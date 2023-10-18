Bodega Restaurant & Lounge 1854 Coventry Rd, Unit B
Food Menu
Appetizers
Blue Point Oyster baked with spinach, parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs
Panko breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, parmesan and sharp white cheese served with our house marinara
House made and served with feta, olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and warm pita bread
Flash-fried and topped with sweet chili sauce, scallions and sesame seeds
Fennel, tomatoes and fresh basil in our garlic butter white wine sauce
Fennel, garlic, onions with butter and parsley served with crostinis
Soups & Salads
Small Plates
Panko breaded, flash-fried and oven finished croquettes (2) served with our lemon aioli
Covered in our house made honey soy chili glaze garnished with sesame seeds and scallions
Dijon mustard panko crusted lamb chops (2) with whipped garlic mashed potatoes
Olives, roasted red peppers, onions, E.V.O.O., feta and cheese
Shell pasta and sharp white cheddar cheese cream sauce
Our signature small plate - quality beef sliders topped with a Moroccan red pepper aioli, lettuce and tomato, served with fresh cut French fries
Capers, roasted red peppers, onions, house made marinara and sharp white cheese
Onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, olives, house made marinara and sharp white cheese
Build Your Own Pizzas Starts at $8/ Toppings $2 each/ Premium $4 each Sauces Marinara, BBQ, Ranch, Pesto, Bechamel, EVOO Toppings Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Green Onion, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Corn, Cheedar Cheese Premium Toppings Crab, Lobster, Salmon, Shrimp, Chicken, Capers, Parmesan Cheese, Feta
Entrees
8 oz pan seared and oven finished filet served with a French au poivre cognac sauce and your choice of two sides
Lobster sauteed with corn, tomato, fresh herbs and a white wine cheese bechamel
Shrimp, scallops, lobster and rigatoni pasta served with a champagne curry bechamel sauce
Pan seared salmon glazed with a tangy ginger honey sauce served with your choice of two sides
Dijon mustard panko crusted lamb chops (4) served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of one side
Our signature entree - salmon stuffed with crab meat, topped with jumbo tiger shrimp and bechamel sauce, and served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of one side
8 oz filet and 8 oz lobster tail, served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
Two 8 oz lobster tails served with your choice of two sides
Sides
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, red onions, olives, parmesan cheese and our herb vinaigrette
Fresh cut French fries
Fried pieces (6) of salmon.
Desserts
Specials
Small Plates
Oven roasted quail stuffed with Italian prosciutto, smoked Gruyere cheese, house made croutons over a bed of creamy truffled sweet cream corn
Pan seared duck served with a lingonberry cream sauce, whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
Jumbo tiger shrimp, onions, mushrooms, garlic, white wine, fresh basil, tarragon, topped with cheese and baked in the oven
Entrees
Two layers of lightly breaded oven-baked eggplant with a 3-cheese blend and Italian marinara meat sauce with a side of garlic bread.
A classic seafood stew with mussels, scallops, shrimp, clams and lobster in a Pernod and white wine broth
Our creamy Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken served over a bed of tender fettuccine pasta
An 8-ounce filet mignon, topped with a lobster béchamel sauce with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes and a petite baby arugula and pear spring salad.
Soups and Salads
Thinly sliced pears, crispy beets, dried cranberries, arugula, mixed greens and a white wine citrus vinaigrette
Grilled salmon served with olives, feta, roasted red peppers, boiled eggs, asparagus, red onion, anchovies tossed in our champagne herb vinaigrette
Ask your servers for the chef's special.