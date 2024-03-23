Bombay Garden West Jordan
Appetizers (Comes With Mint and Tamarind Chutneys)
- Vegetable Samosa (G)$5.95
pastry filled with spiced potatoes & green peas, fried
- Onion Bhaji (V)$6.95
onions slices drenched in a chickpea batter, fried
- Vegetable Pakora (V)$6.95
mixed vegetables dressed in a chickpea flour, fried
- Chicken Pakora$7.95
chicken tenders dipped in a chickpea batter, fried
- Assorted Snacks (G)$10.95
vegetable samosa, chicken pakora, onion bhaji, and vegetable pakora
- Veg Assorted Snacks (G) (V)$10.95
vegetable samosa, onion bhaji & vegetable pakora
Chicken Specialities
- Chicken Tikka Masala (D)$16.95
tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
- Chicken Coconut Kurma (N)$16.95
chicken cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk
- Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken) (D) (N)$16.95
tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes
- Chicken Saag (D)$16.95
chicken cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions
- Pineapple Chicken$16.95
boneless chicken, sautteed in a tangy pineapple, coconut sauce with potatoes
- Mango Chicken$16.95
chicken coated with a chickpea batter, sautéed with mangos, onions & tomatoes
- Chicken Briyani (D) (N)$16.95
spiced basmati rice cooked with chicken, served with raita
- Chicken Curry$16.95
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.95
chicken & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce
- Chicken Mushroom$16.95
chicken, mushrooms and green peas cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices
- Chetinad Kolee$16.95
South India preparation cooked with chicken, potatoes, in a onions & pepper base sauce
Lamb Specialities
- Lamb Boti Masala (D)$17.95
tandoori lamb cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
- Lamb Coconut Kurma (N)$17.95
lamb cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk
- Lamb Saag (D)$17.95
lamb cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions
- Rogan Josh (D) (N)$17.95
lamb cooked in a cashew & cream sauce with onions & tomatoes
- Dhaba Lamb$17.95
slow cooked lamb with potatoes, in a curry base of onions & tomatoes
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.95
lamb & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce
- Lamb Biryani (D) (N)$18.95
spiced basmati rice cooked with lamb, served with raita
- Chettinad Lamb$17.95
South Indian dish cooked with lamb, potatoes, in an onion &pepper based sauce
- Lamb Makhani (D) (N)$17.95
tandoori lamb cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes
- Lamb Curry$17.95
Vegetarian Specialities
- Vegetable Masala (D)$15.95
mixed vegetables, cooked in masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
- Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)$15.95
mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices
- Paneer Masala (D)$16.95
house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
- Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)$14.95
mixed vegetables steeped in a curry sauce of onions & tomatoes
- Saag Paneer (D)$15.95
house- made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices
- Malai Kofta (D) (N)$15.95
vegetable balls cooked in a spiced cream sauce
- Coconut Tofu (V)$14.95
tofu cooked in a curry base of coconut milk
- Punjabi Daal (V)$14.95
lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices
- Channa Masala (V)$14.95
garbanzo beans cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices to a mild sauce
- Yellow Daal (V)$14.95
whipped toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices
- Aloo Gobi (V)$14.95
potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices
- Bombay Mushroom (D)$15.95
royal dish made with mushrooms cooked with butter base of onions and tomatoes
- Mattar Mushroom (V)$14.95
mushrooms and green peas cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices
- Bhindi Aloo (V)$14.95
okra cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, coconut milk & spices
- Baygan Bharta (D)$14.95
smoked eggplant mash cooked with green peas, cream & spices
- Vegetable Biryani (D) (N)$14.95
spiced basmati rice cooked with vegetables, serve with raita
- Paneer Makhani (N) (D)$16.95
house-made cheese cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes
- Mattar Paneer (D)$15.95
- Vegetable Makhani (N) (D)$15.95
mixed vegetables cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes
- Saag Aloo (D)$14.95
potatoes, spinach, cream & ground spices
- Tofu Masala$14.95
tofu cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
Seafood Specialities
- Shrimp Masala (D)$18.95
shrimp cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
- Shrimp Coconut Kurma (N)$18.95
shrimp cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk
- Pineapple Shrimp$18.95
shrimp cooked with pineapple, tomatoes & coconut cream
- Shrimp Curry$18.95
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
- Shrimp Makhani (D)(Butter Shrimp)$18.95
- Shrimp Saag$18.95
shrimp cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions
Tandoori
Indian Flat-Breads
- Plain Naan (G) (V)$2.95
freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh
- Garlic Naan (G) (V)$3.50
flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh
- Peshwari Naan (G) (N) (V)$5.95
flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins & cashews, tandoor fresh
- Tandoori Roti (G) (V)$2.95
whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh
- Butter Naan$3.50
freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh with butter
- Butter Garlic Naan$3.95
flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh with butter
- Butter Roti$3.50
whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh with butter
Accompaniment
- Cucumber Raita (D)$3.00
a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices
- Kachumbar (V)$3.00
cool crisp side salad which is made with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & spices with house fresh vinaigrette
- Extra Rice$2.95
- Basmati Rice (V)$3.95
steamed fragrant long grain rice
- Papadam (V)$3.95
lentil flour wafers speckled with black pepper and cumin
- Tamarind Chutney$1.95
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
- Mint Chutney$1.95
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
- Mango Chutney$2.95
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
- Onion Salad (V)$2.00
bed of spiced onions & hot peppers
- Hot Sauce$0.50
A spicy homemade sauce. Made with house roasted habanero peppers.
- Mix Pickle$1.95
- 2 Piece Lemon$0.50
Soup
Beverages
- Mango Lassi (D)$4.95
refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt
- Strawberry Lassi (D)$4.95
refreshing yogurt drink blended with strawberries and homemade yogurt
- Rose Lassi (D)$4.50
refreshing yogurt drink blended with rose water, sugar, and homemade yogurt
- Mango Lemonade$3.00
sweet mangoes blended with house fresh lemonade
- Bombay Lime$3.95
homemade lime juice blended with spices, sugar, and club soda
- Soft Drinks$2.95
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and Iced Tea
- Reed's Ginger Beer (non alcoholic)$4.95
Smooth Jamaican-style ginger beer all-natural
- Indian Coffee (D)$3.00
special coffee made with hot milk
- Indian Tea (D)$2.95
special tea boiled with milk and spices
- Herbal Tea$3.00
chamomile, orange spice, green tea
- Sparkling Water (San Pelligrino)$2.95
San Pellegrino
- Salt Lassi$4.95
- Bottled water$2.95
Desserts
- Mango Ice Cream (D)$4.95
homemade Indian ice cream whipped with mango pulp, vanilla & cream
- Pistachio Kulfi (Ice Cream) (D) (N)$4.95
homemade Indian ice cream whipped with pistachios, cashew nuts, cardamom & cream
- Kheer (Rice Pudding) (D) (N)$3.95
cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts & golden raisins
- Gulab Jamun (G) (D)$3.95
a light fluffy sponge cake like pastry soaked in rose sugar syrup