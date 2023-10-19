Popular Items

Bourbon Street Special
$15.89

10 wings and fries

Boudain link
$4.39
Bonfire Special
$17.89

10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls.


BAYOU CLASSICS

Acadiana Special
$10.89

3 crispy Chicken strips, fries & your choice of dressing and Bonfire's renown wing sauce!

Bonfire Special
$17.89

10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls.

Bourbon Street Special
$15.89

10 wings and fries

Mardi Gras Special
$11.39

5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drin.

Zydeco Special
$10.89

Gumbo, 2 boudain balls, and crackers.

Extra Sauce
$0.99

JUST WINGS

5 Wings (Boneless Only)
$6.29

5 Lightly breaded, juicy all-white boneless chicken breast wings covered in your choice of 12 savory sauces!

10 Wings
$13.89

10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

20 Wings
$26.99

20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

50 Wings
$66.89

50 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

100 Wings
$132.29

100 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

SIGNATURE ITEMS

Boudain Ball - Plain
$1.49
Boudain Ball w/Cheese
$1.79
Boudain link
$4.39
Gumbo (Creole Style) Small
$4.39
Gumbo (Creole Style) Large
$8.29
Fries (Creole Seasoned) Small
$3.29
Fries (Creole Seasoned) Large
$6.59
Extra Ranch
$0.99
Extra Blue Cheese
$0.99
Lg Dressing 8oz
$3.99
Gumbo (Creole Style) 1/2 gallon
$32.99
Vegie Tray
$2.99

COCA-COLA SOFT DRINKS

Coca-Cola, 16.9 oz Bottle
$2.75

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. 16.9 oz Bottle
$2.75

Refreshing, crisp taste pairs perfectly with a meal or with friends

Dasani Water, 16.9 oz Bottle
$1.99

Enhanced bottled water with a proprietary blend of minerals for a pure, fresh taste

Fanta Orange, 16.9 oz Bottle
$2.75

It’s a bubbly, fruity flavored, orange soda that tastes great with your fave snack thing

Fanta Strawberry, 16.9 oz Bottle
$2.75

It’s a bubbly, fruity flavored, strawberry soda that tastes great with your fave snack thing

Gold Peak Tea, 16.9 oz Bottle
$2.75

Sweetened with real sugar for a deliciously real brewed sweet tea

Minute Maid Lemonade, 16.9 oz Bottle
$2.75

Made with the goodness of real lemons, Minute Maid Lemonade is the quintessential refreshing beverage

Sprite, Lemon Lime Soda, 16.9 oz Bottle
$2.75

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​