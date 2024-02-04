Bombay Street Kitchen
Full Menu
Halka Phulka
- Vegetable Samosa$7.00
Pastry with seasoned potatoes and peas
- Hara Bhara Tikki$8.00
Veggie patties, peas, cilantro
- Onion Bhaji$9.00
Crispy onion fritters
- Kale Chaat$9.00
Crispy kale, yogurt, chutneys, pomegranate
- Kurkuray Bhindi Bhel$9.00
Crispy okra, onion, tomato, sev, pomegranate
- Bhel Puri$9.00
Puffed rice, potato, onion, mint, and tamarind
- Dahi Bhalla Papri Chaat$9.00
Lentil balls, spiced yogurt, chutneys
- Samosa Chat$9.00
Samosa, chana masala, chutneys
- Bombay Paneer Tikka$14.00
Cottage cheese, fresh herb marination, grilled
- Tribal Chicken$12.00
Fire-roasted chicken, onions, ginger
- Fish Colombi$14.00
Fish, carom seeds, paprika, garlic, mango powder
- Gun Powder Shrimp$15.00
Grilled shrimp, garlic, homemade spice mix
- Patthar Ke Gosht Kebab$15.00
Marinated lamb grilled over hot stone
- Chura Vada Pav$10.00
Slider with potato patties, garlic cilantro chutney
Dakshin Se
- Masala Dosa$12.00
Rice crepes, spiced potatoes, curry leaves
- Gunpowder Ghee Dosa$14.00
Crepes layered with spice mix, desi ghee
- Street Special Dosa$15.00
Our take on the famous dosa from the streets of India
- Veggie Utthapam$13.00
Rice pancakes, onions, tomato, cilantro
- Extra Sambhar$2.00
- Coconut Chutney 8 oz$3.00
Tandoor
- Dilli Ke Tandoori Chicken$14.00
Chicken leg quarters, tandoori masala
- Chicken Tikka$15.00
Chicken, hung curd, tandoor spice
- Hara Teekha Murg Tikka$15.00
Our spiciest tandoori with green herb mix
- Ajwaini Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp, house specialty masala
- Adraki Lamb Chops$24.00
Lamb racks, sour cream, ginger
- Tandoori Pompano$24.00
Whole fish bone-in, tandoor marination
Asian
- Manchow Soup$7.00
Vegetables, soy sauce, garlic, chili
- Himalayan Noodle Soup$8.00
Vegetarian soup from the Himalayan region
- Gobi Manchurian Dry$14.00
Battered cauliflower, garlic, soy sauce
- Chicken Tikka Bao$11.00
Chicken, pickled onions, cilantro, ginger honey sauce
- Tandoori Vegetable Momo$10.00
Grilled vegetable dumplings
- Paneer Lettuce Wraps$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, paneer cubes, onions, soy
- Paneer Chilli$15.00
Crispy paneer, onions, peppers, soy chili sauce
- Basil Fried Rice$11.00
Basil, rice, soy sauce, scallions
- Veg Hakka Noodles$13.00
Rice noodles, veggies, onions
- Schezwan Chicken Hakka Noodles$15.00
Rice noodles, chili sauce, onions, peppers
- Chicken 65$14.00
Chicken, fresh blend chili, garlic, soy sauce
- Chicken Momo$12.00
Chicken dumplings
- Chicken Lollipop$12.00
Chicken winglet, chili, spices
- Garlic Chilli Chicken$14.00
Chicken, garlic, peppers, soy chili sauce
Bigger Plates
Vegetarian Curry
- Dal Fry$16.00
Yellow lentils, tomatoes, onions, spices
- Palak Paneer$18.00
Cottage cheese, spinach sauce
- Kaju Methi Malai$18.00
Cashew nut, fenugreek, shredded paneer
- Paneer Khurchan$18.00
Cottage cheese, onions, tomatoes, bell pepper
- Navarangi Kofta$18.00
Lotus root, paneer, poppy seeds, house special sauce
- Paneer Makhani$18.00
Cottage cheese, tomato-based gravy
- Baigan Mirch Ka Salan$17.00
Eggplant, pepper, spicy Hyderabad-style sauce
- Vegetable Kurma$17.00
Mixed vegetables, coconut, poppy seeds, almonds
- Kathal Masaledar$17.00
Jackfruit, onion, and tomato masala
Chicken/ Goat Curry
- Chicken Tikka Masala$20.00
Grilled chicken, creamy tomato sauce
- Butter Chicken$20.00
- Chicken Xacuti$20.00
Famous coconut masala gravy
- Chicken Kadai$20.00
Thick gravy with onion, tomato, and pepper
- Chicken Vindaloo$20.00
Tangy spicy gravy
- Chicken Hyderabadi$20.00
Gravy with sesame seeds, peanut, and spices
- Chicken Korma$20.00
- Goat Roganjosh$22.00
Kashmiri chilies, saffron, curd, onions
- Goat Kadai$22.00
Thick gravy with onion, tomato, and pepper
- Goat Xacuti$22.00
Coconut sauce, anise-flavored
- Goat Vindaloo$22.00