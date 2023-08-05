Order online & get 10% off. Use code:
PICKUP10
Copied!
Order online & get 10% off. Use code:
PICKUP10
Copied!

Popular Items

Half n Half Pizza

Half n Half Pizza

Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost. Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

White garlic sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka chicken, green onion, cilantro

Cheese Pizza

Classic cheese pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.


Half ‘n’ Half Specialty Pizza

Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Half n Half Pizza

Half n Half Pizza

Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost. Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.

Small Plates

Masala Chips

Masala Chips

$7.99

Potato wedges marinated in special Indian masala.

Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese

Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese

$7.99

Garlic breadsticks topped with cheese and served with two sides of ranch.

Garlic Sticks w/ Jalapenos & Pineapple

Garlic Sticks w/ Jalapenos & Pineapple

$9.99

Topped with Jalapenos & Pineapple

Desi Garlic Sticks

Desi Garlic Sticks

$9.99

Cheesy pesto bread-sticks topped with red onions and green chilies

Wings

20-Piece Wings Sampler

20-Piece Wings Sampler

$29.99

Pick any four flavors 5pc each

Tandoori Wings

Tandoori Wings

Chicken Wings marinated in special tandoori sauce

Achari Wings

Achari Wings

Chicken wings marinated in our house-made special achari sauce

Curry Wings

Curry Wings

Chicken wings marinated in special masala

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

Chicken wings marinated in special masala

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

Hot wings chicken wings marinated in hot spicy sauce.

Boneless Tikka Wings

Boneless Tikka Wings

Boneless wings marinated in tikka masala

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

Chicken wings marinated in BBQ sauce

Mango Habanero

Mango Habanero

Chicken Wings tossed in our mango habanero sauce

Craft Curry Pizza

Indian Gourmet Veggie

Indian Gourmet Veggie

House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olives, ginger, garlic, cilantro

Curry Veggie Delight

Curry Veggie Delight

Curry sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, jalapenos, cilantro

Chili Paneer

Chili Paneer

Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

Creamy shahi sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, red onion, masala paneer, black olives, green onion, cilantro

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

Pesto sauce, cheese, spinach, red onions, masala paneer, green chilies, ginger, garlic

BBQ Paneer

BBQ Paneer

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions and Masala Paneer

Achari Gobhi

Achari Gobhi

White garlic sauce(egg based), cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, cauliflower, cilantro

Aloo Chat

Aloo Chat

House red sauce, marinated potatoes, mint, red onion, cheese, cilantro

Curry Chicken Masala

Curry Chicken Masala

Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

White garlic sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka chicken, green onion, cilantro

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

White garlic sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, tandoori chicken, cilantro

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

Creamy shahi sauce, diced tomatoes, red onions, butter chicken

Desi BBQ Chicken

Desi BBQ Chicken

BBQ Sauce, cheese, red onion, BBQ chicken

Achari Chicken

Achari Chicken

White garlic sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, achari chicken

Aloo Gobhi

Aloo Gobhi

Curry Sauce, Marinated Potatoes, Marinated Cauliflower, Red Onions, Cheese and Fresh Cilantro.

Classic Pizzas

Premium Veggie

Premium Veggie

House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

Pesto sauce, red onions, diced tomatoes and white chicken.

Classic Combination

Classic Combination

House red sauce, cheese, salami, pepperoni, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, black olives, linguica, sausage, beef

Mexican

Mexican

House red sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, beef, sausage, cilantro

Chicken Bacon Supreme

Chicken Bacon Supreme

White garlic sauce, cheese, diced tomatoes chicken, bacon, green onion

Meat Lover's

Meat Lover's

House red sauce, cheese, salami, ham, pepperoni, beef and sausage

BBQ Chicken & BACON

BBQ Chicken & BACON

BBQ Sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, pineapple

Sizzling Bacon

Sizzling Bacon

White garlic sauce, cheese, ham, mushroom, black olive, bacon, green onion

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

House red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Marinara sauce, fresh basil, garlic, tomato, cheese, more cheese, and little more fresh basil

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

White Sauce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Buffalo Chicken

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Customize your pizza the way you desire. You get 1-free topping, that’s excluding cheese. Additional toppings are charged extra.

Cheese Pizza

Classic cheese pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.

Pepperoni Pizza

Classic pepperoni pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.

Vegan Pizzas (12" Gluten Free)

Select a Fully Vegan pizza on Vegan 12” Gluten Free Vegan Crust or Build Your Own Vegan Pizza. Vegan Options only available on Gluten Free Crust.

Build Your Own(Vegan)

Curry Veggie Delight (Vegan)

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Jalapenos, Cilantro

Aloo Chaat (Vegan)

Red Onions, Marinated Potatoes, Cilantro

Indian Gourmet Veggie (Vegan)

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro

Premium Veggie(Vegan)

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Artichokes

Aloo Gobhi (Vegan)

Curry Sauce, Marinated Potatoes, Marinated Cauliflower, Red Onions, Cheese and Fresh Cilantro.

Jain Pizzas

Jain Paneer Pizza

Jain Paneer Pizza

Jain red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green bell peppers, diced tomatoes, paneer and fresh cilantro

Jain Veggie Pizza

Jain Veggie Pizza

Jain red sauce, mozzarella cheese, green bell peppers, diced tomatoes, olives and fresh cilantro

Beverages

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Yogurt based mango drink.

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.99
2-Liter Soda

2-Liter Soda

$3.99
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.49
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$2.49
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.49Out of stock

Mexican beverage.

Water Bottle

$0.99
Limonata

Limonata

$2.49

Mexican Coke (Small)

$2.49

Desserts

Hot Brownie

Hot Brownie

$7.99
Hot Chocolate Chip Cookie

Hot Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.99

Mini Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Mini Basque Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Sides/Dips

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Jalapeño Ranch

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Olives

$0.50

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons & caesar dressing

Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side

Party Salad Tray

$24.99

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Party Salad Tray w/ Spicy Chicken

$26.99

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, with caesar dressing and spicy chicken

Extras

Parmesan Cheese Packets

Crushed Pepper Packets