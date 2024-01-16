Boil Daddy - Colorado Springs 5996 Stetson Hills Boulevard
The Boil Daddy - Colorado Springs UberEats
Daddy's Catch
- Half & Half (1/2 LB)$20.00
Choose two of your favorite seafoods sauce and add-ons from the list below.
- King Crab Legs (1/2 LB)$57.00
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages. 1/2 LB of Giant King Crab Legs.
- Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster)$46.00
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages each order is one cluster (4-5 legs) including the claw. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Lobster Tail (1 Tail)$38.00
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages. Each tail weighs approximately 4-5oz.
- Shrimp Peeled-off (1/2 LB)$16.00
Peeled-off, deveined, and ready-to-eat shrimp. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Shrimp Head-on (1/2 LB)$11.00
Whole shell-on, head-on shrimp. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Crawfish (1/2 LB)$11.00
1/2 LB of delicious-succulent crawfish. Pick your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Clams (1/2 LB)$11.00
Whole manila clams from Washington. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Mussels (1/2 LB)$11.00
Whole shell large mussels. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
Daddy's All Day
- Fisherman's Lunch$18.00
Choice of shrimp head-on (1/2 LB), shrimp peeled off (1/2 LB), mussels (1/2 LB), clams (1/2 Lb), or crawfish (1/2 LB). Comes with 1 corn, 3 potatoes, and 3 sausages.
- Daddy's Shrimp Bowl$19.00
Shrimp, potatoes, and sausages resting on a hot bed of jasmine white rice.
- Daddy's Noods$18.00
Linguine pasta, parmesan cheese, parsley, choice of seafood (half lbs), choice of your favorite sauce,
- Fish & Chips Basket$19.00
Crunchy battered white fish seasoned with our famous cajun blend. Served with French fries and tartar sauce. Fresh, fried to order.
- Daddy's Fried Oyster Basket$19.00
Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside with a side of your favorite sauce. Served with french fries.
- Fried Shrimp Basket$18.00
Crunch battered whole peeled shrimp seasoned with our signature cajun powder served with French fries and tartar sauce Peeled off shrimp available.
- Crispy Mahalo Shrimp$18.00
A dozen of Hawaiian crispy golden battered peeled shrimp served with 2 scoops of rice
- Crispy Mahalo Fish$18.00
Hawaiian crispy golden battered fish served with 2 scoops of rice
Daddy's Family Feast
- BIG Daddy's Catch Combo$375.00
*Feeds 5-6 People* Lobster tails (6 tails), Snow crab legs (6 clusters). Comes with 6 corns, 15 potatoes, 15 sausages
- Captain's Catch Combo$212.00
*Feeds 5-6 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs), Shrimp head on (1 lbs), Mussels (1 lbs), Clams (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Chief Mate's Catch Combo$158.00
*Feeds 3-4 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs) or Shrimp head on (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Seaman's Catch Combo$82.00
*Feeds 2-3 People* Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Choice of Mussels (half lbs) or Clams (half lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Deck Cadet's Catch Combo$93.00
*Feeds 2-3 People* Lobster tails (1 tail), Snow crab legs (1 cluster), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs) or Shrimp head on (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Boatswain's Catch Combo$85.00
*Feeds 2-3 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (half lbs) or Shrimp head on (half lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
Po' Boys
- Fried Shrimp Po' Boy$18.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Shrimp topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
- Crab Cake Po' Boy$18.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Crab Cake topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
- Fried Chicken Po' Boy$18.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Chicken topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
- Fried Fish Po' Boy$18.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Fish topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
Daddy's Wings
- Wet Daddy Wings$17.00
Choose your favorite sauce and spice level. Served with a side of french fries.
- Dry Daddy Wings$17.00
Daddy's secret cajun powder dusted over your favorite juicy jumbo wings. Served with french fries.
- Naked Daddy Wings$17.00
No Sauce? No Powder? No strings attached. Let's get naked! Served with french fries.
- Fiyahhh Daddy Wings$17.00
Spice up your night with Daddy's SPICY cajun powder dusted over your favorite juicy jumbo wings. Served with french fries.
- Buffalo Daddy Wings$17.00
HOT wings tossed in Daddy's house-made buffalo sauce. Served with french fries.
Daddy's Extra
- Street Daddy Corn$13.00
6 pieces of deep fried corn with Daddy seasoning, parmesan cheese, and chopped parsley on top.
- Daddy Fries$7.00
Shoestring French fries with our house-blended cajun seasoning. Served with a piece of lemon and ketchup.
- French Fries$6.00
Shoestring French fries served with a side of ketchup.
- Daddy Sauce (Mix of Garlic Butter & Cajun Sauce)$6.75
A mix of Daddy's signature garlic butter and cajun sauce.
- Garlic Butter Sauce$6.75
Daddy's signature chunky garlic butter sauce served in an 8oz container.
- Cajun Sauce$6.75
Daddy's signature garlicky cajun sauce served in an 8oz container.
- Butter Sauce$6.75
Warm butter sauce served in an 8oz container.
- Steamed Jasmine White Rice$3.75
8oz serving of steamed jasmine white rice.
- Andouille Sausage (5 PC)$4.75
Hot andouille sausage. 5 pieces per order.
- Potato (5 PC)$3.75
Steaming hot red potatoes. 5 pieces per order.
- Corn on the Cob (2 PC)$3.75
Two halves of a sweet cob, served steaming hot!
- Hard Boiled Egg (1 EA)$1.75
- Ranch (3 OZ)$0.95
- Ketchup (3 PK)$0.75
- Tartar Sauce (3 PK)$0.75
Daddy's Sweet Tooth
BOGO Deals
- Daddy's Shrimp Bowl*$27.00
Shrimp, potatoes, and sausages resting on a hot bed of jasmine white rice.
- Daddy's Noods*$25.00
Linguine pasta, parmesan cheese, parsley, choice of seafood (half lbs), choice of your favorite sauce,
- Fish & Chips Basket*$27.00
Crunchy battered white fish seasoned with our famous cajun blend. Served with French fries and tartar sauce. Fresh, fried to order.
- Half and Half (1 LB)*$28.00
Choose two of your favorite seafoods sauce and add-ons from the list below.
- Crispy Mahalo Shrimp*$25.00
A dozen of Hawaiian crispy golden battered peeled shrimp served with 2 scoops of rice
- Daddy Fries*$10.00
Shoestring French fries with our house-blended cajun seasoning. Served with a piece of lemon and ketchup.
The Boil Daddy- Colorado Springs DoorDash
Daddy's Catch
- Half & Half (1/2 LB)$20.00
Choose two of your favorite seafoods sauce and add-ons from the list below.
- King Crab Legs (1/2 LB)$57.00
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages. 1/2 LB of Giant King Crab Legs.
- Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster)$46.00
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages each order is one cluster (4-5 legs) including the claw. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Lobster Tail (1 Tail)$38.00
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages. Each tail weighs approximately 4-5oz.
- Shrimp Peeled-off (1/2 LB)$16.00
Peeled-off, deveined, and ready-to-eat shrimp. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Shrimp Head-on (1/2 LB)$11.00
Whole shell-on, head-on shrimp. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Crawfish (1/2 LB)$11.00
1/2 LB of delicious-succulent crawfish. Pick your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Clams (1/2 LB)$11.00
Whole manila clams from Washington. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Mussels (1/2 LB)$11.00
Whole shell large mussels. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
Daddy's All Day
- Fisherman's Lunch$18.00
Choice of shrimp head-on (1/2 LB), shrimp peeled off (1/2 LB), mussels (1/2 LB), clams (1/2 Lb), or crawfish (1/2 LB). Comes with 1 corn, 3 potatoes, and 3 sausages.
- Daddy's Shrimp Bowl$19.00
Shrimp, potatoes, and sausages resting on a hot bed of jasmine white rice.
- Daddy's Noods$18.00
Linguine pasta, parmesan cheese, parsley, choice of seafood (half lbs), choice of your favorite sauce,
- Fish & Chips Basket$19.00
Crunchy battered white fish seasoned with our famous cajun blend. Served with French fries and tartar sauce. Fresh, fried to order.
- Daddy's Fried Oyster Basket$19.00
Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside with a side of your favorite sauce. Served with french fries.
- Fried Shrimp Basket$18.00
Crunch battered whole peeled shrimp seasoned with our signature cajun powder served with French fries and tartar sauce Peeled off shrimp available.
- Crispy Mahalo Shrimp$18.00
A dozen of Hawaiian crispy golden battered peeled shrimp served with 2 scoops of rice
- Crispy Mahalo Fish$18.00
Hawaiian crispy golden battered fish served with 2 scoops of rice
Daddy's Family Feast
- BIG Daddy's Catch Combo$375.00
*Feeds 5-6 People* Lobster tails (6 tails), Snow crab legs (6 clusters). Comes with 6 corns, 15 potatoes, 15 sausages
- Captain's Catch Combo$212.00
*Feeds 5-6 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs), Shrimp head on (1 lbs), Mussels (1 lbs), Clams (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Chief Mate's Catch Combo$158.00
*Feeds 3-4 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs) or Shrimp head on (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Seaman's Catch Combo$82.00
*Feeds 2-3 People* Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Choice of Mussels (half lbs) or Clams (half lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Deck Cadet's Catch Combo$93.00
*Feeds 2-3 People* Lobster tails (1 tail), Snow crab legs (1 cluster), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs) or Shrimp head on (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Boatswain's Catch Combo$85.00
*Feeds 2-3 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (half lbs) or Shrimp head on (half lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
Po' Boys
- Fried Shrimp Po' Boy$18.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Shrimp topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
- Crab Cake Po' Boy$18.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Crab Cake topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
- Fried Chicken Po' Boy$18.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Chicken topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
- Fried Fish Po' Boy$18.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Fish topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
Daddy's Wings
- Wet Daddy Wings$17.00
Choose your favorite sauce and spice level. Served with a side of french fries.
- Dry Daddy Wings$17.00
Daddy's secret cajun powder dusted over your favorite juicy jumbo wings. Served with french fries.
- Naked Daddy Wings$17.00
No Sauce? No Powder? No strings attached. Let's get naked! Served with french fries.
- Fiyahhh Daddy Wings$17.00
Spice up your night with Daddy's SPICY cajun powder dusted over your favorite juicy jumbo wings. Served with french fries.
- Buffalo Daddy Wings$17.00
HOT wings tossed in Daddy's house-made buffalo sauce. Served with french fries.
Daddy's Extra
- Street Daddy Corn$13.00
6 pieces of deep fried corn with Daddy seasoning, parmesan cheese, and chopped parsley on top.
- Daddy Fries$7.00
Shoestring French fries with our house-blended cajun seasoning. Served with a piece of lemon and ketchup.
- French Fries$6.00
Shoestring French fries served with a side of ketchup.
- Daddy Sauce (Mix of Garlic Butter & Cajun Sauce)$6.75
A mix of Daddy's signature garlic butter and cajun sauce.
- Garlic Butter Sauce$6.75
Daddy's signature chunky garlic butter sauce served in an 8oz container.
- Cajun Sauce$6.75
Daddy's signature garlicky cajun sauce served in an 8oz container.
- Butter Sauce$6.75
Warm butter sauce served in an 8oz container.
- Steamed Jasmine White Rice$3.75
8oz serving of steamed jasmine white rice.
- Andouille Sausage (5 PC)$4.75
Hot andouille sausage. 5 pieces per order.
- Potato (5 PC)$3.75
Steaming hot red potatoes. 5 pieces per order.
- Corn on the Cob (2 PC)$3.75
Two halves of a sweet cob, served steaming hot!
- Hard Boiled Egg (1 EA)$1.75
- Ranch (3 OZ)$0.95
- Ketchup (3 PK)$0.75
- Tartar Sauce (3 PK)$0.75