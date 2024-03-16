Bones and Burgers International Mall
Food
Burgers
- The Norm - Single$8.59
Cheddar Cheese & Signature Burger Sauce
- The Norm - Double$10.59
Cheddar Cheese & Signature Burger Sauce
- Angry Longhorn - Single$9.79
Crispy Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli, Cheese Foundue
- Angry Longhorn - Double$11.79
Crispy Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli, Cheese Foundue
- BBQ Bruiser - Single$12.29
Boneless Baby Back Ribs, Pepper Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Aioli
- BBQ Bruiser - Double$13.99
Boneless Baby Back Ribs, Pepper Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Aioli
- Crispy Onion BBQ Burger - Single$9.99
Thick Cut Onion Rings, Cheddar Cheese, TR Original BBQ Sauce
- Crispy Onion BBQ Burger - Double$12.99
Thick Cut Onion Rings, Cheddar Cheese, TR Original BBQ Sauce
- Vegetarian Pitmaster - Single$12.49Out of stock
Vegan Cheese & Special Sauce
Sandwich
Ribs
Box
Salads
Mac&Cheese
- Mac & Cheese with Bacon$7.99
Served plain or top it with your choice of protein
- Mac & Cheese with Seared Chicken$10.99
Served plain or top it with your choice of protein
- Mac & Cheese with Fried Chicken$10.99
Served plain or top it with your choice of protein
- Mac & Cheese with Chopped Ribs$11.29
Served plain or top it with your choice of protein
Jazzy Fries
- Jazzy Cheese Fries Plain$6.25
Served plain or top it with your choice of protein
- Jazzy Cheese Fries with Bacon$8.99
Served plain or top it with your choice of protein
- Jazzy Cheese Fries with Seared Chicken$8.59
Served plain or top it with your choice of protein
- Jazzy Cheese Fries with Fried Chicken$8.59
Served plain or top it with your choice of protein
- Jazzy Cheese Fries with Chopped Ribs$10.99
Served plain or top it with your choice of protein
Chicken
- Chicken Tenders 3 Piece$7.99
TR Original BBQ Sauce or Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Chicken Tenders - 5 Piece$11.99
TR Original BBQ Sauce or Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Chicken Wings 6$11.99
Fiery Buffalo, Original BBQ or Carolina Honey Sauce
- Chicken Wings 12$19.49
Fiery Buffalo, Original BBQ or Carolina Honey Sauce