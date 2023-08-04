Bocadillo Market in Lincoln Park
Market Items
Beverage
Condiments
Matiz Romesco Sauce
Classic Spanish Mother Sauce - tomatoes, garlic, roasted almonds and hazelnuts
Matiz Aioli
Rich and creamy eggless aioli, with "just enough" but not TOO much garlic
Villa Jerada Harissa Paste
The perfect amount of savory, tang, and spice for almost any Spanish meal
Matiz Sofrito
Handmade - tomatoes have been slow roasted in olive oil for over three hours
Conservas
Crackers
Matiz Paella Rice
Meat
Palacios Cured Chorizo
A unique, cured, hard chorizo. Flavor includes smoky, sweet pimenton, and sherry
Fermin Jamon Iberico
This Iberian ham has an essence of a pure and balanced complete flavor. Both nutty and aroma and flavor.
Fermin Lomo Iberico
Iberico acorn fed dry cured pork loin. Perfectly seasoned with smoked paprika and garlic.
Olive Oil
Castillo de Canena Harissa Arbequina EVOO
Aromas of cayenne. Flavored with garlic, coriander and caraway
Picual Molino Finishing EVOO
Delicate fruitiness, pleasant notes of unripe banana and green apple
Molino Lemon Or Mandarin Olive Oil
Andalusian mandarin oranges contribute a luxuriously round and ripe density of flavor
Molino Arbequina Evoo 500ml
Castillo de Canena Oak Smoked
Pickled/Preserved Veg
La Catedral Piquillo Peppers
Sweet red peppers are roasted, peeled by hand and kept whole
La Catedral Artichoke Halves
Blanca de Navarra variety of artichoke is rounded with short leaves. No acidifier is added
La Catedral White Asparagus
White, tender, and fiber free from the Navarra Region of Spain
Aceitunas Losada Olive Mix
A variety of five Spanish Olives brined perfectly and picked by hand
Aceitunas Losada Aloreña Malagueña Olives D.O.
Natural Brine curing takes 9-12 months. Aloreña is the only olive from Spain with a Denomination of Origin
La Catedral Tomatoes
20.oz preserved, whole vine ripened tomatoes from Navarra
Spanish Vinegar
Arvum Pedro Ximenez Reserva Vinegar
Reserva sherry vinegar. A perfect ingredient for seasoning, marinades and sauce reductions.
Omed - Vinagre de Cava
Made from the juice squeezed from perfectly ripe apples. It combines the best of the aroma of freshly cut apples with a northern Spanish cider's tartness
Omed - Vinagre de Rose
Castillo d Canena - Smoked
Omed Yuzu Vinegar
Spices
Rey de Vera Smoked Sweet Pimenton
The earthy, warm, smoky aroma and rich flavor is Spain. "Sweet" just means, not picante
Rey de Vera Smoked Hot Pimenton
This is the spiciest of the 3 varieties, with not only that incredible smokiness, but some heat as well
Sal Del Mar Virgin
Composed of delicate clusters of crystals formed by evaporating seawater. Harvested by hand.
Matiz Spanish Saffron
Saffron is often referred to as "The Gold" of spices
Stocks
Sweets
WINE TO GO
Sidra Cider
Naveran
Naveran Rose
Raventos de Nit
Vermouth Spritz 4 Pack
Sherry Spritz 4 Pack
Sherry Spritz Single
Vermouth Spritz Single
Gaintza Txakoli
Gaintza Txakoli Rose
Armas de Guerra
Oro de Castilla
Camino de Navaherreros
Escalada do Sil
A Laranja Mecanica
Columna Albarino
La Hu
Pecina White
Begonia White Sangria
Carro
La Cartuja
Senorio de Pecina Crianza
A Portela
Elo
Capitan Xurelo
La Antigua Clasico
LA ANTIGUA CLÁSICO 2012
Begonia Red Sangria
Cafe
Coffee
Pastry
Tea
Wine
White
This young, very dry white wine, unique to the Basque Country, has subtle and delicate aromas on the nose with lively acidity on the palate.
Armas De Guerra
Oro de Castilla
Txakolina Rosé
Navaherreros \ Caminos
Columna
Escalada
A Laranja Mecanica
Red
Camino De Navaherreros
Carro 2019
Deep-pitched dark berry, violet and licorice aromas are energized by a spicy nuance that builds in the glass. Broad and seamless on the palate, offering appealingly sweet blackberry and cherry flavors that show fine definition and back-end lift