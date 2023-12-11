bombay palace 5468 South 900 East
FOOD
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa$5.50
Contains gluten. Potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried
- Vegetable Pakora$6.95
Seasoned mixed vegetables mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried
- Chicken Pakora$7.95
Boneless chicken tenders seasoned and dipped in a chickpea batter and deep fried
- Assorted Snacks$9.95
Vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora and chicken pakora
- Onion Bhaji$5.50
Soups
Tandoori
- Chicken Tikka$16.50
Boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor
- Chicken Tandoori$16.50
Boneless chicken thigh marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor
- Shrimp Tandoori$18.50
Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor
- Paneer Masala$15.95
Homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Tandoori Soya Chaap$14.95
Soya chaap marinated in yogurt, tandoori masala and traditional Indian herbs and spices
- Paneer Tikka$16.95
Homemade cheese marinated in yogurt, tandoori masala and traditional Indian herbs and spices
Chicken
- Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Butter Chicken Makhani$14.95
Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins, butter, cream and spices
- Chicken Coconut Kurma$14.95
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins and spices
- Chicken Saag$14.95
Chicken cooked with spinach, onion, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Chicken Curry$14.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
- Chicken Aloo$14.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, potatoes, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
- Pineapple Chicken$14.95
Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices
- Mango Chicken$14.95
Breast meat cooked with mango, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and spices
- Chicken Mushroom$14.95
Chicken thigh cooked with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
- Chicken Biryani$14.95
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita
- Chetniad kolee$14.95
- Chicken vindaloo$14.95
Lamb
- Lamb Boti Masala$16.95
Lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
- Lamb Coconut Kurma$16.95
Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices
- Lamb Saag$16.95
Lamb cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Lamb Curry$16.95
Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
- Rogan Josh$16.95
Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, ground cashews, cream and spices
- Lamb Vindaloo$16.95
Lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices
- Lamb Mushroom$16.95
Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and spices
- Lamb Biryani$17.95
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita
- Chettinad Lamb$16.95
South Indian dish cooked with lamb, potatoes, in an onion & pepper based sauce
- Dhaba Lamb$16.95
South India preparation of boneless lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
Seafood
- Shrimp Masala$17.95
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Shrimp Coconut Kurma$17.95
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices
- Shrimp Curry$17.95
Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
- Fish Curry$22.95
Halibut cooked with curry spices, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and tamarind
- Pineapple Shrimp$17.95
- Shrimp Saag$17.95
Shrimp cooked in a cream-based sauce with spinach & onions
- Shrimp Biryani$16.95
Vegetarian & Vegan
- Saag Paneer$14.95
Spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
- Vegetable Coconut Kurma$13.95
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut milk and spices
- Vegetable masala$13.95
- Punjabi Daal$13.95
Lentils Cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices
- Mushroom Makhani$14.95
Royal dish made with fresh mushroom, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream and spices
- Channa Masala$13.95
Garbanzo beans (chick peas) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
- Malai Kofta$14.95
Vegetable balls cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices
- Yellow Daal$13.95
Toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
- Mattar Mushroom$12.95
Fresh mushrooms cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
- Gobi Manchurian$13.95
Gobi Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese as an appetizer made with cauliflower, corn flour, soya sauce, ginger and garlic
- Aloo Gobi$13.95
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
- Mixed Vegetables Curry$13.95
Traditional dish of mixed vegetables cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
- Tofu Masala$14.95
Tofu cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
- Baggan Bharta$13.95
Roasted eggplant cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, spices and a touch of cream
- Tadka Daal$13.95
Whipped toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions
- Bhindi Allo$13.95
- N)(D Vegetable Makhani$14.95
Mixed vegetables cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes
- Bhindi masala$14.95
Okra cooked with, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices
- Aloo Mattar$13.95
Potatoes and green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
- Bhindi Masala$13.95
Okra cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices
- Vegetable Biryani$13.95
Basmati rice cooked With vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices. Served with side of raita
- Coconut Tofu$13.95
Tofu cooked with bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger and spices in a coconut milk sauce
- Achari Paneer$13.95
Indian cottage cheese with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and Indian pickles masala
- Paneer makhni$14.95
Indian Flat Breads
- Plain Naan$2.95
Contains gluten. Teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a tandoor
- Garlic Naan$3.75
Contains gluten. Teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor
- Peshawari Naan$4.95
Contains gluten. White flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor
- Tandoori Roti$2.95
Contains gluten. Thin round-shaped whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor
- Chains roti$4.95
- Onion Naan$2.95
Teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of onion baked in a tandoor
Desserts
- Mango Ice Cream$5.25
Favorite homemade Indian ice cream made with Indian mango pulp, vanilla and cream
- Pistachin Kulfi$5.25
Homemade Indian ice cream with pistachios, cashew nuts, cardamom seeds and cream
- Gulab Jamun$4.95
Contains gluten. A light pastry made from dry milk and flour,and soaked in rose flavored syrup
- Kheer$4.95
Cardamom-flavored rice pudding garnished with cashew nuts and golden raisins
Soya Specialties
- Tandoori Soya Chaap*$14.99
Soya chaap marinated in yogurt, tandoori masala and traditional Indian herbs and spices
- Maalai Soya Chaap$14.99
Soya chaap marinated in maaiai (cream) tandoori masala and traditional Indian herbs and spices
- Achari Soya Chaap$14.99
Soya chaap marinated in mint coriander, tandoori masala and traditional Indian herbs and spices
- AK47 Soya Chaap$14.99
Soya chaap marinated in mint coriander, tandoori masala and traditional Indian herbs and spices
Accompaniments
BEVERAGES
Beverages
- Mango Lassi$4.95
Refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt
- Strawberry Lassi$4.95
Refreshing yogurt drink blended with strawberries and homemade yogurt
- Rose Lassi$4.95
Refreshing yogurt drink blended with rose water, sugar, and homemade yogurt
- Mango Lemonade$3.95
One free refill
- Soft Drinks$5.50
- Indian Coffee$3.50
Special coffee made with hot milk
- Bombay Lemon Soda$4.95
- Tea Indian Chai$3.50
Special tea boiled with milk & spices
- Herbal Tea$2.95
Chamomile, orange spice, green tea
- Mineral Water$2.95
- Ginger Beer$3.95
Non-alcoholic
- Sparkling Water$3.95