Bonsai Sushi Bar 10832 NW 58th ST
FOOD MENU
COLD APPETIZERS
- SPECIAL TSUNAMI$15.00
A FLAVORFUL COMBINATION OF KANI, AVOCADO WRAPPED IN FRESH SALMON TOPPED WITH PONZU SPICY MAYO AND SCALLIONS
- BACON SAKE$15.00
BACON, SALMON, TOBIKO AND SWEET CHILI
- BUTTER CRAB$17.00
KANI OSAKI, TOBIKO, JAPANESE MAYO, TRUFFLE OIL WRAPPED IN SOYBEAN PAPER AND PAIRED WITH CLARIFIED BUTTER AND PONZU SAUCE
- SUSHI PIZZA$16.00
CRISPY RICE TOPPED WITH SMOKED SALMON, NEPTUNE SALAD CREAM CHEESE, AND SCALLIONS, FINISHED WITH AVOCADO THIN SLICES, SPICY MAYO AND SWEET CHILI.
- TUNA MONTADITOS$12.00
Fried rice topped with tuna tartare, jalapeño, and w. sauce
- SAKE TEMPTATION$18.00
A mix of crispy shrimp, sweet plantain, and avocado wrapped in smoked salmon, drizzled with sweet chili sauce.
- ROLLITO CEVICHADO$15.00
Kani salad with chipotle, bacon, and plantain wrapped in tuna with acevichada sauce
- Special Thai Spring Rolls$14.00
Salmon, tuna, kani, wakame, avocado, and sweet chili garlic sauce.
- DYO UNAGUI$17.00
Ovals of rice with tempura flakes and kimchi, wrapped in salmon, topped with grilled eel, melted cream cheese, and huancaina sauce.
- DYO MAGURO$18.00
Ovals of rice with tempura flakes and kimchi, wrapped in tuna, topped with grilled salmon, melted cream cheese, w. sauce, and truffle oil.
- TRIO JAPAN TACOS$14.00
TUNA,SALMON AND SHRIMP
- BONSAI ANTOJITO$14.00
"Crispy shrimp wrapped in sweet plantain, topped with Neptune salad and spicy mayo, drizzled with eel sauce."
- BOCADITOS DE PLATANO$14.00
CRISPY SHRIMP AND SPICY SHRIMP MIX, SCALLIONS, TOBIKO, AND A TOUCH OF SWEET CHILI WRAPPED IN FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS
- TOSTÓN CRAB$14.00
Blue crab salad mixed with tropical sauce in a crispy plantain.
HOT APPETIZERS
- SALMON COQUITOS$14.00
TEMPURA CONES OF SALMON FILLED WITH KANI SCALLIONS AND CREAM CHEESE TOPPED WITH CURRY AND EEL SAUCE.
- SHRIMP LOLLIPOPS$15.00
CRISPY SHRIMP LOLLIPOPS PAIRED WITH W SAUCE
- EDAMAME SEA SALT$8.00
STEAMED SOYBEAN
- TRUFFLE EDAMAME$12.00
EDAMAMES IN TRUFFLE OIL, SEA SALT AND SESAME SEEDS
- KANI AREPA$14.00
Filled with dynamite salad, avocado and cream cheese.
- EBI AREPA$14.00
Filled with a mix of crispy shrimp and cream cheese.
- GYOZAS$9.00
Pork dumplings, available fried or steamed.
- SPRING ROLLS$9.00
VEGETABLES
- BAO PICANHA$15.00
Smoked picanha with arugula, tomato, cheese sauce, and furikake.
- BAO PORK BELLY$14.00
Pork belly glazed in Asian BBQ sauce, arugula and tomato.
- TEMPURA MIX$14.00
Assorted mixed vegetables, kani osaki, shrimp, salmon, and tempura corvina.
- ASIAN WINGS$12.00
- TUNA TATAKI$17.00
- HOT EDAMAME$10.00
HOT TOGARASHI
- SLIDER DUO BURGER$16.00
Small grilled burger, crispy onions, cabbage salad, julienne tomatoes, temptation cheese, and kimchi mayo.
- TOSTÓN THAI$15.00
"A mix of salmon, avocado, wakame, and tobiko, tossed in a blend of pepper chili and spicy mayo, all gratinated with Parmesan cheese.
- DÁTILES$14.00
Dates filled with chistorra sausage and manchego cheese wrapped in bacon bathed in cotija cheese sauce
- CRAB CROQUETTES$10.00
Original Bonsai crab croquettes served with tartar sauce.
- PORK BELLY$16.00
"A pork belly, marinated and slow-baked at low temperature, then sautéed and glazed with a sweet Asian sauce."
- PRAWN PARTY$14.00
3 tempura,3 panko and 3 cereal prawns served with tartar sauce and tonkatsu sauce
- IKA CRISPY$14.00
SMOKED SALMON WRAPPED IN CRISPY CALAMARI, CREAM CHEESE AND KANI, TOPPED WITH OUR EXPLOSIVE DYNAMITE BLEND AND DRIZZLED IN EEL SAUCE.
TIRADITO, TARTAR AND CEVICHE
- ROCOTO CEVICHE$16.00
WHITE FISH,SWEET CHILI, RED ONION, CILANTRO,ROCOTO SAUCE ,PICKLED ONIONS, GARLIC STRANDS AND PLANTAIN CHIPS
- CEVICHE THAI MIX$16.00
VARIETY OF SEAFOOD, LECHE DE TIGRE AND YELLOW CHILI CREAM
- NIKKEI CEVICHE$16.00
PERUVIAN CEVICHE,SALMON AND WHITE FISH, SWEET CHILI, RED ONION,CILANTRO, YELLOW CHILI,SWEET POTATO,CORN,LECHE DE TIGRA AND SWEET POTATOS THREADS
- TUNA TIRADITO$17.00
Slices of tuna with avocado, scallion, spicy mayo, and ponzu sauce.
- TRUFFLE HAMACHI TIRADITO$19.00
8 slides of hamachi with caviar, quinoa, truffle oil, and a touch of ponzu sauce.
- TARTAR MIX$16.00
Salmon, shrimp, scallion, spicy mayo, and quinoa.
- TIRADITO BONSAI$19.00
Corvina filet, shrimp, causa, cancha, sweet potato, avocado, flavored with cilantro and olive oil.
- HOT SALMON TIRADITO$16.00
Thin slices of salmon, wakame, ginger, chives, soy sauce, lemon juice, and drizzled with hot sesame oil.
- UZUZUKURI$17.00
Thin slices of Corvina dressed in ponzu and lemon, with red onion, bell pepper, and avocado."
- FIRE SAKE$18.00
Salmon Sashimis flamed with harissa spice and a dressing of lemon and olive oil.
- FLAME SABA$20.00
"Whole flame-seared Saba bathed in spicy ponzu sauce, accompanied by wakame."
- TUNA PONZU TARTAR$16.00
FISH
- FISH LEMON THAI$20.00
CORVINA(STEAMED),ASIAN CHIMICHURRI, BATTERED SQUID RINGS, VEGETABLES AND JASMINE RICE
- BAMBO LACQUERED SALMON$20.00
SALMON,BAMBOO STALKS, OYSTER SAUCE, HERBS,VEGETABLES, SESAME OIL AND JASMINE RICE
- CORVINA COCONUT THAI$21.00
Steamed fish filet in a red curry-based sauce, mango, bell peppers, coconut milk, coconut cream, and flavored with fish sauce.
- CORVINA SUKHOTHAI$20.00
Fish filet cooked in caper butter, sliced almonds, green herbs, garlic, lemon juice, and flavored with truffle oil on a potato mousse.
- SALMON GLAZED$20.00
Grilled Salmon filet glazed in teriyaki sauce and sesame crust.
WOK
- YAKISOBA
NOODLES,SCALLIONS,SHALLOTS,MUSHROOMS AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN
- CHAUFA
JASMINE RICE, MUSHROOMS,SCALLIONS,SHALLOTS, EGG AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN
- PAD THAI
Stir-fried rice noodles with protein of choice, vegetables, scallions, peanut butter, chili garlic, tamarind sauce, egg, and toasted peanuts.
ENTREE
- SHORT RIBS$28.00
Slow cook boneless short rib in a sake reduction sauce,grilled mushrooms, truffle mashed potatoes and fried leeks.
- ASIAN BBQ RIBS$20.00
Slow cook baby back ribs, Glazed in asian orange bbq topped with fried leeks.
- ASIAN CHICKEN CURRY$17.00
chicken sautéed in a wok with vegetables, ginger, red curry paste, coconut milk, oyster sauce, and flavored with basil.
- BANGKOK RACK OF LAMBS$27.00
Grilled rib rack glazed in TERY BBQ sauce.
- BRAISED SKIRT STEAK IN CHIMICHURRI$32.00
Grilled skirt steak marinated with chimichurri, roasted vegetables and rosemary baked potatoes
- BEEF NASU$23.00
Sautéed beef tenderloin with oyster sauce, soy sauce, chili, scallions, basil, five spice, and Asian vegetables.
- CHICKEN NASU$17.00
Sautéed chicken with eggplants, scallion sticks, ginger, garlic, and flavored with oyster sauce, sesame oil, and cilantro.
- CHICKEN TERIYAKI$16.00
Sauteed chicken and vegetables in a teriyaki sauce with vegetables stir-fried rice.
- RIBEYE$36.00
10 oz grilled ribeye cut in a butter kimchee sauce, grill vegetables and rustic potatoes
- Chimichurri Olive Grilled Octopus$24.00
2 grilled tentacles on crispy potatoes, truffle-flavored, mustard mayo, chimichurri, and herb and green olive mayo.
- BONSAI BURGER$20.00
8oz Grilled Meat, Bacon, soy-glazed onions, green vegetables, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, and black garlic mayo.
- BEEF GRILL TOBAN YAKI$32.00
Grilled beef, shiitake mushrooms, asparagus, chili, and hot ponzu sauce flavored with truffle oil.
- OKONOMIYAKI$18.00
"A Japanese savory pancake with Shredded cabbage and scallions provides a crispy base, complemented by pork belly,shrimp and eggs on the griddle. Drizzled with Asian sauces for sweet and savory, then crowned with bonito flakes.
SIGNATURE ROLLS
- DINAMITA ESPECIAL$15.00
CREAM CHEESE. SWEET PLANTAIN, KANI OSAKI TOPPED WITH A HINT OF SWEET CHILI, TOBIKO AND JAPANESE MAYO
- KYOTO ROLL$18.00
TUNA, SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, SCALLIONS, TOPPED WITH TOBIKO, KANI SALAD AND A DASH OF CHIPOTLE SAUCE.
- MIAMI ROLL$18.00
NEPTUNE SALAD, CRISPY SHRIMP, AND CREAM CHEESE, TOPPED WITH FLAMED FRESH SALMON, SPICY MAYO, EEL SAUCE AND TEMPURA FLAKES
- SUNRISE ROLL$16.00
CRISPY SHRIMP, CREAM CHEESE, SCALLIONS, PLANTAIN TOPPING, PAIRED WITH W SAUCE, AND SPICY MAYO.
- COCO ROLL$18.00
CRISPY SHRIMP, SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, KANI, SCALLIONS TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, FLAVORFUL CURRY SAUCE AND A SPRINKLE OF COCONUT FLAKES.
- GEISHA ROLL$17.00
TEMPURA VEGETABLES MIX. CRISPY CORVINA, CREAM CHEESE SCALLIONS, TOPPED WITH SPICY CORVINA MIX, KANI, AND SWEET CHILI.
- EBITEN ROLL$16.00
TEMPURA VEGETABLES MIX, CRISPY SHRIMP, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO AND EEL SAUCE
- PICANHA ROLL$22.00
Cream cheese, avocado, cilantro, picanha, topped with a crispy mix of corvina, flamed picanha, and Asian chimichurri.
- LOBSTER ROLL$36.00
Lobster, cream cheese, avocado, kani osaki, topped with tobiko, tempura lobster, and champagne butter sauce.
- FUJI ROLL$19.00
Cream cheese, scallions, tempura shrimp, tobiko, topped with tempura shrimp and Fuji sauce.
- FUSION ROLL$16.00
Filled with kani osaki, tobiko, avocado, and cream cheese. It's topped with mango and sweet chili sauce
- FIRE ROLL$18.00
Neptune salad, crispy kani osaki, avocado, cream cheese, and a topping of plantains and flamed brie cheese, all drizzled with spicy
- YELVI ROLL$20.00
Fresh tuna, eel, kani osaki, scallions, and a topping of salmon,spicy mix crispy shrimp,tobiko and eel sauce.
- BONSAI ROLL$22.00
Smoked salmon, scallions, kani osaki, cream cheese, sweet plantain , and truffle oil. It's topped with curry sauce and lightly spicy mix crispy shrimp.
- SHIRAKU ROLL$20.00
Wrapped in soy paper filled with tuna, smoked salmon, kani osaki, a mix of shrimp, sweet plantain, cream cheese, and avocado topping with quinoa and sweet chili sauce
- IRON ROLL$18.00
Crispy shrimp, kani osaki, scallions, and comes with an ebi topping, spicy mayo, and w sauce.
- EEL ROLL$18.00
Chipotle salad, cream cheese, scallions, eel topping, avocado, and eel sauce
- DORAL ROLL$22.00
Riceless wrapped in soy paper, stuffed with neptune, salmon, tuna, and is topped with hamachi and spicy ponzu.8 pieces
- VOLCANO ROLL$18.00
Eel, crispy shrimp, cream cheese, and topped with tuna, chipotle salad, and eel sauce
- LOVE ROLL$18.00
Riceless wrapped in soy paper, filled with arugula,neptuno salad, smoked salmon, sweet plantain, a mix of shrimp,topping sweet chili sauce, ponzu, w sauce, and quinoa crispy. 8 pieces
- DRAGON ROLL$16.00
Crispy shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, scallions, and avocado topping, all bathed in spicy mayo.
- CRAZY ROLL$16.00
Fresh salmon, scallions, cream cheese, and kani osaki, topped with shredded kani and ponzu sauce.
- VVR ROLL$22.00
Riceless wrapped in soy paper, It includes smoked salmon, chipotle salad, sweet plantain, avocado, a topping of shrimp mix, kani osaki, and w sauce. 8 pieces
- ACEVICHADO ROLL$19.00
Riceless wrapped in soy paper with Neptuno salad, crispy shrimp, avocado, topped with corvina ceviche and acevichada sauce.
DESSERTS
SALADS
- WAKAME SPECIAL$20.00
A base of Neptune salad, topped with slices of tuna,salmon and hamachi, wakame, and tobiko.
- WAKAME SALAD$9.00
Seaweed salad
- NEPTUNE SALAD$17.00
Kani osaki and wakame, salmon, tuna, and tobiko with house sauce
- TUNA TATAKI SALAD$15.00
Mixed greens, bok choy, tuna tataki, radishes, mushrooms, carrots, radish, wasabi, and red onion dressing.
- SPICY SHRIMP SALAD$15.00
Crispy Spicy Shrimp on lettuce, Shiitake mushrooms, and champignons.
- THAI SHRIMP SALAD$15.00
Shrimp, mixed greens, green papaya, mango, tomato, baby corn, cilantro, peanuts, panela and lime dressing.
NIGIRIS
SOUPS
- THAI SOUP (COCO)$12.00
Chicken, red curry paste, coconut milk, and vegetables.
- MISO SOUP$8.00
Tofu, miso broth, Hon Dashi, seaweed, scallions.
- THAI SEAFOOD SOUP$16.00
Seafood mix stew, Asian vegetables, ginger, lemongrass, scallions, flavored with sesame oil
- RAMEN
- SUKIYAKI$20.00
Fine tenderloin beef cuts, vegetables in Japanese broth accompanied with gohan and onsen tamago.
CLASSIC ROLLS
- CALIFORNIA ROLL$12.00
Avocado, cucumber, kani, and tobiko topping.
- ALASKA ROLL$12.00
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese.
- DINAMITA ROLL$12.00
Filled with Dinamita salad and tobiko
- ALASKA SPECIAL ROLL$18.00
With salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and a topping of salmon, avocado, wakame, and ikura.
- SPICY TUNA ROLL$12.00
Mix spicy tuna scallions and tobiko
KIDS MENU
- HAPPY ROLL$12.00
The Happy Roll is a children's tempura roll filled with salmon, cream cheese, and eel sauce.
- SHIHIRO ROLL$10.00
The Shihiro Roll is ideal for young ones and contains kani and avocado.
- GOKU ROLL$10.00
The Goku Roll is a kids' roll with crispy shrimp.
- CHICKEN NUGGETS$12.00
- SALMON NUGGETS$12.00
HOSOMAKIS
TEMPURA ROLLS
- W CRISPY ROLL$16.00
TEMPURIZED ROLL WITH SALMON, KANI, TOBIKO, CREAM CHEESE, SCALLIONS, AND A DRIZZLE OF EEL SAUCE.
- AVENTURA CRISPY ROLL$19.00
TEMPURIZED ROLL WITH TUNA, SMOKED SALMON, KANI, SCALLIONS, AND TOPPED WITH DYNAMITE SALAD, EEL SAUCE AND W SAUCE
- TOKIO ROLL$19.00
Cream cheese, scallions, avocado, crispy shrimp, topped mix crispy shrimp
- TATANUI ROLL$19.00
Riceless roll with kani osaki, cream cheese, scallions, tempura shrimp, topped with Neptuno salad, ebi shrimp, and spicy mayo.
- SPICY TUNA CRISPY$16.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, scallions, served with sweet chili sauce.
- ALASKA FRIED$16.00
FRIED ROLL WITH SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, KANI, SCALLIONS, AND A HINT OF SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE.
- TROPICAL ROLL$16.00
Salmón, kani osaki, scallions, cream cheese, wrapped in tempura sweet plantain. Served with dynamite salad topping and eel sauce. (6 pieces)
POKE BOWLS
- TUNA POKE BOWL$19.00
Base: Rice Ingredients: Edamame, kani salad, wakame, tobiko, pineapple, crispy onion, avocado Protein: tuna Sauce: Poke sauce, Eel Sauce
- SALMON POKE BOWL$19.00
Base: Rice Ingredients: Edamame, kani salad, wakame, tobiko, pineapple, crispy onion, avocado Protein: Salmon Sauce: Poke sauce, Eel Sauce
- SHRIMP POKE BOWL$19.00
Base: Rice Ingredients: Edamame, kani salad, wakame, tobiko, pineapple, crispy quinoa, avocado Protein: Shrimp Sauce: Poke sauce, Eel Sauce
- CHIRASHI SUSHI$32.00
Base: Rice Toppings: 9 pieces of assorted fish, wakame, ikura