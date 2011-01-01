Skip to Main content
Bonta`
Bonta`
Food
Drinks
Pastry
Drinks
Food
Focaccia
Panino
$8.96
Pizza Special
$11.32
Pizza Margherita
$8.02
Bombolone
Croissant
Cannolo
Crostatina
$5.18
Sfogliatella
$4.48
Fruit Tart
$6.13
Maritozzo
$5.42
Mignon
$4.48
Yogurt Parfait
$5.18
Slice of Cake
$11.32
Choco Cake
$7.55
Meringa Pastry
$7.07
Drinks
Cappuccino
$4.72
Latte
$4.72
Espresso
$3.30
Macchiato
$3.54
Macchiatone
$4.01
Americano
$3.30
American Coffee
$3.07
Iced Latte
$3.07
Iced Coffee
$3.07
Hot Chocolate
$4.48
Hot Tea
$3.54
Special Drink
$5.42
Pastry
Small Cup Gelato
$5.66
Large Cup Gelato
$8.02
Affogato
$5.19
Milkshake
$5.66
700gr Gelato
$28.30
Small Cone Gelato
$6.37
Large Cone Gelato
$8.25
Drinks
Coke
$3.77
Diet Coke
$3.77
Aranciata
$3.77
Fresh Orange Juice
$6.37
Limonata
$3.77
Sparkling Water
$3.77
Still Water
$3.77
Kombucha
$5.66
Bonta` Location and Ordering Hours
(239) 234-6631
824 5th Avenue South, Suite 101, Naples, FL 34102
Closed
All hours
