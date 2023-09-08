Boom's Pizza - Lakewood
Food
Salads
Appetizers
Pizza
BYO Red
base of organic tomato sauce + mozzarella
BYO White
base of garlic cream sauce + mozzarella
Cheesy Garlic
shaved garlic, basil, garlic-herb oil
Half + Half Pizza
Hot Stuff + Pepps
pepperoni, calabrian chilies, hot honey, shaved garlic, basil, oregano
Kale + Dates
kale, dates, preserved lemon, onion, basil
Kevin McAllister
organic tomato sauce + mozzarella
Margherita
fresh mozz, basil, and garlic herb oil
Meat Head
fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shaved garlic, basil
OG Pep
pepperoni and oregano
Pineapple Express
Pink Freud
fresh mozz, garlic cream, basil
Sausage + Peppers
fennel sausage, sweet peppers, calabrian chilies, onion, shaved garlic, basil, garlic-herb oil
Shroom Boom
roasted mushrooms, garlic confit, basil
Supreme Leader
fennel sausage, pepperoni, kalamata olives, sweet peppers, onion, shaved garlic.
The El Bianco
fresh mozz, shaved garlic, basil, black pepper
Veggie Might
fontina, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet peppers, garlic confit, onion, basil, garlic herb-oil