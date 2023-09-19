Bon Bon Hut
BonBon Drinks
D: Drinks
Water
D1. Tra Da / Nong
Green Iced Tea or Hot Green Tea
D2. Tra Da Lac
Shaken Green Iced Tea with Kumquat or Lychee Flavor
D3. Ca Phe Sua Da
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
D4. Ca Phe Dua / Bo
Vietnamese Coffee with Coconut Milk or Avocado Milk
D5. Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
D6. Lemonade
House made lemonade made of freshly squeezed limes mixed with flavor of your choice
D7. Nuoc Atiso Do
Iced red artichoke refreshment tea
D8. Nuoc Mat
Vietnamese refreshing herb iced tea
D9. Thai Milk Tea
Thai milk tea, choose red or red milk tea
BonBon Food
Khai Vi - Appetizer
A1. Taro Chips
Crunchy taro chips drippled with caramelized sauce
A2. Cha Gio (3)
3 Crispy Egg Rolls Choose Filling Vegetable or Crab Meat +$1.00
A3. Goi Cuon (2)
Rice paper springrolls filled with fresh herbs Tofu | Grilled Beef | Grilled Pork | Shrimp +$1
A4. Nem Nuong Cuon (2)
A5. Hoanh Thanh Chien (6)
Crispy wontons filled with Avocado & Cream or Pork & Shrimp
A6. Canh Ga - Chicken Wings (6)
caramelized fish sauce | Salt & Pepper | Garlic Butter
A7. Popcorn Chicken
Deep fried chicken bits and pieces served with sweet & sour sauce
A8. Dumpling (6)
Pan fried chicken dumplings
Goi - Salad
Pho / Hu Tiu
P1. Pho Bo 3 Mon - 3 Beef Cut
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with beef broth and 3 beef cuts of your choice
P3. Pho Ga Thai Mong - Chicken Pho
Pho with sliced chicken breast parts
P2. Pho Dac Biet - All Beef Combo
Beef Pho with all beef cuts (rare beef, brisket, meatballs, tendon, tripe)
P4. Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail Pho
Beef Pho with Oxtail
Pho Tom - Shrimp Pho
Beef Broth Pho with Shrimps (6)
P5. Pho Thai Seafood
Tom Yum Beef Broth base with rice noodles topped with shrimps, squid, mussel and fishballs
P6. Pho Ap Chao
Either soft flat rice noodles or crispy deep fried rice noodles pancake with stir fried vegetables and choice of meat on the side
P7. Hu Tiu Kho
dry rice noodle bowl with pork slices, quail egg and heart & kidney slices (optional) special ground pork sauce and soup on the side
P8. Hu Tiu Nuoc
rice noodle soup pork infused broth, pork slices and quail egg
Bun - Vermicelli
B1. Bun Bo Hue
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle dish with slices of beef, cha, pork feet (optional) in savory spicy sate broth
B2. Bun Rieu
Vietnamese rice noodle soup flavored with tomatoes, shrimp paste. Has "Rieu" meatballs made of pork, shrimp, crab, and prawns. Tofu and herbs
B3. Bun Moc
Vietnamese vermicelli noodle soup made from a pork and shiitake mushroom flavoured stock. Includes ground pork shiitake meatballs and cha.
B4. Bun Cha Ca Thi La
Fried fish cake noodle soup. Savory sourly tomato dill base with vermicelli
B5. Bun Cha Hanoi
flavorful pork meatballs and grilled pork in a tangy dipping sauce/broth. served with vermicelli and salad & herbs on the side
B6. Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio
Grilled meat on vermicelli noodles with a fried egg roll. served with fresh herbs, salad and fish sauce, crushed peanuts on the side
B7. Bun Ca Ro
Vermicelli soup tomato rieu base with fried climbing perch fish and tofu. served with herbs on the side
Xao - Wok Dishes
X1. Mi Xao Don / Mem
Choose soft egg noodles or crispy egg noodle cake. Comes with stir fried vegetables and your choice of meat in a hearty flavorful sauce
X2. Mi Toi Tom
House Garlic Noodles with Shrimp (7)
X3. Mi Toi Bo Luc Lac
Flavorful shaken beef filet mignon cubes woked with bell pepper and onions. Comes with house garlic noodles and seasoned french fries
X4. Nui Xao Bo
Vietnamese stir fried macaroni with tender beef filet mignon, bell pepper, onions, bok choy
X5. Pad Thai
Thai noodle stir fry with a sweet-savoury-sour sauce mixed with beansprouts and scattered with crushed peanuts
X6. Pad See Ew
Com - Rice Dishes
C1. Com Ga Do
Red fried rice with crispy half chicken hen
C2. Com Chien Tom Cua
Crab meat fried rice with shrimp
C3. Com Chien Duong Chau
Honk Kong fried rice with chinese sausage, shrimp, peas and carrot
C4. Com Chien Muoi Ot
Jalapeno house fried rice
C5. Com Ga Cari
Vietnamese chicken curry with potatoes carrot topped with ginger stripes
C6. Com Bo Luc Lac
Shaken beef filet mignon cubes with bell pepper and onion, served with french fries and white rice
C7. Com Tam Suon Bi Cha
Vietnamese broken rice with pork chop, egg meatloaf, shredded pork skin
C8. Bo Ne
sizzled beef steak with house seasoning, fried egg, potatos, onions a smattering of pate and cream cheese, side of crisp baguette or white rice