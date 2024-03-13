Bon Bon’s Coffee Company Maplecrest
FEATURES
- Adventureful Latte$4.60+
Chocolate milano - Caramel sauce - Espresso - Milk
- Thin Mint Mocha$5.25+
Creme de Menthe - Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream
- Samoa Cold Brew$5.70+
Cold brew - Caramel - Dark Chocolate - Coconut cream
- Tagalong Shake$5.45+
Peanut Butter - Real Chocolate - Milk - Ice Cream - Whipped cream
- Frosted Lemonade$3.90+
Lemonade - White chocolate - Blended
- Bon Bon's House Blend$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean house blend coffee
- Bon Bon's Highlander Grogg$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Highlander Grogg coffee
SPECIALTY ESPRESSO BEVERAGES
- Italian Stalion$5.35+
Tiramisu - Caramel sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream
- Creme Brule$5.35+
Caramel Sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream
- German Chocolate Mocha$5.25+
Coconut - Hazelnut - Caramel - Dark chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk - Whipped cream
- Boozin' Brew$5.70+
Cold brew - sweet cream - bourbon caramel
- Sweet Cream Cold Brew$4.90+
Cold brew - Sweet cream
- Black Cat$5.25+
Cherry - Chocolate milano - Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream
- Sweet American$5.15+
Espresso - Salted Caramel - Sweet cream - Topped with espresso cold foam - Water
- Campfire Mocha$5.25+
Toasted marshmallow - Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream
- Iced Toastuccino$5.15+
Toasted marshmallow - Espresso - Brewed Coffee - Milk - Sugar
- Cinnamon Streusel$5.25+
Brown sugar cinnamon - french vanilla - white chocolate - espresso - milk
- Cookie Monster$5.15+
Espresso - Chocolate chip cookie dough - Sweet cream - Shaken
- Samoa Cold Brew$5.70+
Cold brew - Caramel - Dark Chocolate - Coconut cream
- Butterbeer$4.60+
Butterscotch - English toffee - Caramel sauce - Espresso - Milk
- Bee's Kneez$5.30+
Honey - Lavender - Vanilla - Espresso - Milk
- Irish Dream$4.50+
Irish cream - Vanilla - Espresso - Milk
- Toffee Macchiato$4.85+
English Toffee - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle
- Caramel Macchiato$4.85+
Vanilla - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle
- Salty American$3.75+
Salted Caramel - Cream - Espresso - Water - Shaken with Ice
- Bobbin Apple$4.85+
Apple - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle
FRAPPES
- Real Caramel Frappe$5.80+
Caramel sauce - Espresso - Milk - Blended
- Banana Fosters Frappe$6.15+
Banana - Real caramel - Cinnamon - Espresso - Whipped cream
- White Chocolate Frappe$4.90+
White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended
- Dark Chocolate Frappe$4.90+
Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended
- Zebra Frappe$4.90+
White chocolate - Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended
- Flavor Frappe$5.70+
Choose any of our flavors to add to our standard Cream base frappe. Flavor of choice - Espresso - Milk - Cream base - Whipped cream
- Cinnamon Streusel Frappe$5.80+
Brown sugar cinnamon - french vanilla - white chocolate - espresso - milk - blended
- Creme Brulee Frappe$5.80+
White Chocolate - Real Caramel - Espresso - Milk - Blended
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frappe$5.80+
Chocolate chips - Chocolate chip cookie dough - Cream base - Blended
- Cara's Concoction$5.90+
Dark Chocolate - Coconut Cream - French Vanilla - Coconut - Milk - Blended
- Chai Frappe$5.90+
Chai - Blended
- Cotton Candy Frappe$5.70+
Raspberry - Cream base - Blended
- Chocolate Banana Spice$5.90+
Dark Chocolate - Chai - Banana - Blended
- Matcha Frappe$5.90+
Matcha - Vanilla - Milk - Blended
- Samoa Frappe$5.80+
Caramel sauce - Chocolate sauce - Coconut cream frappe - Blended
COFFEE & COLD BREW
- House Brew$2.40+
Medium roast house coffee.
- Flavor Brew$2.40+
Medium roast flavor coffee. Flavors rotated daily.
- Iced Coffee$2.40+
Medium roast brewed over iced. Try it with one of our many flavors.
- Boozin' Brew$5.70+
Cold brew - sweet cream - bourbon caramel
- Cold Brew$3.90+
Brewed cold for 24 hours. Incredibly smooth and refreshing summer beverage!
- Sweet Cream Cold Brew$4.90+
Cold brew - Sweet cream
- Espresso Cold Foam Brew$4.25+
Cold brew - Espresso infused whipped cream
TEA
- Chai Latte$4.35+
Chai and Milk - Our chai is sweet not spicy.
- Vanilla Tea Latte$3.39+
Madagascar Vanilla Tea - Vanilla - Steamed milk
- Matcha Tea Latte$4.65+
Matcha Greeen Tea - Vanilla - Milk
- London Fog$3.95+
Earl Grey - Vanilla - Steamed milk
- Black Teas$2.40+
Choose from one of our Black teas. Enjoy hot or iced.
- Green Teas$2.40+
Choose from one of our green teas. Enjoy hot or iced.
- Herbal / Fruit Teas$2.40+
Choose from one of our Herbal or Fruit teas. Enjoy hot or iced.
- White / Oolong Teas/ Rooibos$2.40+
Choose one of our white or oolong tea options. Enjoy hot or iced.
HOT SANDWICH
- Egg Cheddar Croissant$5.75
Egg - Cheddar - Croissant
- Ham Egg Gouda Croissant$5.75
Ham - Egg - Smocked Gouda - Croissant
- Sausage Egg Jack Croissant$5.75
Sausage - Egg - Pepperjack - Croissaant
- Turkey Egg Jack Biscuit$5.00
Turkey - Egg - Pepper jack - Buttermilk Biscuit
- Bacon Egg Cheddar Biscuit$5.00
Bacon - Egg - Cheddar - Biscuit
- Sausage Egg Cheddar Everything Bagel$6.00
Sausage - Egg - Cheddar - Everything Bagel
- Turkey Gouda$6.25
Turkey - Gouda - Ciabatta - Chipotle aioli
- Club Sandwich$6.25
Ham - Turkey - Ciabatta - Pepperjack cheese - Garlic aioli
HOT CHOCOLATES
OTHER FOOD
SHAKES
- Caramel Apple Cider Shake$5.40+
Apple cider - Caramel sauce - Vanilla ice cream - Caramel drizzle - Milk - Whipped cream
- Love Child$5.45+
Espresso - Real Chocolate - Nutella - Graham cracker - Milk - Ice Cream
- Shoaff Xtreme$7.20+
Bon Bons Classic - A must try! Espresso - Real Chocolate - Milk - Ice Cream
- Smores Shake$5.40+
Toasted Marshmallow - Graham Cracker - Nutella - Milk Ice Cream
- Shoaff Shake$5.40+
Bon Bons Classic - A must try! Espresso - Real Chocolate - Milk - Ice Cream
- Peanut Butter Blitz Shake$5.45+
Espresso - Peanut Butter - Real Chocolate - Milk - Ice Cream
- Alaskan Zebra Shake$5.40+
Classic white and dark chocolate hand dipped shake.
- Chai Shake$5.40+
Chai - Cinnamon - Milk - Ice cream
- Cherry Truffle Shake$5.40+
Cherry - Dark Chocolate Powder - Milk - Ice cream - Whipped cream
REFRESHERS
- Apple Strawberry Refresher$4.90+
Strawberry acai - Apple juice - Shaken
- Strawberry Mac w Boba$6.40+
Strawberry Acai - Macadamia Milk - Strawberry Popping Boba
- Tropical Island Refresher$5.90+
Strawberry Refresher - Mac Milk - Coconut cream
- Strawberry Mac Refresher$4.90+
Strawberry Acai - Macadamia Milk - Shaken
- Strawberry Acai Refresher$3.90+
Strawberry Acai - Shaken
- Watermelon Mint Refresher$3.90+
Watermelon Mint - Shaken
- Strawberry Lemonade Refresher$4.90+
Strawberry acai - Lemonade - Shaken
SMOOTHIES
- Straw Mango Fresh Fruit Smoothie$5.60+
Fresh strawberry - mango - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended
- Mixed Berry Fresh Fruit Smoothie$5.60+
Fresh strawberry - blueberry - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended
- Straw Banana Fresh Fruit Smoothie$5.60+
Fresh strawberry - banana - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended
- Pineapple Mango Fresh Fruit Smoothie$5.60+
Fresh pinepapple - mango - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended
- Hulk Smash Chocolate Protein Smoothie$5.60+
Peanut butter - Banana - Dark Chocolate - Protein. Inspired by Hulk.
BASIC ESPRESSO BEVERAGES
WHOLE BEAN COFFEE
- Bon Bon's House Blend$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean house blend coffee
- Bon Bon's Espresso Blend$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean espresso blend coffee
- Bon Bon's Highlander Grogg$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Highlander Grogg coffee
- Bon Bon's Cinnamon Toast$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Cinnamon Toast coffee
- Bon Bon's Southern Pecan$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Southern Pecan coffee
- Bon Bon's Jamaican Me Crazy$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Jamaican Me Crazy coffee
- Bon Bon's Decaf House / Decaf Espresso Blend$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean decaf
- French Moka Java$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean French Moka Java coffee
- Moka Java$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Moka Java coffee
- Costa Rica$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Costa Rican coffee
- Guatemala Antigua$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Guatemalan Antigua coffee
- Ethiopia Yirgacheffe$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Ethiopia Yirgacheffe coffee
- Colombia Popayan$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Colombian Popayan coffee
- Vienna Roast - Colombia$10.07+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Vienna roast Colombian coffee
- Bon Bon's Jingle Bell Java$9.59+
Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean coffee. Caramel - Rum - Vanilla - Cinnamon