Bodacious BBQ - Sulphur Springs 1228 S. Broadway Street
Sandwiches
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$8.25
1/3lb slow smoked brisket over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices on a freshly toasted 5 inch bun
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$8.25
1/3lb slow smoked brisket over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices on a freshly toasted 5 inch bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.25
1/3lb slow smoked Pork Butt over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
- Turkey Sandwich$6.25
1/3lb slow smoked Turkey Breast over hickory wood with Bodacious signature spices on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
- Chicken Sandwich$6.25
1/3lb slow smoked chicken breast over hickory wood with Bodacious signature spices on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
- Ham Sandwich$6.25
1/3lb slow smoked Pit Ham over hickory wood with Bodacious signature spices on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
- Sausage Sandwich$6.25
1/3lb slow smoked beef/pork mix over hickory/oak wood on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
- Jalapeno Sausage Sand$6.25
1/3lb slow smoked Jalapeno and cheese sausage over hickory/oak wood on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
- Rib Sandwich$10.25
Four ribs and two slices of white bread slow smoked over hickory wood with Bodacious signature spices
- Sloppy Joe Sandwich$2.68
Brisket and pulled pork mixed with sauce on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
- 2 Meat Sandwich$9.35
Choice of Two Meats on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
- 3 Meat Sandwich$10.35
Choice of Three Meats on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
- Child Sandwich
1/4lb meat on a freshly toasted 5inch bun
Sandwich Plates
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich Plate$12.99
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich Plate$12.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Plate$11.20
- Turkey Sandwich Plate$11.20
- Chicken Sandwich Plate$11.20
- Ham Sandwich Plate$11.20
- Sausage Sandwich Plate$11.20
- Jalapeno Sausage Sand Plate$11.20
- Rib Sandwich Plate$15.25
- Sloppy Joe Sandwich Plate$7.40
- 2 Meat Sandwich Plate$14.25
Choose any two meats on a sandwich and two sides or a smoked potato.
- 3 Meat Sandwich Plate$15.25
BBQ Plate
- Sliced Brisket BBQ Plate$15.95
- Chopped Brisket BBQ Plate$15.95
- Pulled Pork BBQ Plate$12.89
- Turkey BBQ Plate$12.89
- Chicken BBQ Plate$12.89
- Ham BBQ Plate$12.89
- Sausage BBQ Plate$12.89
- Jalapeno Sausage BBQ Plate$12.89
- Rib BBQ Plate$17.95
1/2 Slab of Ribs served with two slices of white bread and your choice of two sides or a smoked potato
- 2 Meat Combo BBQ Plate$16.99
2/3lb of meat served with two slices of white bread and your choice of two sides or a smoked potato
- 3 Meat Combo BBQ Plate$17.99
3/4lb of meat served with two slices of white bread and your choice two sides or a smoked potato
- Kids Plate$9.25
1/4lb of meat served with chips and a small drink
Meat by the Pound
- # Sliced Brisket$22.99
1 Pound of Sliced Brisket smoked over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices
- # Chopped Brisket$22.99
1 Pound of Chopped Brisket smoked over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices
- # Ribs$17.50
1 Pound of Ribs smoked over hickory wood with Bodacious signature spices
- # Pulled Pork$17.50
1 Pound of Pulled Pork smoked over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices
- # Turkey$17.50
1 Pound of Turkey smoked over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices
- # Chicken$17.50
1 Pound of Chicken Breast smoked over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices
- # Ham$17.50
1 Pound of Pit Ham smoked over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices
- # Sausage$17.50
1 Pound of Sausage beef/pork mix slow smoked over oak wood
- # Jalapeno Sausage$17.50
1 Pound of Jalapeno and Cheese Sausage slow smoked over hickory/oak wood
- # Sloppy Joe$9.99
1 Pound of Sloppy Joe (Brisket and pulled pork mixed with sauce)
- Full Slab of Ribs$27.65
One Full Slab of Ribs (12 ribs) smoked over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices
- Half Slab of Ribs$14.25
Half Slab of Ribs (6 ribs) smoked over hickory/oak wood with Bodacious signature spices
- #Mel-Man$22.99
Chopped Brisket and Sausage(or Jalapeno Sausage) Chopped together
- (1/2)# Sliced Brisket$11.50
- (1/2)# Chopped Brisket$11.50
- (1/2)# Ribs$7.95
- (1/2)# Pork$8.99
- (1/2)# Turkey$8.99
- (1/2)# Chicken$8.99
- (1/2)# Ham$8.99
- (1/2)# Sausage$8.99
- (1/2)#Jalapeno Sausage$8.99
- (1/2)# of Sloppy Joe$5.00
- (1/2)# Mel-Man$11.50
- (1/3)# Sliced Brisket$8.75
- (1/3)# Chopped Brisket$8.75
- (1/3)# Ribs$6.00
- (1/3)# Pork$6.00
- (1/3)# Turkey$6.00
- (1/3)# Chicken$6.00
- (1/3)# Ham$6.00
- (1/3)# Sausage$6.00
- (1/3)# Jalapeno Sausage$6.00
- (1/3)# Sloppy Joe$3.50
- (1/3)# Mel-Man$8.75
BoPack
- #1 Bo Pack Family Meal$38.38
Serves 4. One pound of Brisket and Half Pound of sausage two 16oz Side orders with four buns and sauce. (Substitutions available)
- #2 Bo Pack Family Meal$57.57
Serves 6. One and Half Pound of Brisket, One Pound of Sausage, Three 16oz Side orders with eight buns and sauce. people(Substitutions available)
- #3 Bo Pack Family Meal$76.76
Serves 8. Two Pounds of Brisket, One and Half pounds of Sausage, Four 16oz Side orders with eight buns and sauce. (Substitutions available)
- #4 Bo Pack Family Meal$95.95
Serves 10. Two and half Pounds of Brisket, Two Pounds of Sausage, five 16oz Side orders with 12 buns and sauce. (substitutions available)
Side Orders
- Beefy Pinto Beans
Slow cooked pinto beans with signature bodacious bean spice and chopped brisket
- Spicy Baked Beans
Oven Navy Baked Beans simmered with bacon and brown sugar with onions and jalapenos
- Green Beans
Italian flat cut green beans with Bodacious signature seasoning salt
- Potato Salad
Diced Idaho Potatoes in a dressing blend of mayonnaise, salad dressing, and mustard with a healthy mixture of celery, sweet relish, diced red peppers, onions, and seasonings with Bodacious signature seasoning salt
- Mac and Cheese
Al dente macaroni noodles in a rich creamy cheese sauce made with all real cheddar cheese
- Coleslaw
Fresh Green and Red cabbage with carrots mixed with dressing and Bodacious signature seasoning
- Mashed Potato
Made from a blend of baby red and idaho potatoes with butter and seasoning
- Broccoli, Rice Cheese Casserole
Huge broccoli florets cooked with rice in a rich and creamy, cheesy sauce made with all real American cheese, fresh onions and celery, and chicken broth.
- Pasta Salad
Mayonnaise base with elbow macaroni, celery, sweet pickle relish, red bell pepper, vinegar, and spices
- Chips$1.99
Drinks
Desserts
- Peach Cobbler
Peach fruit filling with flaky crust topped with cinnamon and sugar baked fresh daily
- Apple Cobbler
Apple fruit filling with flaky crust topped with cinnamon and sugar baked fresh daily
- Cherry Cobbler
Cherry fruit filling with flaky crust topped with cinnamon and sugar baked fresh daily
- Blackberry Cobbler
Blackberry fruit filling with flaky crust topped with cinnamon and sugar baked fresh daily
- Banana Pudding
Combination of vanilla and banana pudding mixed with vanilla wafers layered
- Brownie$1.05
Great fudge flavor of our rich, moist brownie - without the nuts
- Pecan Pie$2.70
A tender golden flaky crust is filled with naturally sweet filling, topped wall-to-wall with delicious pecan halves.
- Lemon Icebox Pie$2.70
Lemon Icebox Vanilla Wafer Pie
- Peach Whole Cobbler$25.99
- Blackberry Whole Cobbler$25.99
- Cherry Whole Cobbler$25.99
- Apple Whole Cobbler$25.99
- Pecan Pie Whole$17.95
- Lemon Pie Whole$17.95
- 1/2 Gallon Banana Pudding$17.75
- Gallon Banana Pudding$34.99
Extras
- 10.25inch 3 compartment plate$0.25
- 4 Pack of 5 Inch Buns$2.00
- Cold Slab of Ribs$13.99
- Cutlery Fork/Knife/Spoon/Napkin$0.20
- Loaf of Mrs. Bairds Large White Bread$3.50
- Serving Spoon$2.00
- Serving Tong$2.00
- Sleeve of 20 Buns 5 Inch$7.00
- Single Bun$0.50
1 White 5 inch Mrs. Bairds Bun
- White Bread (2Slices)$0.25
2 slices of Mrs Bairds white large bread
Other Goodies
- Smoked Potato$5.95
Freshly Smoked Idaho Potato NO Meat
- Smoked Potato With Meat$11.95
Freshly Smoked Idaho Potato with your choice a quarter pound of meat
- Ranch Hand Stew$8.65
16 oz of beans mixed with chopped beef and sausage and 2oz cup of shredded cheese
- Bo Pie$8.30
Fritos topped with Chopped Brisket and Beans with 2oz of shredded cheese
- Chunk of Cheese$1.99