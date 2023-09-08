Popular Items

Food

Salads

OG Italian Salad

$12.00

local greens, kalamata olives, sport peppers, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella and romano cheeses, italian dressing

Sweet + Seedy Salad

$10.00

local greens, sweet peppers, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, candied fennel seeds, tomatoes, sweet + simple dressing

Appetizers

Antipasti Jar

$7.00

sport peppers, teardrop peppers, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, garlic confit, crackers

Marinated Mozzarella

$6.00

fresh mozzarella, calabrian chilies, hot honey, basil oil, crackers

Whipped Ricotta

$6.00

whipped ricotta, pepper jelly, crackers

Pizza

BYO Red

$16.00

base of organic tomato sauce + mozzarella

BYO White

$16.00

base of garlic cream sauce + mozzarella

Cheesy Garlic

$18.00

shaved garlic, basil, garlic-herb oil

Half + Half Pizza

Hot Stuff + Pepps

$24.00

pepperoni, calabrian chilies, hot honey, shaved garlic, basil, oregano

Kale + Dates

$22.00

kale, dates, preserved lemon, onion, basil

Kevin McAllister

$16.00

organic tomato sauce + mozzarella

Margherita

$20.00

fresh mozz, basil, and garlic herb oil

Meat Head

$26.00

fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shaved garlic, basil

OG Pep

$19.00

pepperoni and oregano

Pineapple Express

$24.00

Pink Freud

$21.00

fresh mozz, garlic cream, basil

Sausage + Peppers

$24.00

fennel sausage, sweet peppers, calabrian chilies, onion, shaved garlic, basil, garlic-herb oil

Shroom Boom

$24.00

roasted mushrooms, garlic confit, basil

Supreme Leader

$26.00

fennel sausage, pepperoni, kalamata olives, sweet peppers, onion, shaved garlic.

The El Bianco

$22.00

fresh mozz, shaved garlic, basil, black pepper

Veggie Might

$23.00

fontina, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet peppers, garlic confit, onion, basil, garlic herb-oil

Extras

Chili Crisp Dip

$2.00

garlic tume, chili crisp

Herby Garlic Dip

$2.00

garlic tume, herb pesto

Hot Honey

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Dessert

4-Pack Klondike Bars

$10.00

Crunch Klondike Bar

$3.00

Minto Chocolate Klondike bar

$3.00

OG Vanilla Klondike Bar

$3.00

Beverage

NA Beverage

Boylan Lemonade

$3.75

Boylans Ginger Ale

$3.75

Boylans Grape

$3.75

Boylans Orange

$3.75

Boylans Root Beer

$3.75

Boylans Shirley Temple

$3.75

Casamara Alta

$4.75

Casamara Como

$4.75

Casamara Sierra

$4.75

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Gold Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.50

Gold Leaf Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Boylans Lemon Seltzer

$3.75

Liquid Death Mountain

$3.50

Liquid Death Lime

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkle

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Present CBD Blood

$6.50

Present CBD Lemon Lime

$6.50

Sprite

$3.50

UA CBD Blackberry

$5.00

UA CBD Blood Orange

$5.00

UA CBD Grapefruit

$5.00

UA CBD Strawberry

$5.00

WYD CBD Lemon

$5.00

WYD CBD Raspberry

$5.00

WYD Blackberry

$5.00

WYD Blood Orange

$5.00

UA CBD lemon lime

$5.00