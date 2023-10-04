Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Over White Rice

$11.99

Our delicious chicken breast & stir fried snow peas, onions, carrots, sesame seeds, & our Signature Teriyaki Sauce.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.99

White rice, ginger, garlic, onions, carrots, snap peas, greens, green peppers, and broccoli.

BUILD YOUR OWN

$8.99

Build Your Own bowl - Choose your rice, up to 4 fruits and/or Veggies, Protein(s), and up to 3 Toppings!

FOOD ONLINE

WINGS, BONELESS, SHRIMP

WINGS

WINGS

Bomb Wings. Your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.

SHRIMP

Jumbo Shrimp. Lightly seasoned and grilled.

BONELESS

BONELESS

Juicy lightly seasoned breaded boneless wings.

RICE BOWLS

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.99

White rice, ginger, garlic, onions, carrots, snap peas, greens, green peppers, and broccoli.

COMBOS

BOMB KIDS MEAL

$7.99

SIDES

SIDE SAUCE

Coke

SWEET THANGS

FOOD

RICE BOWLS

COMBOS

SIDES

SIDE SAUCE

Coke

SWEET THANGS

SPORT PACKAGE

Sports Package

$59.99

Include-24 Wings- 2 Sides-4Corn bread-4Drinks-3 Sauces

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fruit punch soda

$1.50Out of stock

Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Grape soda

$1.50Out of stock

Orange soda

$1.50Out of stock

Ginger ale soda

$1.50Out of stock

Family Size

Family Rice (Feeds 4-6)

Peruvian Rice - Family Style

$40.99

Reggae Rice - Family Style

$40.99

Bobcat Rice - Family Style

$49.99

Vegetable Fried Rice - Family Style

$35.99

BYO - Family Style

$30.99

Chicken Teriyaki Over White Rice

$40.99

Family Sides (Feeds 4-6)

Bomb Stir Fry Veggies - Family

$26.99

Broccoli In Garlic Sauce - Family

$14.99

Cajun Fries - Family

$10.99

Crispy Sprouts - Family

$19.49

Fat Boy Fries - Family

$10.99

Sweet Plantains - Family

$10.99

Sweet Potato Cornbread 1/2 Pan

$26.99

Sweet Potato Cornbread Full Pan

$47.99

Party Platter

Party Platter Rice (Feeds 8-10)

Bobcat - Party Platter

$99.99

House - Party Platter

$45.99

Peruvian - Party Platter

$85.99

Reggae - Party Platter

$85.99

Vegetable Fried Rice - Party Platter

$105.99

Chicken Teriyaki Over White Rice

$85.99

Party Platter Sides (Feeds 8-10)

Bomb Stir Fry Veggies - Party Platter

$45.99

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce - Party Platter

$29.99

Cajun Fries - Party Platter

$22.99

Crispy Sprouts - Party Platter

$38.99

Fat Boy Fries - Party Platter

$22.99

Sweet Plantains - Party Platter

$22.99