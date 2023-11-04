Bonzai Thai Cuisine 4847 Shopton Rd Ste G
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Summer Rolls
Lettuce, carrot, cilantro, basil, and vermicelli noodle in clear rice wrapper. Served with sweet chili topped with crushed peanuts.
- Fried Spring Roll
Fresh mixed vegetables wrapped in a spring roll wrapper. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Chicken SaTay$8.50
Chicken Breasts, grilled and rubbed with coconut cream. Served with house peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
- Fried Tofu$7.50
Tofu deep fried until golden brown served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
- Crab Rangoon$8.50
Wonton wrapper stuffed with blended cream cheese and crab meat. Served with sweet chili.
- Fried Chicken Wings$10.50
Bonzai style chicken wings. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Potstickers
- Fried Calamari$10.75
- Steam Edamame$4.95
- Fried Coco Shrimp$8.95
Thai Soups
- Poh Tak (Seafood Soup)$6.95+
A seafood combination of Thailand's classic sour and spicy soup with herbs, basil leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, and red onions.
- Tom Yum REG
Thai's most famous and classic sour and spicy soup with herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, red onions, chili, and cilantro.
- Tom Kha REG
- Tom Yum LRG
- Tom Kha LRG