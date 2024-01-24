Booeymonger
Food & Drinks
Hot Sandwiches
- Ace$10.99
Turkey, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, melted provolone, russian dressing on baguette
- Bacon Chz Burger$13.50
- Chalet$10.99
Turkey breast, melted swiss, cole slaw, salad veggies, russian dressing on baguette
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Romaine, chopped grilled chicken, , parmesan, caesar dressing in flour tortilla
- Chicken Cheese Steak$10.99
Thinly sliced chicken sauteed with onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, mayo on baguette
- Chicken Rico$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Italian dressing, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, parmesan dressing on baguette
- Duke$11.99
- Patty Hearst$11.50
Turkey breast, bacon,provolone cheese, russian dressing on baguette
- Reuben$12.50
hot corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, russian dressing on toasted rye
- Steak Special$10.99
Philly steak, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato mayo on baguette
- The Fifth Avenue$12.50
Hot pastrami, mushrooms, provolone, mustard on baguette
- The Manhattan$11.99
Grilled roast beef , spinach,bacon, melted cheddar, house dressing on baguette
- Veggie Special$10.99
Grilled mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomato, salas veggie, melted provolone, mayo on baguette
- Upper Manhattan$11.99
Cold Sandwiches
- Georgetowner$10.99
Grilled Turkey, avocado,lettuce, mayo on baguette
- Italian Sub$11.99
Italian Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, mayo on baguette, hot pepper sauce on request
- Pita Pan Wrap$10.99
Salad Veggie, provolone, lettuce, mushroom, Avocado, tomato, spinach, house dressing WW tortilla
- Scheherazade$10.50
Turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, mayo on baguette
- The Californian$10.99
Homemade Chicken Salad, Avocado, lettuce kaiser roll
- Tuna Turner$10.99
Homemade Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, salad veggie, house ranch dressing on kaiser roll
- Turkey Club$10.99
Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce,tomato, mayo on kaiser
Combo with fries or fruit
Salads
- Chicken on Mixed Greens$11.50
Grilled chicken breast, salad greens, tomato
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.50
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
- Gyro Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken gyro, salad veggie, tzatziki sauce, olives, greek pita
- Salmon Salad$12.99
Grilled norwegian salmon, salad greens, feta cheese, red onions, warm greek pita
- Chef Salad$12.99
Smoked ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato with warm pita
- Chicken Avocado Bacon Salad$11.99
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Romaine, tomato, red onion HM dressing
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$12.50
Bagels
Soups or Deli Salads
- Soup$5.50
soup of the day
- Cole Slaw$3.95
- Potato Salad$3.50
- Macaroni$3.25
- Broccoli Bacon Salad$4.50
- Greek cucumber Feta Salad$4.50
- Mixed Fruit Salad$3.95
- Hummus$5.50
- Caesar Salad$5.75+
- Toss Salad$5.75+
- Chicken Salad Scoop$6.50
Homemade fresh chicken breast salad
- Egg Salad Scoop$5.50
- Tuna Salad Scoop$6.50
- Sesame Noodles$3.75
- Chilli$6.50
- Tortellini Salad$3.75
Cold Entree Salad Platter
Dessert
Beverage
- Fountain Drinks$2.25+
- Coffee/Tea$2.65
- Fruit Juice$2.95
- Red Bull$4.25
- Canned Soda$1.75
- Dr. Brown$1.95
- Gatorade$3.25
- Lemonade$4.50
- Perrier$2.75
- Snapple$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.65
- Iced Coffee$3.25
- Spring Water$1.75+
- Hot Chocolate$2.95
- Herbal Tea$2.65
- Chai Tea$5.50+
- Milk$2.15
- Fresh Orange juice$3.95+
- Coconut Water$3.50
Smoothies/ Shakes
Create your own Sandwich
Catering
Breakfast
Breakfast Specialties
- Booey's Platter$9.50
2 Eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, home fries, bagel
- Leo$10.25
Sauteed smoked salmon & onions scrambled into eggs & bagel
- Mr. B's French Toast$6.50
Fresh made french toast with butter & syrup
- 3 Buttermilk Pancakes$6.50
Fresh made pancakes with butter * syrup
- Yoga Breakfast$9.25
Egg whites scrambled with sauteed spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms served with fresh fruit & slice of WW toast
- Home Style$9.99
- Miami Bagel$11.99
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, lettuce, lemon wedge
- ADB$9.99
- Avocado Bacon Toast$11.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Henny Penny$4.95
Scrambled eggs on toasted buttered bagel
- Chicken Little$7.50
Scrambled eggs bacon, AM cheese on toasted buttered bagel
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach, cheddar, green pepper, onions in ww tortilla
- Steak Egg cheese$8.25
Scrambled eggs, AM cheese, thinly sliced steak on bagel
- Box car$7.95
- Friss$5.49
- Buc Buc$6.95