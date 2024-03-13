Bodega Biondi
Food Menu
Tapas
- Patatas Bravas$9.00
Roasted potatoes tossed with brava sauce and garlic aioli.
- Tapenade Crostini$9.00
Tomato, basil, garlic, capers, balsamic and extra virgin olive oil.
- Nonas Meatballs$11.00
Fresh ground chuck and pork with garlic , herbs and bread crumbs, in house red sauce topped with parmesan.
- Gnocchi$13.00
Tender potato dumplings poached and tossed with choice of house marinara, pesto or garlic olive oil truffle pepper and parmesan.
- Tortilla Espanola$13.00
Spanish style omelet with potatoes, onion and eggs, topped with romesco sauce and garlic aioli.
- Fritto Misto$14.00
Flash fried calamari tossed with garlic, herbs, parmesan cheese. With lemon garlic aioli and brava sauce.
- Italian Beef Sliders$14.00
Roasted sirloin on bakery roll with Giardiniera veggies and Italian Jus
- Spanish Mussels$15.00
With chorizo, scallions, garlic, wine, lemon, smoked paprika, cream and tomatoes.
- Galician Style Octopus$18.00
With white wine, garlic, onion, capers, tomatoes with patatas.
- Swiss Foundue$24.00
Traditional foundue with veggies, apples and bread for dipping. Serves 2 -4 people.
- Charcuterie Board (serves 2-4)$28.00
A variety of meats, cheeses, fruit, condiments and nuts and baguette.
Soup/Salad
- Minestrone Soup$8.00
Veggies, beans, pasta, herbs, garlic and tomatoes.
- Classic Caesar$10.00
Romaine hearts, crutons and parmesan cheese. Tossed with house caesar dressing.
- Caprese$13.00
Fresh burrata, tomatoes, basil, crostini with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
- Roasted Beet Salad$11.00
Roasted beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, micro greens, red onions and aged balsamic reduction.
- Soup and Salad Combo$16.00
Choice of house salad paired with Minestrone
Flat Breads
- Margherita$14.00
Extra virgin Olive Oil, garlic, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and parmesan.
- Franco's Special$18.00
Prosciutto, Capicola, Salami, red sauce and sauces.
- Salami & Italian Sausage Combo$17.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Calabrian peppers, kalamata olives, red sauce and mozzarella.
- Adult Cheese Flatbread 4formaggi$12.00
Blend of 4 italian cheeses with red sauce.
Secondi
- Eggplant Parmesan$19.00
Pan roasted breaded eggplant, layered with house red sauce with a blend of italian cheeses served over pasta.
- Rigatoni Alfredo$15.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce with garlic and parmesan.
- Salsiccia Manicotti$19.00
Stuffed with sausage, cheese blend, basil, garlic, baked in house marinara and topped with more cheese.
- Lasagna$21.00
Made with house meat sauce, layered with fresh pasta and a blend of italian cheeses, served over baguette.
- Pollo Marsala$22.00
Chicken breast strips with mushrooms, garlic, marsala wine and demi glaze over creamy griddled polenta cakes.
- Spanish Style Steak$31.00
Grilled Bavette steak with chimichurri, onions and peppers over papas bravas and vegetables.
- Ahi Tuna Provencal$26.00
Tuna seared rare, topped with taenade and micro greens, served with provencal vegetables, romesco sauce and house potatoes.
Panini
- Enzo's meatball sub$12.00
Nona's homemade meatballs in house marinara with mozzarella on fresh bakery roll.
- Chicken Parmesan$13.00
Breaded and pan fried. Toppped with house sauce and italian cheeses. Bakery roll
- Eggplant Parmesan$13.00
Breaded and pan fried, topped with house red sauce and italian cheeses on bakery roll
- Italian Beef Sandwich$14.00
Roasted sirloin on a fresh bakery roll with Giardiniera veggies and Italian Jus.
- Monte Cristo$14.00
Ham, turkey and cheese on brioche bread, dipped in batter and griddled. Served with strawberry sauce.
- Italian Sausage$12.00
On a fresh bakery roll with calabrian peppers, bell peppers and grilled onions.
Bambini
Dulces
- Gelato Sampler$8.00
Salted caramel, Belgian dark chocolate and vanilla bean paired with sweet Spanish torta.
- Cannoli$8.00
2 crispy shells filled with sweet ricotta and chocolate chips
- Tiramisu$8.00
Italian sponge cake, soaked with espresso and marsala, layered with mascarpone filling.
- Basque Cheesecake$8.00
With fresh berries and whipped cream
- Rich Chocolate Fondue$15.00
Served with marshmellows, cookies, fruit and rice krispie treats
- BDAY GELATO$4.50
Beer Menu
Draft
Bottled
Wine Menu
Red Wine
- GLS The Show Malbec$10.00
- GLS Monrosso Tuscan Red Blend 2019$11.00
- GLS Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 2021$11.00
- GLS Bersaglio Chianti 2020$13.00
- GLS Joel Gott Zinfandel 2022$13.00
- GLS Browne Pinot Noir Heritage 2021$14.00
- GLS Chianti Classico Barruffo 2014$16.00
- GLS Roth Cabernet Sauvignon 2021$17.00
- BTL The Show Malbec$35.00
- BTL Monrosso Tuscan Red Blend 2019$35.00
- BTL Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 2021$36.00
- BTL Bersaglio Chianti 2020$42.00
- BTL Joel Gott Zinfandel 2022$41.00
- BTL Browne Pinot Noir Heritage 2021$43.00
- BTL Chianti Classico Barruffo 2014$52.00
- BTL Roth Cabernet Sauvignon 2021$56.00
- BTL Browne Cabernet Sauvignon Heritage 2021$44.00
- BTL Davis Bynum Pinot Noir 2021$59.00
- BTL Ruffino Riserva Ducale 2019$50.00
- BTL Super Tuscan Tangano 2011$85.00
- BTL Barolo Ciabot Tanasio 2012$99.00
White Wine
- GLS Ramon Bilbao Verdejo 2022$12.00
- GLS A to Z Riesling 2021$13.00
- GLS Terlato Pinot Grigio Fruili 2022$13.00
- GLS Tenuta del 'Ugolino Verdicchio 2022$16.00
- GLS Charles Krug Chardonnay 2022$16.00
- GLS Fiano di Avellino DOCG, 2019$17.00
- BTL Ramon Bilbao Verdejo 2022$42.00
- BTL A to Z Riesling 2021$43.00
- BTL Terlato Pinot Grigio Fruili 2022$44.00
- BTL Tenuta del 'Ugolino Verdicchio 2022$58.00
- BTL Charles Krug Chardonnay 2022$60.00
- BTL Drylands Sauvignon Blanc$44.00
- BTL Maddonna Bruna Passerina Fiorigialla 2022$50.00
- BTL Fiano Di Avellino DOCG, 2019$60.00