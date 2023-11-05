Boise Thai Noodle House LLC
Starters
- Crispy Rolls$8.99
Deep fried, homemade egg roll, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and glass noodles served with sweet and sour sauce
- Fresh Spring Rolls$9.99
Spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, mint, rice noodles, and avocado wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce and homemade spicy thai sauce
- Fresh Roll Shrimp$11.99
- Chicken Satay$9.99
4 pieces. Grilled, marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- Roti and Curry$9.99
Pan-fried roti paratha with eggplant, bell pepper, and served with green curry sauce
- Fried Tofu$8.99
Deep fried tofu served with peanut sauce
- Thai Fishcakes$8.99
Minced fish mixed with Thai herbs and Thai red curry paste, served with sweet and sour cucumber sauce
- Chicken Wings$10.99
5 pieces. Deep fried, marinated thai style bone in chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$9.99
6 pieces. Deep fried coconut shrimp served with spicy mayo sauce
- Firecracker Shrimp$8.99
5 pieces. Fire cracker shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce
Salad
- Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum)$11.99
Shredded green papayas, tomatoes, green beans, ground peanuts with spicy lime dressing
- Chicken Larb$12.99
Choice of ground meat with red and green onions, cilantro, mint leaves, shallots, roasted rice with Thai spicy lime dressing
- Coconut Shrimp Salad$12.99
Spring mix topped with coconut shrimp, tomatoes, purple cabbage, carrots, avocado, cucumber, and honey mustard dressing
- Seasonal Grilled Salmon Mango Salad$21.99
Spring mix topped with grilled salmon, mango, mint, cilantro, cashew nuts, tomato, and carrots with homemade spicy lime chili paste dressing
- Pork Larb$12.99
- Beef Larb$12.99
- Lao style Papaya salad$13.99
- Yum woonsen seafood and ground pork$18.99
Soup
Noodle Soup
- Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Steamed noodles, beef stewed, beef ball and sliced beef with spinach, and bean sprouts in beef broth
- Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00
Chicken noodle soup steamed noodles in homemade chicken broth topped with sliced chicken, bean sprouts, green onion, fried garlic, and cilantro
- Pork Noodle Soup$15.00
Steamed noodles in homemade chicken broth topped with sliced pork, pork balls, bean sprouts, green onion, fried garlic, and cilantro
- Kao Soy$15.00
Egg noodles with Thai Northern style curry sauce and tender chicken drumstick topped with crispy egg noodles
- Spicy Moo(pork) Tom Yum noodle soup$15.00
Hot and sour soup, steamed noodles, ground pork, sliced pork, fish balls, ground peanuts, and bean sprouts topped with cilantro, green onions, and fried garlic
Thai Famous Dishes
- Spicy Basil with Rice$13.50
Sautéed bell peppers, green bean, Thai chili, basil leaf, garlic, bamboo shoots, and yellow onion with our house spicy sauce and your choice of meat
- Thai Cashew Nut Chicken with Rice$14.50
Sautéed battered chicken, cashews, bell peppers, carrots, yellow and green onions, in a sweet and sour thai chili paste sauce
- Fried Rice$13.50
Fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, yellow and green onions, tomatoes, and your choice of meat
- Pineapple Fried Rice$17.50
Fried rice with chicken and shrimp, pineapple, yellow and green onions, tomatoes, cashews, raisins, egg, and curry powder
- Tofu Chashewnut with Rice$14.50
- Fried rice spicy basil$13.50
- Eggplant spicy basil with rice$14.50
- Broccoli Carrot Oyster sauce stir fried with rice$13.50
Authentic Curry
- Yellow Curry$15.99
Yellow curry with potatoes, yellow onion, carrots, baby corn and your choice of meat
- Red Curry$15.99
Red curry with bamboo shoots, green beans, bell pepper, carrots, sweet basil and your choice of meat
- Green Curry$15.99
Green curry with broccoli, eggplant, green beans, bell pepper, carrots, sweet basil and your choice of meat
- Pumpkin Curry$16.99
Red curry with kabocha pumpkin, broccoli, green beans, bell pepper, carrots, sweet basil and your choice of meat
- Panang Curry$15.99
Thai rich panang red curry peanut sauce with green beans, basil, bell pepper and your choice of meat
Awesome Noodle Dishes
- Pad Thai$13.50
Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, tofu, green onions and your choice of meat in pad thai sauce. Topped with ground peanuts
- Pad See Ew$13.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, carrot, broccoli in a sweet homemade stir-fry sauce and your choice of meat
- Drunken Noodle Pad Kee Mao$14.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with green beans, bell pepper, Thai herbs, chilies, yellow onion, basil, homemade stir-fry sauce, and your choice of meat
Sides
- Side of Sticky Rice$3.50
- Side of White Rice$3.00
- Side of Brown Rice$3.00
- Side of Peanut Sauce (2oz)$0.75
- Side of Peanut Sauce(16oz)$4.00
- Side of Steamed Veggies$4.00
- Side of Steamed Noodles$3.00
- Side of Chicken Broth$5.00
- Side of Beef Broth$5.00
- Side of Curry Sauce(24oz)$10.00
- Side of Cucumber Salad(2oz)$0.75
- Side of Cucumber Salad(16oz)$4.00
- Side of Spicy Lime Sauce(2oz)$0.75
- Side of Pad thai Sauce(2oz)$0.75
Desserts
- Sticky Rice with Mango (Seasonal)$8.99
Seasonal
- Mango Sorbet$8.99
With sticky rice and mango. Seasonal
- Fried Banana & Ice Cream$8.99
Fried banana and ice cream
- Roti Banana & Ice Cream$8.99
Roti, banana, chocolate syrup, and ice cream
- Coconut and Pineapple$5.99
Ice cream
- Mango sorbet with Sticky rice and Mandgo$10.99
- Sweet sticky rice with icecream (coconut pineapple)$8.99
- Birthday Cake
Specials
Drink Menu
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
- 16 Oz Sierra Nevada$7.00
Hazy little thing IPA
- 20 Oz Sierra Nevada$9.00
Hazy little thing IPA
- 16 Oz Lost Coast$7.00
Tangerine wheat
- 20 Oz Lost Coast$9.00
Tangerine wheat
- 16 Oz Mac and Jack's$7.00
Amber
- 20 Oz Mac and Jack's$9.00
Amber
- 16 Oz Fremont$7.00
Lush IPA
- 20 Oz Fremont$9.00
Lush IPA
- 16 Oz Boise$5.00
Lite
- 20 Oz Boise$7.00
Lite
- 16oz Samuel Adams$7.00
- 20oz Samuel Adams$9.00
Hard and Alternative Drinks
Sake
Soft Drinks
Wine Menu
Premium Red Wines
- (G)St. Francis Merlot$14.00
2018, Sonoma, CA
- (B) St. Francis Merlot$43.00
2018, Sonoma, CA
- (G) Charles Krug Merlot$14.00
2018, Napa Valley, CA
- (B)Charles Krug Merlot$43.00
2018, Napa Valley, CA
- (G)Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
2020 Caymus Vineyards, CA
- (B)Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon$43.00
2020 Caymus Vineyards, CA
- (G)Conundrum Red Blend$14.00
2020 Wagner Family Vineyards, CA
- (B) Conundrum Red Blend$43.00
2020 Wagner Family Vineyards, CA
- (G)Mer Soleil Pinot Noir$14.00
Monterey, CA
- (B)Mer Soleil Pinot Noir$43.00
Monterey, CA
- (G) Bodega Norton Malbec$16.00
Argentina
- (B)Bodega Norton Malbec$48.00
Argentina
Premium White Wines
- (G)Tribute Chardonnay$14.00
Monterey, CA
- (B)Tribute Chardonnay$43.00
Monterey, CA
- (G)Chloe Sauvingon Blanc$14.00
New Zealand
- (B)Chloe Sauvingon Blanc$43.00
New Zealand
- (G) STE Chapell Riesling$14.00
Snake River Valley, Idaho
- (B)STE Chapell Riesling$43.00
Snake River Valley, Idaho
- (G)A to Z Oregon Riesling$14.00
Oregon
- (B) A to Z Oregon Riesling$43.00
Oregon
- (G)Ruffino Moscato D'asti$14.00
Italy
- (B) Ruffino Moscato D'asti$43.00
Italy