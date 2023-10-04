Bomb Wings & Rice Bar
Popular Items
Chicken Teriyaki Over White Rice
Our delicious chicken breast & stir fried snow peas, onions, carrots, sesame seeds, & our Signature Teriyaki Sauce.
Vegetable Fried Rice
White rice, ginger, garlic, onions, carrots, snap peas, greens, green peppers, and broccoli.
BUILD YOUR OWN
Build Your Own bowl - Choose your rice, up to 4 fruits and/or Veggies, Protein(s), and up to 3 Toppings!
FOOD ONLINE
WINGS, BONELESS, SHRIMP
WINGS
Bomb Wings. Your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.
SHRIMP
Jumbo Shrimp. Lightly seasoned and grilled.
BONELESS
Juicy lightly seasoned breaded boneless wings.
RICE BOWLS
Chicken Teriyaki Over White Rice
Our delicious chicken breast & stir fried snow peas, onions, carrots, sesame seeds, & our Signature Teriyaki Sauce.
Peruvian Rice
White rice, bell peppers, Spanish onion, roast garlic, house-made chipotle sauce, sliced chicken breast, and scallions.
Bobcat Rice
White rice, snap peas, bok choy, carrots, onion, bomb sauce, pork belly, scallions, yin and yang sesame seeds.
BUILD YOUR OWN
Build Your Own bowl - Choose your rice, up to 4 fruits and/or Veggies, Protein(s), and up to 3 Toppings!
Reggae Rice
White rice, coconut milk, red bean, jerk seasoning, bell pepper, corn, sliced avocado and fried sweet plantain.
Shrimp & Broccoli Over House
Sauteed jumbo shrimp w/ roasted broccoli in brown sauce over house fried rice.
Thai Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, onions, pineapples, and Thai Chili served over white rice.
Vegetable Fried Rice
White rice, ginger, garlic, onions, carrots, snap peas, greens, green peppers, and broccoli.
COMBOS
5PC WING COMBO
Any flavor wings with your choice of side thang or house rice. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.
7PC WING COMBO
Any flavor wings with your choice of side thang or house rice. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.
12PC WING COMBO
Any flavor wings with your choice of two side thangs. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.
7PC SHRIMP COMBO
Jumbo Shrimp. Lightly seasoned & grilled w/ your choice of side thang.
12PC BONELESS COMBO
6PC BONELESS COMBO
BOMB KIDS MEAL
SIDES
House Rice
Traditional house fried rice, onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, peas, snap peas w/ Bomb Rice Sauce. Portioned to share.
Bomb Stir Fry Veggies
Collards, bok choy, snap peas, carrots, bell pepper, zucchini, bomb rice sauce and toasted chick peas. Vegan. Vegetarian. Portioned to share.
Crispy Cajun - Small
Our Signature Fry Tossed in Cajun Spice, it’s GUARANTEED to Stay Crispy
Crispy Cajun - Large
Our Signature Fry Tossed in Cajun Spice, it’s GUARANTEED to Stay Crispy
Broccoli In Garlic Sauce
Fresh stir fried broccoli in traditional angry garlic sauce. Sweet with a hint of spice. Portioned to share.
Fatboy Fries - Small
House favorite!! Thick cut fries seasoned with cracked black pepper and sea salt. Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Fatboy Fries - Large
House favorite!! Thick cut fries seasoned with cracked black pepper and sea salt. Gluten free. Vegetarian. Portioned to share.
Sweet Plantains
Fried sweet plantains.
Sweet Potato Cornbread 1PC
A fan favorite. Bomb signature sweet potato cornbread served with warm butter maple syrup and cinnamon.
Sweet Potato Cornbread 2PC
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Sprouts deep fried and tossed in our sweet chili glaze. Vegetarian.
SIDE SAUCE
Aji Verde Sauce
Avocado
Blue Cheese
Bomb Rice Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Chinatown Sauce
This sauce is a mixture of Fermented Soy, Ginger, Sriracha, and Garlic topped with Ying & Yang Sesame Seeds
Jerk Sauce
Pineapple Habanero Sauce
Ranch
Sriracha BBQ Sauce
Sweet & Tangy Sauce
Thai Shrimp Sauce
Coke
