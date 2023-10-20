App

PEI Mussels
$21.00

Mussels | white wine | garlic | butter | red pepper | red onion | grilled bread | herbs

Bread Service
$7.00

Geraldine's sourdough | herb butter | tallow butter

Crispy Brussels
$13.00

Brussel Sprouts | Lemon Aioli | House Spice Rub

Lion's Mane Mushroom Cakes
$15.00

Lion's Mane mushroom | red pepper | celery | red onion | sambal aioli | sunflower sprouts

Deviled Eggs
$6.00

Buffalo Filling | Paprika Oil | Blue Cheese | Crispy Goodnight Bros country ham

Beef & Blue Fries
$15.00

Steak Tips | Hunter's Sauce | Blue Cheese | Frites | scallions | Mushroom

Pimento Cheese
$12.00
Frites Basket
$6.00

Soups & Salads

Bone Broth
$7.00

rotating broth

Veggie/lion Broth
$7.00
Farmer's Soup
$7.00

rotating soup

Autumn Salad
$15.00

hydroponic bibb | radish | chevre | amaranth za'atar | candied walnut | orange | pickled red onion | roast sweet potato | champagne citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar
$14.00

romaine | smoked crouton | parmesan| candied bacon | cripsy capers | caesar dressing

Wedge Salad
$16.00

iceberg | roasted tomato | blue cheese | shaved egg | paprika | fresh pepper | lardons | blue cheese dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

B&B Cheeseburger
$14.00

chop shop custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | Onion | pickle | dijonaise | cheddar

Veggie Burger
$14.00

Beyond Meats Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Swiss | Garlic Chili Mayo | Sauteed peppers and onions

Steakhouse Burger
$16.00

Chop Shop Custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | bacon | caramelized onion | steak sauce | swiss

Chicken Sandwich
$14.00

Joyce Farms chicken breast | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | pickle | swiss

Steaks

4 oz Petit Filet Mignon
$32.00

all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce

14 oz Dry-aged Kansas City Strip
$53.00

all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce

7 oz Prime Center Cut Filet
$50.00

all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce

16 oz USDA Prime Ribeye
$54.00

all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce

Sides

Garlic Herbed Mashed Potatoes
$6.00
Charred Broccoli w/ herbed butter
$6.00
Cheddar grits
$6.00
braised collard greens
$6.00
frites
$6.00
roasted okra and cherry tomatoes
$6.00
root vegetable melange
$6.00
side salad
$6.00
green beans with garlic and shallot
$6.00
Brussels side
$6.00
Marinated Mushrooms
$11.00

Pasta

Bolognaise
$19.00

fresh linguini egg noodles | bolognaise sauce | grilled sourdough | parmesan | herbs

Broth Bowl
$17.00

fresh linguini egg noodles | carrot | mushroom | green beans | caramelized onion | egg | scallion

Tortellini w/ Brown Butter
$19.00Out of stock

Cheese tortellini | fava beans | black trumpet farms chestnut mushrooms | red onion | confit garlic | sherry brown butter | grilled bread

Specialites

Salmon Bourbon Glaze
$35.00

7 oz salmon filet from 60 degrees south | bourbon glaze | roast vegetable melange | okra w/ cherry tomatoe

Steak Frites
$28.00

Apply Brandy Farms Bavette | frites | side salad | brandy cream sauce

Grilled Pork Belly
$29.00

Cider braised house cured pork belly | honey glaze | mashed potatoes | okra with cherry tomatoes

Lamb Chops
$35.00

3 Marinated lamb chops | balsamic glaze | micro greens | mashed potatoes | green beans w/ garlic and shallots

Farro Risotto
$19.00

farro | broccoli | garlic | cherry tomato | herbs | red onion | parmesan | cream | butter | lemon

Shrimp and grits
$25.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp | white wine butter sauce | bacon | cheddar grits | tomato | roasted okra | red onion | bell pepper

Chimichurri Chicken
$25.00

Griled Joyce farms chicken breast | Joyce farms chicken sausage | chimichurri | charred broccoli | root vegetable melange

Duck Frites
$32.00
Trout
$32.00
Scallops
$24.00

4 seared jumbo scallops | mignonette pearl | pumpkin sweet potato puree | crispy arugula

Rabbit Gnocchi
$29.00

braised rabbit | potato gnocchi | crispy arugula | oyster mushroom | red onion | chevre | burndawger brown ale cream sauce

Kids menu

Kids Cheeseburger
$10.00
Kids Fried Shrimp
$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Kids Butter Noodles
$9.00
Kids Chicken Breast
$10.00
Kids Bolognaise
$10.00

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie for 2
$10.00

Wild Turkey Pecan Pie | Salted Caramel | Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Brownie
$8.00

Gluten Free Brownie | Nutella Snow | Chocolate | Vanilla Ice Cream

Panna Cotta
$9.00

NY Cheesecake | Seasonal Compote

Ice Cream Scoop
$2.00
Pear Cheesecake
$10.00

vanilla bean pear cheesecake | graham pretzel crust | crystalized ginger | chinese five spice honey

Trifle
$9.00Out of stock

Retail

CLT street seasoning
$10.00
Mix 94 seasoning
$10.00
Brussels seasoning
$10.00
Trio of Seasonings
$27.00
Hat
$25.00
B&B Shirt
$20.00
Pint Glass
$8.00
Long Sleeve
$30.00
Party Per Head
$25.00