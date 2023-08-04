Bok Bok Baby* 2051A HOLLYWOOD BLVD.
Veggies
Snacks
Avocado Wonton
Garlic Fury Fries
Shoestring in our garlic sauce tossed w/furikake seasoning
Jenga Tofu Tower
Mushroom fries
Crispy fried shimeji mushroom topped with spicy mayo
Tako waffle
Octopus waffle top with bap sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
Regular Fries
K-Dog x1
Korean Corn Dogs with Aribiki Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese Top with Spicy Mayo or Ketchup
K-Dog x2
Mains
Bap Bap Baby
Our play on bimbimbap choice of crispy chicken, pork belly or pulled crispy shrooms seared in Korean bbq sauce w/ micro greens and tempura egg atop bed of rice
Cauli pop
Crispy double fried cauliflowers w/ Choice of sauce
Kids Menu
Kpops
Crispy fried chicken lollipops w choice of sauce
K Ramen
Spicy pork broth, noodles, pork chunks, kimchi, scallions & egg
Fire Cheezy Beef
Chargrilled steak w/ spicy gochujang-spiked glaze, onions, topped w/ melted cheese
Fire Cheezy Chicken
Chargrilled chicken w/ spicy gochujang-spiked glaze onions, topped w/ melted cheese
What the bok!
Crispy and juicy chicken sandwich w/ choice of sauce and choice of fries
Ssam Steak
Stir fry marinated Korean steak served w/ lettuce, rice and kimchi.
Spicy Shell
Rice + Nood
After Party
Drinks
Arnold Palmers Love Soju
Our house lycheerita with long island tea
Kpop
Cantaloupe syrup w/ almond extract, gummy bear band
Kosmo
Red fruity with a hint of bitter like your ex
Seoul Mates
strawberries, Korean yogurt and mint
Shiso Mojito
traditional moito w a korean twist
Terra Beer
Draft Glass
Draft Pitcher
Makku Bluebbery
Makku Mango
Makku Original
Apple
Blueberry
Grape
Lychee
Peach
Pineapple
Original
Strawberry
Soju Bomb
Bokbunjajoo
Coke
Diet Coke
Zero Coke
Sprite
Galaxy Lemonade
Handmade Lime-Lemonade with mint and sweet pea flower syrup