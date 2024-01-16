Skip to Main content
Bon Galbi 23119 Colonial Parkway #B14
Bon Galbi Korean Restaurant
Bon Galbi Korean Restaurant
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Appetizer
OX BONE SOUP
GRILL
ENTREE
HOTPOT
DRINK
SIDE
Appetizer
Seafood Pancake
$17.99
Vegetable Pancake
$15.99
Kimchi Pancake
$15.99
Fried Dumpling
$8.99
Korean Fishballs
$8.99
Seaweed Roll
$8.99
Fried Shrimp
$10.99
OX BONE SOUP
Bon Ox Bone Soup
$14.99
Tendon Ox Bone Soup
$16.99
Combination Ox Bone Soup
$18.99
Intestine Ox Bone Soup
$16.99
Dumpling Ox Bone Soup
$14.99
Spicy Ox Bone Soup
$16.99
GRILL
Korean Pork Rib
$24.99
Bulgogi
$21.99
Spicy Pork Sliced
$19.99
Soy Glazed Chicken
$19.99
Spicy Chicken
$19.99
Pork belly
$21.99
ENTREE
Galbi Tang
$18.99
Spicy Gallbi Tang
$20.99
Kimchi Dolsot
$15.99
Dolsot Bibimbob
$15.99
Bibimbob
$13.99
Seafood Tofu Stew
$14.99
BTS Stew
$14.99
Intestine Tofu Soup
$14.99
Dumpling Tofu Soup
$14.99
HOTPOT
Spicy Galbi Jjip
$54.99
Bulgogi Hotpot
$34.99
Army Hotpot
$31.99
Tteokbokki Hotpot
$31.99
DRINK
Coke
$2.50
D-coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Dr.Pepper
$2.50
Rice Punch
$4.50
Jeju Mandarin Juice
$4.50
Pear Juice
$4.50
Plum Juice
$4.50
Iced Tea Unsweet
$3.50
Iced Tea Sweet
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Ice Green Tea
$3.50
Green Tea
$2.50
Corkage Fee
$5.00
SIDE
Rice
$2.00
Fried Egg
$2.00
Boiled Egg
$2.00
Scallions Salad
$2.99
Ramen
$3.00
Somen(Ox Bone Soup)
$1.00
Bon Galbi 23119 Colonial Parkway #B14 Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 437-6704
23119 Colonial Parkway #B14, Katy, TX 77449
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
