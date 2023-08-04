Veggies

Edamame

$6.00
Shaved Daikon Salad

$6.00

Shaved daikon, micros, tomatoes, avocado drizzle w/ shout vinaigrette.

Spicy Kimchee

$5.00
Spicy wakame

$6.00

Sweet Chili Pickles

$6.00

Snacks

Avocado Wonton

$8.00
Garlic Fury Fries

$6.00

Shoestring in our garlic sauce tossed w/furikake seasoning

Jenga Tofu Tower

$7.00
Mushroom fries

$7.00

Crispy fried shimeji mushroom topped with spicy mayo

Tako waffle

$8.00

Octopus waffle top with bap sauce, mayo and bonito flakes

Regular Fries

$6.00
K-Dog x1

$7.50

Korean Corn Dogs with Aribiki Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese Top with Spicy Mayo or Ketchup

K-Dog x2

$12.00

Mains

Bap Bap Baby

$13.00

Our play on bimbimbap choice of crispy chicken, pork belly or pulled crispy shrooms seared in Korean bbq sauce w/ micro greens and tempura egg atop bed of rice

Cauli pop

$11.00

Crispy double fried cauliflowers w/ Choice of sauce

Kids Menu

$11.00
Kpops

$13.00+

Crispy fried chicken lollipops w choice of sauce

K Ramen

$18.00

Spicy pork broth, noodles, pork chunks, kimchi, scallions & egg

Fire Cheezy Beef

$18.00

Chargrilled steak w/ spicy gochujang-spiked glaze, onions, topped w/ melted cheese

Fire Cheezy Chicken

$16.00

Chargrilled chicken w/ spicy gochujang-spiked glaze onions, topped w/ melted cheese

What the bok!

$13.00

Crispy and juicy chicken sandwich w/ choice of sauce and choice of fries

Ssam Steak

$20.00

Stir fry marinated Korean steak served w/ lettuce, rice and kimchi.

Spicy Shell

$20.00

Rice + Nood

Cheezy Fried Rice

$11.00

Garlic fried rice with cheese

Garlic Fried Rice

$9.00

Fried rice w/ egg scallions and garlic

Garlic Cheeze Noodles

$11.00

Stir fried noodles w cheese.

Kimchee Fried Rice

$11.00

Spicy fried rice with kimchi.

Spicy Kimchee Noodles

$11.00

stir fried noodle with kimchi

After Party

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Deep fried ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and cherry on top

Churros

$7.00

Tossed with cinnamon and sugar and condensed milk

Melting You Chocolate

$7.00

Chocolate lava cake with scoop of vanilla ice cream

Drinks

Arnold Palmers Love Soju

$12.00

Our house lycheerita with long island tea

Kpop

$13.00

Cantaloupe syrup w/ almond extract, gummy bear band

Kosmo

$12.00

Red fruity with a hint of bitter like your ex

Seoul Mates

$12.00

strawberries, Korean yogurt and mint

Shiso Mojito

$12.00

traditional moito w a korean twist

Terra Beer

$10.00

Draft Glass

$5.00

Draft Pitcher

$12.00

Makku Bluebbery

$8.00

Makku Mango

$8.00

Makku Original

$8.00

Apple

$11.00

Blueberry

$11.00

Grape

$11.00

Lychee

$11.00

Peach

$11.00

Pineapple

$11.00

Original

$11.00

Strawberry

$11.00

Soju Bomb

$11.00

Bokbunjajoo

$14.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Zero Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Galaxy Lemonade

$7.00

Handmade Lime-Lemonade with mint and sweet pea flower syrup

Aqua pana

$3.00

Margarita Reg

$10.00

Margarita L

$15.00

Margarita XL

$23.00

Pina colada Reg

$10.00

Pina colada L

$15.00

Pina colada XL

$23.00