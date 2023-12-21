Bocellis 374 Main Street
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Antipasto Dimare$21.50
Seafood salad with garlic, lemon, and oil
- Antipasto Italiano$15.50
Variety of cold- cuts and cheese over fresh salad
- Arancini$4.00
- Asparagus & Prosciutto APP$11.95
Fresh baked asparagus wrapped in mozzarella cheese and prosciutto
- Cherrystones APP$11.50
Clams on the half-shell
- Clams Casino APP$12.95
Fresh baked stuffed clams
- Clams Fra Diavolo APP$12.95
Fresh clams sautéed in a spicy red tomato or white wine sauce
- Eggplant Rollatine APP$11.95
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Fried Calamari APP$13.95
- Fried Mozarellain Carozza APP$9.95
- Sautted Mussels APP$15.95
Tender sea mussels sautéed in a white or red sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail APP$12.95
- Shrimp Scampi Appetizer$14.95
- Stuffed Artichoke APP$13.50
Artichoke, seasoned breading, and Parmesan cheese
B.B.Q.
- Baby Back Ribs$25.95
Tender ribs cooked in our special sauce full rack (french fries, roasted potatoes or mashed potato)
- Steak Fiorentina$26.95
Plain ribeye steak with 2 sides
- Sirloin Steak Tips$19.95
Tender cuts of steak charbroiled plain or with our special sauce, with french fries or mash potatoes or rice
- Sausage$13.95
Extra large sweet or hot sausage seasoned and charbroiled, served with sweet vinegar peppers
- Grilled Chicken Breasts$13.95
- Steak Pizzaiola$26.95
Ribeye steak sauteed cherry tomatoes, oregano, and red sauce
- Steak Mafiosa$26.95
Sautéed with mushrooms, peppers, and onions
Brodi (Soups)
- Pasta Fagioli$6.95
White beans, ditalini pasta (beans or pasta)
- Escarole Soup$6.95
Carrots and celery (with or without mini-meatballs)
- Straciatelle$6.95
Escarole, egg drops, and angel hair pasta (choices: no pasta, no eggs, no escaroles)
- Chicken Noodle Soup$6.95
Vegetable, celery, carrots, fetucine pasta, (choices: rice or pasta)
- QUART PASTA FAGIOLI$14.00
- QUART ESCAROLE$14.00
- QUART CHICKEN NODDLE$14.00
- QUART MINESTRONE$14.00
Burgers
- Basic Burger$10.00
Half-pound burger charbroiled to perfection
- Cheese Burger$11.50
Half- pound burger, charbroiled and topped with melted cheese
- Bacon Cheese Burger$13.95
Half pound burger, charbroiled and topped with crisp bacon, melted cheese, and sauteed onions
- Yebba Burger$14.95
Half pound burger, charbroiled with sauteed fresh, white mushrooms and topped with melted cheese
Chicken Dishes
- Chicken Parmigiana*$17.95
Fresh chicken breast in a special marinara sauce baked and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Marsala$19.95
Fresh chicken breast suited in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms and imported ham
- Chicken Cacciatore$19.95
Tender fillets of chicken sautéed in our special marinara with mushrooms, peppers, and onions
- Chicken Margarita$19.95
Fresh chicken breast, battered, and butterflied in orange and sherry sauce with mushrooms
- Chicken, Brocoli, & Ziti$15.95
Tender chicken sautéed in garlic, cheese, and wine
- Chicken Piccata$19.95
- Chicken Saltimboca$19.95
Chicken breasts wrapped in ham and mozzarella cheese, cooked in a sherry wine sauce with mushrooms
- Chicken Orvietto$19.95
Artichokes and mushrooms in a wine sauce
- Chicken Parm Risotto$18.95
Contorni (Sides)
Hot Sandwiches
Munchies
- Buffalo Wings$6.95
Chicken wings (hot or mild) served with blue cheese and crispy celery sticks
- Mozarella Sticks$6.95
Lightly breaded mozzarella served with our own special sauce
- Chicken Finger Basket$11.95
Chicken tenders served with honey mustard sauce and french fries
- Chicken Wing Basket$11.95
Chicken wings served with honey mustard and french fries
- French Fries$5.95
- Chicken Fingers$8.95
- Garlic Bread$4.95
Pasta Dishes
- Baked Ziti$15.95
- Eggplant Parmigiana*$16.95
- Fettucine Alfredo$14.95
A special blend of imported cheese cooked in a cream sauce, topped with fettuccine
- Fusili Matriciana$15.95
- Gnocci Sorrentino$18.95
Gnocci in a tomato sauce baked with mozzarella cheese
- Homemade Lasagna$16.95
- Linguini with Clams$19.95
Served in a fresh clam sauce (red or white)
- Lobster Ravioli$19.95
- Manicotti$14.95
- Pasta & Meatballs$14.95
- Pasta & Sausage$14.95
- Pasta Primavera$16.95
Fresh mushrooms, broccoli, and carrots sautéed in a special red or white sauce
- Penne Arribiata$12.50
Our own homemade pasta cooked in a spicy red tomato sauce
- Ravioli$14.95
Cooked in our own special tomato sauce
- Spaghetti Marinara$12.95
- Spaghetti, Olive Oil, & Garlic$13.95
With or without anchovies
- Tagliatelle Bolonese$16.95
Meat sauce
- Tortollini Carbonara$17.95
- Tripe$16.95
Salads
- Small House Salad$7.95
Green mix, tomatoes, onions, olives, gardinera, and green bean
- Large House Salad$11.95
Green mix, tomatoes, onions, olives, gardinera, and green bean
- Small Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, Parm cheese, and croutons
- Large Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, Parm cheese, and croutons
- Small Chicken Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, Parm cheese, crouton, and chicken
- Large Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Romaine lettuce, Parm cheese, crouton, and chicken
- Primavera Salad$12.50
Green beans, tomatoes, cucumber, gardinera, onion, roasted peppers
- Caprese Salad$13.50
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, olive oil, and artichoke
- Antipasto Italiano*$15.50
Mix garden, tomatoes, onions, olives, roasted pepper, artichoke, prosciutto, and salami
Seafood Dishes
- Pasta Frutti Di Mare$24.95
Fresh from the sea--shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, and fresh fish with red or white sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$19.95
Large fresh shrimp sautéed in our special sauce with white wine, oil, and garlic over pasta or spinach
- Pasta & Squid$18.95
Fresh calamari sautéed in garlic and white wine, served over pasta
- Shrimp Parmiginana$21.95
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$21.95
- Haddock Italiano$21.95
- Filet of Sole Alla Francese$22.95
- Fried Sea Food Platter Fritto Mistro De Mare$25.95
- Grilled Lobster$32.95
- Lobster Fra Diavolo$32.95
- Stuffed Calamari$21.95
Specials
- Surf & Turf$29.95
14 oz NY sirloin and shrimp scampi served with spinach and potatoes
- Salmon & Rice Over Spinach$23.95
- Salmon & Rice Over Grilled Salmon$23.95
- Shrimp & Lobster Fra Diavlo$31.95
White lobster and shrimp out of shell
- Seafood Casserole$28.95
Shrimp, scallops, and lobster baked in pink sauce, finished with seasoned bread crumbs
- Swordfish$22.95
Francese- dipped in lemon- egg batter or grilled with balsamic seasoning
- Tortelline & Shrimp Pesto$20.95
Tossed in homemade pesto sauce
- Veal Braciolettine$25.95
Veal scaloppine stuffed with ham, mozarella and fresh herbs
- Stuffed Veal Chop$31.99
Freshly cut chop stuffed with buffalo mozzarella, basil, and imported prosciutto
- Lamb Chops$29.95
Butcher fresh chops seasoned and grilled served with spinach & potatoes
- Pork Chop with Vinegar Peppers & Potato$22.95
Center cut chops finished with white wine and seasonings
- 6 Oyster 1/2 Shell (Appetizer )$14.95
- 12 Oyster 1/2 Shell (Appetizer )$29.95
- Stuffed Ohogs$15.95
Appetizer (large stuffed clams) seasoned bread crumbs, with chopped clams
- Chicken Fiorentine$22.95
2 choices: pasta, mashed potato, roasted potato,vegetables, or rice chicken dipped in egg batter, topped with spinach, ham, and cheese in a marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Marcelino$25.95
Pasta; chicken dipped in egg batter, layered with prosciutto, eggplant, and fresh mozzarella cheese in a lemon butter sauce
- Veal Marcellino$26.95
Pasta, dipped in egg batter, layered with prosciutto, eggplant and fresh mozzarella cheese in a lemon butter sauce
- Fussili Costa Azurra$37.95
Scallops, shrimp, lobster, broccoli rabe, sauces: garlic and oil, vodka pink sauce, or fra diavolo
- Fusili with Crumble Hot Sausage & Rabe$24.95
Fusilli pasta, (garlic oil, fra diavolo or red sauce)
- Grilled Ribeye with Lobster Tail$39.95
2 choices: pasta, mashed potato, roasted potato,vegetables, or rice lobster tail in scampi sauce
- Lobster Franchesse$32.95
2 choices: pasta, mashed potato, roasted potato,vegetables, or rice
- Osso Bucco$28.95
Roasted potato and vegetables
- Lamb Hot Sausage Combo$31.95
2 choices: pasta, mashed potato, roasted potato,vegetables, or rice
- Seabass Piccata$36.95
Pasta; pan fried seabass, in a piccata sauce, lemon butter, and capers
- Salmon Gramanier$34.95
Pan fried salmon, gramanier orange sauce. 2 choices: pasta, mashed potato, roasted potato, vegetables, or rice
- Swordfish Lobster Scampi$35.95
Pan fried swordfish topped with lobster, in a scampi sauce. 2 choices: pasta, mashed potato, roasted potato, vegetables, or rice
- Papaderlle Shrimp Scallops$31.95
Pasta. Sauces: garlic and oil, pink sauce, red sauce, or fra diavolo sauce
- Seafood Gipetto$39.95
Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp, swordfish, lobster tail; sauces: garlic and oil, fra diavolo, or red sauce. 2 choices: pasta, mashed potato, roasted potato,vegetables, or rice
- Shrimp Primavera with Risotto$22.95
Risotto with mushrooms, onions, zucchini, broccoli, and carrots. Sauces: garlic oil, fra diavolo, red sauce, or pink sauce
- Hadcock Fiorentine$25.95
2 choices: pasta, mashed potato, roasted potato, vegetables, or rice
Veal Dishes
- Veal Parmiginana$22.95
- Veal Marsala$22.95
Scallopini veal in a special marsala wine sauce finished with fresh ham and mushroom
- Veal Pizzaiola$22.95
Veal in a fresh plum tomato sauce with garlic, oil, and fresh herbs
- Veal Saltimbocca$23.95
Tender milk-fed veal wrapped in prosciutto, mozzarella and mushroom, cooked in a sherry wine sauce
- Veal Piccata$20.95
Veal sautéed in white wine with lemon and cappers
- Veal Alla Calabrese$22.95
Mushroom, peppers, and onions
- Veal Al Limone$22.95
SIDES
Pizza & Calzones
SMALL Signature Pizza
- SMALL Bocelli Special (Pizza Alla Scampi)$15.95
Mouth watering!! Our own creation of tender shrimp in a special scampi sauce topped with mozzarella
- SMALL Margherita$13.95
Sliced fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil, and our own special sauce
- SMALL Nanas Pizzas$13.95
This creative pie includes roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, garlic and mozzarella with our own special tomato sauce
- SMALL Pomodoro & Prosciutto$13.95
This Italian special has fresh sliced tomatoes, prosciutto, mozzarella, oregano, olive oil
- SMALL Grilled Chicken$12.95
Cheese pizza, topped with filets of tender grilled chicken
- SMALL Buffalo Chicken$13.95
Spicy chicken, our own tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- SMALL Hawaiian Pizza$11.95
Pineapple, ham, our own tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- SMALL BBQ Chicken$13.95
BBQ base, grilled chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese
- SMALL Pizza Ricotta$15.95
A unique cheese piza with ricotta and mozzarella, basil, and our own special sauce
- SMALL Diavolo Pizza$13.95
Jalapeño & cherry peppers, mozzarella and our own special sauce
- SMALL Eggplant Combo$13.95
A special combination of sliced eggplant, roasted peppers, and garlic and mozzarella, and our own spacial tomato sauce
- SMALL Chicken Parm$13.99
Our own pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fried chicken
- SMALL Meat Lovers$14.95
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and our own special sauce
- SMALL Ranch Chicken$15.95
Ranch dressing base, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, light onions & cheese
- SMALL Veggie Pizza$12.95
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, cheese and our special sauce
Large Signature Pizza
- Large Bocelli Special (Pizza Alla Scampi)$20.99
Mouth watering!! Our own creation of tender shrimp in a special scampi sauce topped with mozzarella
- Large Margherita$16.95
Sliced fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil, and our own special sauce
- Large Nanas Pizzas$16.95
This creative pie includes roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, garlic and mozzarella with our own special tomato sauce
- Large Pomodoro & Prosciutto$16.95
This Italian special has fresh sliced tomatoes, prosciutto, mozzarella, oregano, olive oil
- Large Grilled Chicken$16.95
Cheese pizza, topped with filets of tender grilled chicken
- Large Buffalo Chicken$16.95
Spicy chicken, our own tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$14.95
Pineapple, ham, our own tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Large BBQ Chicken$16.95
BBQ base, grilled chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Large Pizza Ricotta$18.95
A unique cheese piza with ricotta and mozzarella, basil, and our own special sauce
- Large Diavolo Pizza$16.95
Jalapeño & cherry peppers, mozzarella and our own special sauce
- Large Eggplant Combo$16.95
A special combination of sliced eggplant, roasted peppers, and garlic and mozzarella, and our own spacial tomato sauce
- Large Chicken Parm$16.99
Our own pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fried chicken
- Large Meat Lovers$19.95
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and our own special sauce
- Large Ranch Chicken$19.95
Ranch dressing base, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, light onions & cheese
- Large Veggie Pizza$16.95
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, cheese and our special sauce
Classic Pizzas
- SMALL Cheese Pizza$8.95
Mozzarella and our own special sauce
- Large Cheese Pizza$10.95
Mozzarella and our own special sauce
- SMALL Pepperoni Pizza$9.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella and our own special tomato sauce
- Large Pepperoni Pizza$11.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella and our own special tomato sauce
- SMALL Sausage Pizza$9.95
Sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella and our own special tomato sauce
- LARGE Sausage Pizza$11.95
Sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella and our own special tomato sauce
- SMALL Mushroom Pizza$9.95
Slices of fresh white mushrooms, mozzarella and our own special tomato sauce
- Large Mushroom Pizza$11.95
Slices of fresh white mushrooms, mozzarella and our own special tomato sauce
Small Calzones
- Small Cheese Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella and sauce
- Small Chicken & Broccoli Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, broccoli, and chicken
- Small Eggplant Parm Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, sauce and eggplant
- Small Chicken Parm Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, sauce and chicken
- Small Ham & Cheese Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella and ham
- Small Italian Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, salami, provolone and hot ham
- Small Meatball Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, sauce and meatballs
- Small Pepperoni Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, sauce and pepperoni
- Small Ranch Chicken Calzone$13.00
Ranch dressing, mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes, bacon and onions
- Small Spinach Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, spinach and ricotta cheese
- Small Spicy Chicken Calzone$13.00
Sauce, buffalo chicken, and bleu cheese
- Small BBQ Chicken Calzone$13.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and chicken
Large Calzones
- Large Cheese Calzone$18.90
Mozzarella and sauce
- Large Chicken & Broccoli Calzone$18.90
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, broccoli, and chicken
- Large Eggplant Parm Calzone$18.90
Mozzarella, sauce and eggplant
- Large Chicken Parm Calzone$18.90
Mozzarella, sauce and chicken
- Large Ham & Cheese Calzone$18.90
Mozzarella and ham
- Large Italian Calzone$18.90
Mozzarella, salami, provolone and hot ham
- Large Meatball Calzone$18.90
Mozzarella, sauce and meatballs
- Large Pepperoni Calzone$18.90
Mozzarella, sauce and pepperoni
- Large Ranch Chicken Calzone$18.90
Ranch dressing, mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes, bacon and onions
- Large Spinach Calzone$18.90
Mozzarella, spinach and ricotta cheese
- Large Spicy Chicken Calzone$18.90
Sauce, buffalo chicken, and bleu cheese
- Large BBQ Chicken Calzone$18.90
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and chicken
Beverages
Beers
- High Noon Pineapple$8.00
- High Noon Cherry$8.00
- High Noon Watermelon$8.00
- Guinness$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Amstel Light$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Heineken Light$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Lagunita IPA$5.00
- Yehgniling IPA$5.00
- Samuel Adams Boston Lager$5.00
- Samuel Adams Seasonal$5.00
- Coors Edge$5.00
- Heineken 0$5.00
- Moretti$5.00
- Peroni$5.00
Cocktails
- Strawberry Delight Martini$15.00
Ketel One vodka, Baileys strawberry, cream
- Limoncello Spritz$13.00
Limoncello, prosecco, club soda
- Espresso Martini$15.00
Pearl vanilla vodka, espresso, Kahlua, and Baileys Irish cream liqueur
- Coconut Margarita$15.00
1800 coconut, triple sec, lime juice
- Lemondrop$14.00
Ketel One citroen, triple sec, lemon juice, simple syrup
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Cosmopolitan*$14.00
Titos handmade vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, lime
- Old Fashioned$12.00
Classic old fashioned with Bulleit bourbon
- Moscow$12.00
Ketel One vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, triple sec
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
Aperol, processo, splash of club soda
- Bellini$14.00
Peach puree, prosecco
- Negroni$12.00
Campari, gin, sweet red vermouth
- Americano
- Red Vermouth, Soda Water, Campari
- Strawberry Frozen Margarita$16.00
- Sangria Rosso$14.00
Merlot, cabernet, bacardi dragonfruit, orange liqueur, lemon
- Long island ice tea$15.00
- RUM RUNNER$12.00
- VODKA SODA$11.00
- VODKA MARTINI$15.00
Red Wine
White Wine
Rum
Tequila
Liquors, Cordials & Port
Scotch, Bourbon & Whiskey
SODAS
VODKA
BOTTLE
- ARGIANO BRUNELLO MONTALCINO$120.00
- B V COASTAL MERLOT$40.00
- BLUE NUN RIESLING, RHEINHESSEN, GERMANY$40.00
- BRANCOTT SAUVIGNON BLANC, NEW ZEALAND$36.00
- CANTINA DI NEGRAR VALPOLICELLA$80.00
- FRANCISCAN CABERNET$56.00
- GABBIANO CHIANTE, ITALY$36.00
- GRAFFIGNA MALBEC$36.00
- IL PALAGIO ( WHEN WE DANCE ) CHIANTI$65.00
- JOSH CABERNET , CALIFORNIA$36.00
- JOSH CHARDONNAY$36.00
- MISIONES CABERNET CHILE$40.00
- MURPHY GOODE ZINFANDEL CALIFORNIA$60.00
- QUERCETO CHIANTI CLASSICO TUSCANY ITALY$80.00
- RUFFINO CHIANTI, TUSCANY, ITALY$60.00
- RUFFINO GOLD (ORO)$84.95
- SANTA MARGHERITA PINIT GRIGIO, ITALY$60.00
- VILLA POZZ MOSCATO, SICILY ITALY$40.00