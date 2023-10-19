Bonfire Wings - Northshore
BAYOU CLASSICS
3 crispy Chicken strips, fries & your choice of dressing and Bonfire's renown wing sauce!
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls.
10 wings and fries
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drin.
Gumbo, 2 boudain balls, and crackers.
JUST WINGS
5 Lightly breaded, juicy all-white boneless chicken breast wings covered in your choice of 12 savory sauces!
10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
50 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
100 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
SIGNATURE ITEMS
COCA-COLA SOFT DRINKS
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
Refreshing, crisp taste pairs perfectly with a meal or with friends
Enhanced bottled water with a proprietary blend of minerals for a pure, fresh taste
It’s a bubbly, fruity flavored, orange soda that tastes great with your fave snack thing
It’s a bubbly, fruity flavored, strawberry soda that tastes great with your fave snack thing
Sweetened with real sugar for a deliciously real brewed sweet tea
Made with the goodness of real lemons, Minute Maid Lemonade is the quintessential refreshing beverage
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool