Boo And Henry's Memphis Pit BBQ 16500 Scottsdale Rd Suite 100
Main Menu
Starters
- Spicy Rib Tips
in a red hot vinager glaze (4)$16.00
- Fried Dill Pickle Chips
with a roasted red pepper remoulade$10.00
- Carolina Smoke - Grilled Chicken Wings
with a sweet mustard BBQ baste (4)$12.00
- Blackened Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
with charred Lemon (4)$16.00
- Smokey Mountain Gumbo (Cup)
over dirty rice (w/ cornbread)$7.00
- Smokey Mountain Gumbo (Bowl)$12.00
Plates
World Champion Memphis BBQ Ribs
BBQ Combo Platters
Nashville Hot
5 Cheese Mac'N'Crack
Sammies
Fresh Garden Salads
- Boo And Henry's House Salad
julienned iceberg, vine ripe tomato, bermuda onion, cucumber, carrots, pepperonchinis and cornbread croutons in our housemade green goddess dressing$14.00
- Ozark Spring Greens Salad
Arkansas goat cheese, candied walnuts, granny smith apples, cranberries nd bermuda onion over a frisee springgreen mix and choice of dressing$18.00
- Blackened Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Salad$28.00
- **Side House Salad With Entree$8.00
Small Fry Menu (Kids 10 & Under)
Side Dishes (4oz)
Proteins (A La Carte)
Dessert's
- Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie$6.00
- Butterscotch/Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream (with choc/caramel syrup)$7.00
- Karo Pecan Shortbread Bars$7.00
- Real Key Lime Tart$10.00
- Apple Crumble Tart W/ Caramel Syrup$11.00
- Mixed Berry Crumble Tart W/ Caramel Syrup$11.00
- Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie Sundae$10.00
- Butterscotch/Chocolate Chip Cookie SUNDAE$10.00
- Ice Cream Solo$4.00
Boo And Henry's Memphis Pit BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 257-3081
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM