Bombay Pizza House
Popular Items
Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost. Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
Chicken Tikka
White garlic sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka chicken, green onion, cilantro
Cheese Pizza
Classic cheese pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.
Half ‘n’ Half Specialty Pizza
Small Plates
Masala Chips
Potato wedges marinated in special Indian masala.
Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese
Garlic breadsticks topped with cheese and served with two sides of ranch.
Garlic Sticks w/ Jalapenos & Pineapple
Topped with Jalapenos & Pineapple
Desi Garlic Sticks
Cheesy pesto bread-sticks topped with red onions and green chilies
Wings
20-Piece Wings Sampler
Pick any four flavors 5pc each
Tandoori Wings
Chicken Wings marinated in special tandoori sauce
Achari Wings
Chicken wings marinated in our house-made special achari sauce
Curry Wings
Chicken wings marinated in special masala
Lemon Pepper Wings
Chicken wings marinated in special masala
Hot Wings
Hot wings chicken wings marinated in hot spicy sauce.
Boneless Tikka Wings
Boneless wings marinated in tikka masala
BBQ Wings
Chicken wings marinated in BBQ sauce
Mango Habanero
Chicken Wings tossed in our mango habanero sauce
Craft Curry Pizza
Indian Gourmet Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olives, ginger, garlic, cilantro
Curry Veggie Delight
Curry sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, jalapenos, cilantro
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
Shahi Paneer
Creamy shahi sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, red onion, masala paneer, black olives, green onion, cilantro
Palak Paneer
Pesto sauce, cheese, spinach, red onions, masala paneer, green chilies, ginger, garlic
BBQ Paneer
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions and Masala Paneer
Achari Gobhi
White garlic sauce(egg based), cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, cauliflower, cilantro
Aloo Chat
House red sauce, marinated potatoes, mint, red onion, cheese, cilantro
Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
Tandoori Chicken
White garlic sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, tandoori chicken, cilantro
Butter Chicken
Creamy shahi sauce, diced tomatoes, red onions, butter chicken
Desi BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, cheese, red onion, BBQ chicken
Achari Chicken
White garlic sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, achari chicken
Aloo Gobhi
Curry Sauce, Marinated Potatoes, Marinated Cauliflower, Red Onions, Cheese and Fresh Cilantro.
Classic Pizzas
Premium Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke
Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, red onions, diced tomatoes and white chicken.
Classic Combination
House red sauce, cheese, salami, pepperoni, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, black olives, linguica, sausage, beef
Mexican
House red sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, beef, sausage, cilantro
Chicken Bacon Supreme
White garlic sauce, cheese, diced tomatoes chicken, bacon, green onion
Meat Lover's
House red sauce, cheese, salami, ham, pepperoni, beef and sausage
BBQ Chicken & BACON
BBQ Sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, pineapple
Sizzling Bacon
White garlic sauce, cheese, ham, mushroom, black olive, bacon, green onion
Hawaiian
House red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple
Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, fresh basil, garlic, tomato, cheese, more cheese, and little more fresh basil
Buffalo Chicken
White Sauce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Buffalo Chicken
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Customize your pizza the way you desire. You get 1-free topping, that’s excluding cheese. Additional toppings are charged extra.
Cheese Pizza
Classic cheese pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.
Pepperoni Pizza
Classic pepperoni pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.
Vegan Pizzas (12" Gluten Free)
Build Your Own(Vegan)
Curry Veggie Delight (Vegan)
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Jalapenos, Cilantro
Aloo Chaat (Vegan)
Red Onions, Marinated Potatoes, Cilantro
Indian Gourmet Veggie (Vegan)
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro
Premium Veggie(Vegan)
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Artichokes
Aloo Gobhi (Vegan)
Curry Sauce, Marinated Potatoes, Marinated Cauliflower, Red Onions, Cheese and Fresh Cilantro.
Jain Pizzas
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons & caesar dressing
Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
Party Salad Tray
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Party Salad Tray w/ Spicy Chicken
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, with caesar dressing and spicy chicken