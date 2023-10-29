Bonjour Bakery Pembroke Pembroke
FOOD
Breakfast
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
White bread with ham and cheese, topped with bechamel cream and melted cheese
White bread with ham, cheese and béchamel cream, melted cheese on the top and a fried egg.
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
White bread, 2 fried eggs, bacon, sausage & sautéed potatoes
white bread, 2 poached eggs, and spice red sauces with croutons and pieces of white cheese.
Brioche bread, 2 poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce
Brioche bread, 2 poached eggs and a especial sauce made with wine, bacon and mushrooms.
Low fat yogurt, granola and mixed fruit (berries)
2 eggs (fried, scrambled or omelet) and choice of 2
Sandwiches
Serrano ham, manchego cheese, balsamic vinegar, special sauce made with apple, shallots, mayo and mustard and green
prosciutto, salami, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pesto sauce, tomato confit and green
Prosciutto, tomato, tomato confit, basil, pesto sauce, provolone cheese, arugula, vinegar.
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce
Roast beef, red onions, tomato, swiss cheese, arugula and peach Balsamic sauce
Roasted turkey breast, smoked cheddar, cranberry marmalade, old mustard & greens.
Half soup and half sandwich
ham & cheese
Salad
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basilic sauce, virgin olive oil and balsamic vinagar
lettuce, blue cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, tomatoes, boiled eggs and avocado
fresh tomatoes, lettuce, feta cheese, calamata olive, mixed of peppers & balsamic vinegar
lettuce, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese and cesar dressing
lettuce, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese, chicken and cesar dressing
Soup
Crepe
Creamed spinach, ham, mushrooms, eggs and melted French cheese
Beef Tenderloin in stroganoff sauce, paprika, mushrooms and cream served in a delicious crepe
Chicken Ragout, Mushrooms and cream in a homemade crepe
Chicken Ragout, corm, Mushrooms and melted cheese.
ham & cheese in a homemade crepe
Nutela cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream.
Strawberries, Peach, wipe cream in a Homemade crepe served with ice cream
Dulce de leche, Strawberries, peach and chantilly cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream
Quiche & Vol Au Vent
BAKERY
BREAD
CROISSANT
CACHITO & PUFF PASTRY
SWEET PASTRY
SWEETS & MACARONS
DESSERTS
Brioche cake with rum
Cheese Cake Slice
Baileys Mousse in an oreo cookie
Caramel cream, Chocolate, peanut
Chocolate eclare with chocolate filling or Vanilla eclare with vanilla filling
Biscuit, strawberry and museline cream
sweet puff pastry and pastry cream
Coffee, dark chocolate and almond cream
Passion Fruit Mousse
Almond crunch and milk chocolate mousse
Profiteroles with vanilla filling, and special cream made with pastry cream and ricotta cheese.
Sweet puff pastry, pastry cream, chantilly cream and strawberry
Milk chocolate mousse and cream brulle
Apricot, Raspberry, Creme brulle
COOKIES & BISCUIT
BEVERAGES
COFFEE, TEA & CHOCOLATE
Coffee, Nutella, milk
Ice Cream, Nutella, coffee