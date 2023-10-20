Bone and Broth
App
Mussels | white wine | garlic | butter | red pepper | red onion | grilled bread | herbs
Geraldine's sourdough | herb butter | tallow butter
Brussel Sprouts | Lemon Aioli | House Spice Rub
Lion's Mane mushroom | red pepper | celery | red onion | sambal aioli | sunflower sprouts
Buffalo Filling | Paprika Oil | Blue Cheese | Crispy Goodnight Bros country ham
Steak Tips | Hunter's Sauce | Blue Cheese | Frites | scallions | Mushroom
Soups & Salads
rotating broth
rotating soup
hydroponic bibb | radish | chevre | amaranth za'atar | candied walnut | orange | pickled red onion | roast sweet potato | champagne citrus vinaigrette
romaine | smoked crouton | parmesan| candied bacon | cripsy capers | caesar dressing
iceberg | roasted tomato | blue cheese | shaved egg | paprika | fresh pepper | lardons | blue cheese dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
chop shop custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | Onion | pickle | dijonaise | cheddar
Beyond Meats Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Swiss | Garlic Chili Mayo | Sauteed peppers and onions
Chop Shop Custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | bacon | caramelized onion | steak sauce | swiss
Joyce Farms chicken breast | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | pickle | swiss
Steaks
all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce
all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce
all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce
all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce
Sides
Pasta
fresh linguini egg noodles | bolognaise sauce | grilled sourdough | parmesan | herbs
fresh linguini egg noodles | carrot | mushroom | green beans | caramelized onion | egg | scallion
Cheese tortellini | fava beans | black trumpet farms chestnut mushrooms | red onion | confit garlic | sherry brown butter | grilled bread
Specialites
7 oz salmon filet from 60 degrees south | bourbon glaze | roast vegetable melange | okra w/ cherry tomatoe
Apply Brandy Farms Bavette | frites | side salad | brandy cream sauce
Cider braised house cured pork belly | honey glaze | mashed potatoes | okra with cherry tomatoes
3 Marinated lamb chops | balsamic glaze | micro greens | mashed potatoes | green beans w/ garlic and shallots
farro | broccoli | garlic | cherry tomato | herbs | red onion | parmesan | cream | butter | lemon
Sauteed jumbo shrimp | white wine butter sauce | bacon | cheddar grits | tomato | roasted okra | red onion | bell pepper
Griled Joyce farms chicken breast | Joyce farms chicken sausage | chimichurri | charred broccoli | root vegetable melange
4 seared jumbo scallops | mignonette pearl | pumpkin sweet potato puree | crispy arugula
braised rabbit | potato gnocchi | crispy arugula | oyster mushroom | red onion | chevre | burndawger brown ale cream sauce
Kids menu
Dessert
Wild Turkey Pecan Pie | Salted Caramel | Vanilla Ice Cream
Gluten Free Brownie | Nutella Snow | Chocolate | Vanilla Ice Cream
NY Cheesecake | Seasonal Compote
vanilla bean pear cheesecake | graham pretzel crust | crystalized ginger | chinese five spice honey