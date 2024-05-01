Boombozz Pizza- Etown 135 The Loop
FOOD MENUS
Snacks and Shares
- Famous Asiago Cheese Bread$11.99
Tony’s favorite, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, 3 Cheeses, golden baked and served with Classic Red Sauce. 16 Hand Cut Pieces to Share.
- Loaded Potato Nachos$13.99
Crispy Housemade Potato Chips, Beer Cheese Queso, and Smoked Bacon. Served with our Famous Green Chili Jam, Chipotle Salsa and Garlic Sour Cream.
- Bruschetta$9.99
Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, tossed with Pesto Vinaigrette and topped with Feta Cheese and Fresh Basil. Served with Crispy Bread.
- Soft Pretzels$11.99
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
- Tater Kegs$10.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
- Toasted Ravioli$9.99
Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce
- Cast Iron Meatbozz$10.99
Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet with Melted Mozzarella and our Pomodoro Sauce, topped with Romano Cheese and Fresh Basil
- Baked Goat Cheese Marinara$9.99
Warm Goat Cheese, Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Basil. Served with Crispy Bread
Famous Wings🍗
Salads🥗
- Side BLT Wedge$6.99
- Side Boombozz #1$6.99
- Side Caesar$5.99
- Side Field Greens$5.99
- Side Greek$7.99
- Side Italian Cobb Salad$8.99
- BLT Wedge - Reg$11.99
Crisp Iceberg Wedge dressed with Smoked Bacon, Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Chunky Bleu Cheese
- Boombozz #1 - Reg$12.99
- Field Greens - Reg$9.99
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Croutons tossed in our House Vinaigrette
- The Caesar - Reg$9.99
Crisp Romaine, Grated Romano, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing
- Italian Cobb Salad - Reg$13.99
Crisp Romaine tossed with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Hard-boiled Egg, Proscuitto Ham, Asiago Cheese, Artichoke, and Roasted Red Peppers tossed in our House Buttermilk Ranch
- Greek Salad - Reg$11.99
Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions tossed in Greek Dressing
Sandwiches
- Cubana$12.99
Cuban Roasted Pork, Sliced Prosciutto, Banana Peppers, Asiago Cheese, Garlic Aioli and fresh Cilantro
- Grilled Chicken Ranchero$11.99
Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Mozzarella and Ranchero Sauce
- Italian Job$11.99
Italian Sausage, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella
- Meatball Parm$11.99
Sliced Italian Meatballs, Classic Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano and Garlic Aioli
- Metro Steak and Cheese$12.99
Ribeye Steak, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese and Garlic Aioli
- Veggie$10.99
Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella and Garlic Aioli
Calzones
Pasta Bakes🍝
- Chicken Alfredo$14.49
Baked Golden Brown and layered w/ melted Italian Cheese. Penne Pasta, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and a blend of Italian Cheeses
- Mama's Baked Ziti$11.99
Baked Golden Brown and layered w/ melted Italian Cheese. Penne Pasta, Classic Red Sauce and a blend of Italian Cheeses.
PIZZA MENU
Create Your Own Pizza
Famous Pizza Pies
- Small All Meat$10.99
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon
- Small BBQ Chicken$9.99
BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
- Small Buffalo Chicken$9.99
- Small Carnitas Libre$13.99
Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.
- Small Farmers Market$9.99
Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
- Small Green Chili Chicken$10.99
Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam
- Small Margherita$9.99
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
- Small New York Pizza Pie$9.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
- Small Nonna$10.99
Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil
- Small Pollotaté$9.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
- Small Portobello Bello$10.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese
- Small Tuscan Chicken$10.99
Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese
- Small White Pie$10.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
- Small Quatro$9.99
Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, and Portobello Mushrooms
- Small Tony's Supremo$9.99
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes
- Small Smokehouse$12.99
BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Cilantro
- Medium All Meats Classic$20.99
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon
- Medium BBQ Chicken$18.99
BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$18.99
- Medium Carnitas Libre$21.99
Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.
- Medium Farmers Market$18.99
Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
- Medium Fire Roasted Chicken$18.99
Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Asiago Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Garlic Cream Sauce. Substitute Steak or Brisket for $1 more
- Medium Green Chili Chicken$20.99
Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam
- Medium Margherita$18.99
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
- Medium New York Pizza$15.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
- Medium Nonna$19.99
Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil
- Medium Pollotaté$18.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
- Medium Portobello Bello$18.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese
- Medium Tony's Supremo$19.99
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes
- Medium Tuscan Chicken$18.99
Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese
- Medium White Pie$16.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
- Medium Smokehouse Brisket$21.99
BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Cilantro
- Medium Quatro$20.99
Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, and Portobello Mushrooms
- Large All Meat$25.99
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon
- Large BBQ Chicken$23.99
BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
- Large Bello$24.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese
- Large Buffalo Chicken$23.99
- Large Carnitas Libre$26.99
Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.
- Large Farmers Market$23.99
Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
- Large Fire Rsted Chix$24.99
Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Asiago Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Garlic Cream Sauce. Substitute Steak or Brisket for $1 more
- Large Green Chili Chicken$25.99
Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam
- Large Margherita$23.99
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
- Large New York Pie$16.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
- Large Nonna$23.99
Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil
- Large Pollotaté$24.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
- Large Tony's Supremo$25.99
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes
- Large Tuscan Chicken$24.99
Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese
- Large White Pie$19.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
- Large Smokehouse Brisket$25.99
BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Cilantro
- Large Quatro$25.99
Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, and Portobello Mushrooms
- 10" CAULI Fire Roasted Chicken$13.99
Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Asiago Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Garlic Cream Sauce. Substitute Steak or Brisket for $1 more
- 10" CAULI Pollotaté$12.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
- 10" CAULI Portobello Bello$13.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese
- 10" CAULI Tuscan Chicken$13.99
Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese
- 10" CAULI Green Chili Chicken$13.99
Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam
- 10" CAULI Margherita$12.99
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
- 10" CAULI Nonna$13.99
Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil
- 10" CAULI BBQ Chicken$12.99
BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
- 10" CAULI Buffalo Chicken$12.99
- 10" CAULI Carnitas Libre$16.99
Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.
- 10" CAULI Tony's Supremo$12.99
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes
- 10" CAULI Farmers Market$12.99
Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
- 10" CAULI All Meats Classic$13.99
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon
- CAULI White Pie$11.99
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
- CAULI New York Pizza Pie$10.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
- 10" CAULI Smokehouse Brisket$15.99
- 10" CAULI Quatro$12.99
Desserts, Kids, and Extras
Extras
- 2oz Beer cheese$0.60
- 2oz Ranch$0.60
- 4oz Beer cheese$0.99
- 4oz Ranch$0.99
- Anchovies$0.99
- Applesauce$0.99
- Balsamic$0.60
- Banana Peppers$0.99
- BBQ$0.60
- Beer Cheese Bowl$2.99
- Black Olives$0.99
- Blue Cheese$0.60
- Boom Hot$0.99
- Buffalo$0.60
- Ceasar Dressing$0.60
- Celery$0.75
- Chipotle$0.60
- Chips$0.99
- Classic Red$0.60
- Ex Bread
- Garlic Aioli$0.60
- Garlic Butter$0.60
- Garlic Cream$0.60
- Garlic Oil Glaze$0.60
- Greek Dressing$0.60
- Green Chili Jam$0.60
- Ice Cream$1.99
- Jalapeno$0.99
- Marinara$0.60
- Pepperoni$0.99
- Pineapple$0.99
- Rice Krispy$0.99
- Sd Bacon$0.99
- Thai Chili$0.60