Boo Ray's of New Orleans - Crowley 316 East Main Street
Beverages
Appetizers
- Crawfish
- Appetizer Sampler$31.49
All your appetizer favorites! Fondue, 2 crab cakes, gator, crawfish, pickles and 3 caviar
- Shrimp and Crawfish Fondue$15.99
Sauteed shrimp and crawfish mixed in a spinach cream sauce and topped with cheese, served with garlic bread
- Fondue Bread$2.50
- Fried Pickles$11.49
A handful of sliced pickles battered and deep fried, served with cajun buttermilk
- Cheese Stix$7.99
6 Fried mozzarella sticks tossed in our homemade in-house bread crumbs
- Boiled Shrimp$15.99
12 medium shrimp boiled in our special spices, served hot with remoulade sauce on the side
- Boudin$12.49
That is all you need to know, served with crackers and hot sauce
- Cajun Caviar$13.49
6 jalapenos stuffed with shrimp, crabmeat and cheese, grilled or fried served with cajun buttermilk
- Crab Cakes$14.49
3 nice lumps of crabmeat tossed in onions, peppers and breadcrumbs, served with voodoo sauce
- Swamp Wedges$12.29
- Swamp Fries$12.29
Potato wedges smothered in our homemade andouille gravy, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon and cajun buttermilk on the side
- Croquette Bites$12.99
12 Sweet corn, jalapenos, cream cheese and of course bacon, blended and fried to perfection
- Fried Alligator$14.99
Real alligator meat marinated and seasoned with spicy flour, then deep freid, served with french fries
- Crawfish Popcorn$13.39
Crawfish tail meat seasoned,battered and deep fried served with french fries
- Bread Basket$8.49
- Hush Puppy Basket$7.74
- Crawfish Pies$14.49
5 Natchitoches mini crawfish pies, served on a bed of dirty rice, topped with creole lemon butter
- Fried Jalapenos$12.49
A handful of sliced pickles battered and deep fried, served with cajun buttermilk
- Fried Mushrooms$12.49
A handful of sliced mushrooms battered and deep fried, served with cajun buttermilk
- Boudin Balls$10.99Out of stock
Made from a blend of seasoned rice, sausage and spices and stuffed with pepperjack cheese. Battered in our seasoned bread crumbs
- Popcorn Chicken$11.99
- Louisiana Popcorn Chicken$11.99
- Oysters (Dozen)$15.00
Gulf oysters served with cocktail, lemons and crackers
- Oysters (Half)$10.00
Gulf oysters served with cocktail, lemons and crackers
- Charbroil (Dozen)$15.00
- Charbroil (Half)$10.00
- Rockafellar (Dozen)$20.00
Gulf caught oysters cooked on our 550 degree flat-top grill topped with fondue sauce and parmesan cheese melted
- Rockafellar (Half)$14.49
Gulf caught oysters cooked on our 550 degree flat-top grill topped with fondue sauce and parmesan cheese melted
- Drago (Dozen)$19.00
Gulf caught oysters cooked on our 550 degree flat-top grill topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese melted
- Drago (Half)$12.49
Gulf caught oysters cooked on our 550 degree flat-top grill topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese melted
1/2 Appetizers
- 1/2 Appetizer Sampler$17.99
All your appetizer favorites! Fondue, 1 crab cakes, gator, crawfish, pickles and 2 caviar
- 1/2 Shrimp and Crawfish Fondue$9.99
Sauteed shrimp and crawfish mixed in a spinach cream sauce and topped with cheese, served with garlic bread
- 1/2 Boudin$7.99
That is all you need to know, served with crackers and hot sauce
- 1/2 Fried Pickles$7.99
Sliced pickles battered and deep fried, served with cajun buttermilk
- 1/2 Cajun Caviar$8.99
3 jalapenos stuffed with shrimp, crabmeat and cheese, grilled or fried served with cajun buttermilk
- 1/2 Swamp Wedges$8.99
- 1/2 Swamp Fries$8.99
Potato wedges smothered in our homemade andouille gravy, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon
- 1/2 Fried Alligator$9.99
Real alligator meat marinated and seasoned with spicy flour, then deep freid, served with french fries
- 1/2 Crawfish Popcorn$8.99
Crawfish tail meat seasoned,battered and deep fried served with french fries
- 1/2 Boiled Shrimp$9.99
6 medium shrimp boiled in our special spices, served hot with remoulade sauce on the side
- 1/2 Hush Puppy Basket$5.49
- 1/2 Bread Basket$5.49
- 1/2 Croquette Bites$8.49
12 Sweet corn, jalapenos, cream cheese and of course bacon, blended and fried to perfection
- 1/2 Crab Cakes$9.99
2 nice lumps of crabmeat tossed in onions, peppers and breadcrumbs, served with voodoo sauce
- 1/2 Cheese Stix$7.99
3 Fried mozzarella sticks tossed in our homemade in-house bread crumbs
Soups & Salads
- Chicken and Andouille Gumbo$8.50+
- Corn and Crab Bisque$8.50+
- Dinner Salad$7.29
A fresh mixture of greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons
- Blackened Chicken Salad$14.49
Seasoned and blackened chicken breast, served on a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, cheese and croutons
- Dixie Salad$12.49
A fresh mixture of greens tossed with croutons, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon and cheese
- 1/2 Blackened Chicken Salad$9.99
Seasoned and blackened chicken breast, served on a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, cheese and croutons
- 1/2 Dixie Salad$8.99
A fresh mixture of greens tossed with croutons, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon and cheese
Kids Meal
- Kid Cheeseburger$5.95
4 oz all beef patty, with cheddar cheese, french fries
- Kid Corny Dog$5.95
Corn dog with french fries
- Kid Fried Catfish$5.95
Fried catfish with french fries
- Kid Fried Chicken$5.95
2 fried chicken tenders with french fries
- Kid Fried Shrimp$5.95
Fried baby shrimp with french fries
- Kid Grilled cheese$5.95
Cheddar cheese on texas toast with french fries
- Kid Swamp Fries$5.95
French fries with gravy and topped with melted cheddar cheese
- Kid Mac N Cheese$5.95
Mac N cheese with french fries
Steak & Fish
- 14oz Ribeye$28.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with your choice of potato and green beans
- 8oz Filet$32.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with your choice of potato and green beans
- Salmon$25.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- D Tilapia$22.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- D Redfish$25.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- D Mahi Mahi$25.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- D Catfish$24.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
Fried Seafood
- Alligator Platter$26.49
Real alligator meat marinated and seasoned with spicy flour, then deep freid, served with french fries and green beans
- Catfish Platter$24.99
1 lb. of fresh catfish seasoned, coated and deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- Oyster Platter$26.99
12 oysters battered in our special in-house blend and fried till golden brown, served with french fries and green beans
- Shrimp Platter$24.49
12 shrimp seasoned and coated in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- Seafood Platter$39.49
Catfish, shrimp, gator, crawfish and oysters, served with french fries and green beans
- Half Seafood Platter$20.99
Boo-Ray's Specialties
- Savana Stuffed Filet$33.99
Named after my daughter; need I say more? A 10 oz filet stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing then topped with a homemade crawfish hollandaise*, served with your choice of potato and green beans
- D Shrimp En Brochette$24.99
8 plump shrimp, stuffed with jalapenos and jack cheese, wrapped in bacon and served on a bed of dirty rice, served with green beans on the side
- D Shrimp En Brochette/Stuffed Shrimp$24.99
- D Stuffed Shrimp$23.49
8 medium shrimp stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing, topped with crawfish hollandaise* and served over white rice and green beans
- Fish Bienville$26.49
Grilled tilapia served on a shrimp and crabmeat stuffing topped with our homemade crawfish hollandaise*, served with dirty rice and green beans
- Fish Bucktown$24.99
8 oz filet of fresh tilapia fried in our special in-house blend and smothered in a creole cream sauce with shrimp and crabmeat, served over white rice and green beans on the side
- D Jambalaya$20.49
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in seasoned rice
- D Jamba Pasta$22.49
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in chipotle creole sauce with fettuccine pasta
- D Cajun MacNChz$20.99
- D Etouffee$21.49
Your choice of shrimp or crawfish, topped with white rice
- D Shrimp Fettuccine$20.49
10 medium shrimp sauteed with garlic butter and served on a bed of fettuccini that has been tossed in vreole cream sauce then topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- Jalapeno Fish$25.49
Tilapia blackened and served over a bed of dirty rice, topped with sauteed shrimp and crawfish in a jalapeno cream sauce with green beans on the side
- Cedar Plank Salmon*$29.49
10 oz filet of salmon glazed in honey and garlic butter then cooked on a cedar plank, served with green beans and your choice of potato
- Ribs (Full)$30.49
Slow cooked over mesquite wood with Boo-Ray's special BBQ sauce, served with sweet potato fries and green beans
- Ribs (Half)$20.49
Slow cooked over mesquite wood with Boo-Ray's special BBQ sauce, served with sweet potato fries and green beans
- Grilled Gator$22.99
Tastes Like Chicken
- Chicken Tchoupitoulas$17.99
8 oz chicken breast grilled and served on top of sauteed mushrooms, onions, red potatoes and tasso smothered with crawfish hollandaise* and green beans on the side
- D Blackened Chicken Fettuccini$17.49
Blackened chicken served on a bed of fettuccine that has been tossed in creole cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- D Chicken Breast$17.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- D Chicken Fried Steak$17.99
6 oz Fresh cubed steak seasoned and deeo fried served with green beans and garlic mashed potatoes, topped with andouille cream gravy.
- D Chicken Fried Chicken$17.99
- D Chicken Fingers$15.99
Chicken tenders seasoned and battered in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- D Stuffed Chicken$18.49
8 oz chicken breast grilled and topped with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing then topped with homemade crawfish hollandaise*, served with dirty rice and green beans
Ala Carte
- Ala 1 Andouille$5.49
- Ala 1 Boudin$6.24
- Ala 1 Shrimp En Brochette$3.99
- Ala 1 Catfish$3.49
- Ala 1 Chicken$5.49
- Ala 1 Chicken Tender$5.98
- Ala 1 Crab Cake$3.99
- Ala 1 Fried Catfish$3.49
- Ala 1 Fried Oyster$1.99
- Ala1 Fried Shrmp$1.99
- Ala 1 Grill Shrmp$1.99
- Ala 1 burger Patty$5.99
- Ala 1 Stuff Shrmp$3.49
- Ala 1 Tilapia$7.49
- Ala 2 Tilapia$14.99
- Ala 1 Mahi$16.49
- Ala 1 Salmon$16.49
- Ala 1 Redfish$16.49
- Ala 6 Fried Shrmp$7.99
- Ala 6 Grill Shrmp$7.99
- Ala 2 Fried Catfish$7.98
- Ala 4 Fried Catfish$15.96
- Ala 6 Fried Catfish$19.94
- Ala 6 Fried Oysters$5.99
- Ala Corny Dog$2.99
1/2 Orders
- 1/2 Andouille Red Beans&Rice$9.49
- 1/2 Chicken Fried Steak$10.99
- 1/2 Chicken Breast$9.49
- 1/2 Chicken Fingers$9.49
- 1/2 Chicken Fried Chicken$9.99
- 1/2 Fried Catfish$9.99
- 1/2 Fried Shrimp$9.99
- 1/2 Jambalaya
- 1/2 Jambalaya Pasta$14.49
- 1/2 Jalapeno Catfish$9.99
- 1/2 Stuffed Chicken$10.49
- 1/2 Blk Chicken Fettuccini$9.49
- 1/2 Shrimp Fettuccini$10.49
- 1/2 Catfish Po' Boy$10.49
- 1/2 Chicken Po' Boy$9.99
- 1/2 Chicken Sandwich$9.99
- 1/2 Oyster Po' Boy$10.49
- 1/2 Shrimp Po' Boy$10.49
- 1/2 Fish Bienville$15.99
- 1/2 Jalapeno Fish$14.49
- 1/2 Stuffed Shrimp$12.99
- 1/2 Chicken Tchoupitoulas$10.99
- 1/2 Brocette$13.49
Dessert
- Bread Pudding$6.99
French bread soaked in heavy cream, cinnamon, sugar and our blend of spices. Baked with peaches and pecans topped with Jack Daniel's bourbon sauce
- Seasonal Cheesecake$6.25
A creamy white chocolate cheesecake swirled with blueberry filling set in a chocolate crust. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate shavings
- Chocolate Cake$6.25
Velvety chocolate mousse in between layers of chocolate decadence and moist chocolate butter cake on a chocolate cookies crust. Finished with a chocolate butter icing
- Crème Brulee$6.49
Made with berries in a light vanilla custard topped with caramelized sugar
- Key Lime Pie$6.25
Real Florida key time juice pureed and blended into a tangy crème chantilly, two sponge canilla buscuits, key lime mousse layers topped with vanilla bean, rosette, and white chocolate garnish
- 1/2 Bread Pudding$5.00
French bread soaked in heavy cream, cinnamon, sugar and our blend of spices. Baked with peaches and pecans topped with Jack Daniel's bourbon sauce
- Pecan Pie$6.99
CHEAP EATS
- Cheeseburger$16.49
8 oz ground 100% chuck patty cooked over mesquite wood, topped with pepper jack cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$15.49
8 oz chicken breast lightly brushed wit garlic butter and grilled mesquite wood, topped with pepper jack cheese
- Catfish Po'Boy$17.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Shrimp Po'Boy$17.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Oyster Po'Boy$17.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Po'Boy$16.99
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- L Etouffee$15.49
Your choice of shrimp or crawfish, topped with white rice
- L Tilapia$15.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Fried Catfish$15.99
Fried catfish seasoned, coated and deep fried, served with french fries and greens beans
- L Stuffed Chicken$15.75
8oz. Chicken breast grilled and stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing topped with homemade crawfish hollandaise* and served with dirty rice and greens
- L Jambalaya$15.99
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in seasoned rice
- L Shrimp En Brochette$15.49
5 plump shrimp stuffed with jalapenos and jack cheese, wrapped in bacon and served on a bed of dirty rice and green beans
- L Jambalaya Pasta$16.49
(Red) chicken, andouille, crawfish and shrimp tossed in chipotle creole sauce with fettuccine
- L Jalapeno Catfish$16.49
Deep fried and served on a bed of white rice topped with our jalapeno cream sauce, served with greens on the side
- L Andouille RedBeans&Rice$15.49
Red beans slowly cooked, seasoned and smoked, served with white rice and grilled andouille sausage
- L Fried Shrimp$16.49
6 medium shrimp seasoned and coated in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- L Fried Chicken Fingers$14.49
Chicken tenders seasoned and battered in our special in-house blend, then deep fried, served with french fries and green beans
- L Blackened Chicken Fettuccine$15.99
Blackened chicken served on a bed of fettuccine that has been tossed in creole cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- L Shrimp Fettuccine$15.49
Shrimp sauteed with garlic butter and served on a bed of fettuccine that has been tossed in creole cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and chives
- L Chicken Breast$15.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and grilled over mequite wood Blackened Served with meuniere sauce, served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Stuffed Shrimp$15.75
5 medium shrimp stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing topped with crawfish hollandaise* sauce and served over white rice and green beans
- L Redfish$19.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Mahi Mahi$18.49
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
- L Swordfish$18.99
Grilled Basted with garlic butter sauce and Grilled over mesquite wood Blackened served with menuire sauce Served with dirty rice and green beans
LARGE SIDES
- Large Side Broccoli$7.74
- Large Side Corn on Cob$7.74
- Large Side Crawfish Étouffée$7.74
- Large Side Crawfish Pies$7.74
- Large Side Crawfish Popcorn$8.24
- Large Side Dirty Rice$7.74
- Large Side French Fries$7.74
- Large Side Fried Alligator$8.24
- Large Side Fried Mushrooms$7.74
- Large Side Fried Okra$7.74
- Large Side Fried Squash$7.74
- Large Side Green Beans$7.74
- Large Side Grilled Squash$7.74
- Large Side Gumbo$8.50
- Large Side Jamba$8.24
- Large Side Mac N Cheese$7.74
- Large Side Mashed Potato$7.74
- Large Side Pasta$7.74
- Large Side Plain Corn$7.74
- Large Side Potato Casserole$7.74
- Large Side Red Beans & Rice$7.74
- Large Side Red Potato$7.74
- Large Side Roasted Corn$7.74
- Large Side Sauteed Mushrooms$7.74
- Large Side Shrimp Etouffee$8.24
- Large Side Sweet Fries$7.74
- Large Side White Rice$7.74
- Large Sides Asparagus$7.74
SMALL SIDES
- Small Side Alligator$6.24
- Small Side Asparagus$2.50
- Small Side Broccoli$2.50
- Small Side Corn on Cob$5.24
- Small Side Crawfish Etoufee$6.24
- Small Side Crawfish Pies$5.24
- Small Side Crawfish Popcorn$6.24
- Small Side Dirty Rice$5.24
- Small Side French Fries$2.50
- Small Side Fried Mushrooms$2.50
- Small Side Fried Okra$2.50
- Small Side Fried Squash$2.50
- Small Side Green Beans$5.24
- Small Side Grilled Squash$2.50
- Small Side Gumbo$6.24
- Small Side Jamba$6.24
- Small Side Mac N Cheese$2.50
- Small Side Mashed Potato$5.24
- Small Side Pasta$5.24
- Small Side Plain Corn$2.50
- Small Side Potato Casserole$5.24
- Small Side Red Beans & Rice$5.24
- Small Side Red Potato$5.24
- Small Side Roasted Corn$2.50
- Small Side Sauteed Mushrooms$2.50
- Small Side Shrimp Etouffee$6.24
- Small Side Sweet Fries$2.50
- Small Side White Rice$2.50
- Small Side Hushpuppies$5.99