of stock

Navaherreros \ Caminos

$49.00

Columna

$60.00

Escalada

$100.00

A Laranja Mecanica

$55.00

La Hu

$52.00

Red

Camino De Navaherreros

$60.00
Carro 2019

Carro 2019

$55.00

Deep-pitched dark berry, violet and licorice aromas are energized by a spicy nuance that builds in the glass. Broad and seamless on the palate, offering appealingly sweet blackberry and cherry flavors that show fine definition and back-end lift

La Cartuja Priorat

$60.00

Señorio De Peciña Crianza

$53.00

A Portela

$60.00

Capitán Xurelo

$65.00

La Antigua Riserva

$85.00

Elo Monastrell

$100.00

Beer/Cider

Cider

Maeloc Dry Cider

$8.00

Pomarina Sidra

$52.00

Cider Glass

$13.00

Beer

Estrella Galicia

$10.00

1906

$6.00

Super Bock

$8.00

6 Pack Estrella

$30.00

5 Pack 1906

$15.00

Super Bock Pack

$28.00

Cocktails

Shishito Spritz

$15.00

Party In Ibiza

$15.00

Brandy Old Fashioned

$20.00

Fresa Fresca

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$14.00

NA Strawberry Smash

$5.00

La Lata 'Vermouth Spritz'

$10.00

La Lata 'Sherry Spritz'

$10.00

Tasting Menu

Anniversary Tasting Menu

Tasting Menu

$150.00

Olives & Almonds

Smoked Carrots

Baby Octopus

Branzino

Lamb Rice

French Toast