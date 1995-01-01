FOOD

Trail Taster Plates

Plate for 4

$10.00

Four Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles

Plate for 6

$14.00

Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles

Gold Shoes

$12.00

Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic

Sandwiches

The Yukon

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Sawmill Gravy, Smoked Cheddar & Bacon (add Egg +2)

The Rosewood

$14.00

Korean Fried Chicken, Housemade Kimchi & Gochujang BBQ

The Buffalo Soldier

$14.00

House Buffalo Sauce, Fried Chicken, Range Dressing, Pickles, Bleu Cheese

The French Dip

$16.00

Roasted Prime Rib, Caramelized Onions, Havarti, Creamy Horseradish side, side of au jus

The Barnyard

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Bacon Jam, Havarti, Greens, Red Onion

Prospector Plates

Oregon Trail

$13.00

Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Kale, Carrots, Poblano & Bulgogi Glaze *Vegan* (add Egg +2, add Short Rib +6)

Wanderer Salad

$12.00

Kale, Red Onion, Biscuit Croutons, Tomatoes, Heirloom Carrot & Vinaigrette (add Protein +6, add Egg +2)

The Rhine Poutine

$16.00

Yukon Poatoes, Smoked Cheddar, Geotta Gravy, Seared Slab O' Goetta | add egg +2

Shrimp And Grits

$17.00

Thai-inspired Lemongrass Shrimp, Diced Country Ham, Coconut Chili Gravy & Smoked Cheddar Grits

Fool's Gold

$12.00

Two Biscuits, Two Eggs, Bacon & Sawmill Gravy

Alamo

$18.00

Chilaquiles, Hanger Steak, 2 Eggs & Chimichurri

Pullens Poutine

$16.00

Yukon Potatos, Sauteed Poblano Peppers, Crimini Mushrooms, Tomato Gravy, Smoked Cheddar

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Biscuit Waffle, Crispy Confit Chicken, Grilled Habanero Butter, Smoked Blueberry Thyme Syrup

Grubsteak

$18.00

Fried Potato Hash, One Biscuit, Two Eggs* Marinated Steak

Grahams of Gold

$17.00

Special

$16.00Out of stock

Sundries

Bacon

$4.00

Thick Cut Apple Smoked Bacon

Biscuit

$2.00

Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)

Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

Egg

Single Egg Your Style

Fried Potato Hash

$6.00

Goetta

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Creamy Smoked Cheddar Grits

Hot Honey Chicken

$6.00

House Salad

$4.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$6.00

Sausage

$4.00

House Blend Patty with Avril Bleh

Side Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Sweet Potatoes Tossed in a Sweet Chili Glaze *Vegetarian & Gluten Free*

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Nuggets of Gold

Whipped Honey Butter

$2.00

Black & Blue Jam

$2.00

Chipotle Bacon Jam

$2.00

Side Range

$1.00

Mango Orange Jam

$2.00

Horsey Sauce

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Smores Butter

$2.00

Cran\Apple

$2.00

Ginger Apple

$2.00

Side Roasted Tomato Vinagrette

Gravies

Housemade Gravies (Small +2, Large +4)

Sawmill Gravy

$2.00+

Sage Sausage, Black Pepper & Whole Milk

Peppercorn Gravy

$2.00+

Peppercorn, Whole Milk & Chicken Stock

Goetta Gravy

$2.00+

Fried Garlic, Onion, Parsley & Red Pepper

Mushroom Gravy

$2.00+

Fried Garlic, Onion, Parsley & Red Pepper

Sweet Fixins

Donuts

$8.00

Six Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes with Local Honey Dipping Sauce

Gelato

$3.00Out of stock

Madison's Bourbon Gelato

Cascades

$8.00

Youngin’s Menu

Rascal Scramble

$6.00

One Scrambled Egg and Side Sweet Potato Hash

Uncle Pete’s Lunch

$5.00

Sausage Biscuit & Jam (Add Egg +2)

Gritty Pan

$7.00

Smoked Cheddar Grits, Biscuit & Jam

Mini Miners Pan

$8.00

Bacon, Egg, Biscuit & Jam with OJ

Fried Chicken, Fries

$9.00

Kids Cascades. Maple Syrup

$8.00

Rhinegeist Event

Special Mango Orange ZANGO

$10.00

Special Sweet Tea LEMMYNADE

$10.00

Special Cran Apple BUBBLES

$10.00

Special Pineapple WOWIE

$10.00

DRINKS

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

House Spicy Tomato Mix with Choice of Vodka, Tequila or Rye

Boomtown GOLD RUSH

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye, Fresh Lemon Juice & Herbed Honey

Gold FASHIONED

$10.00

Old Forester 86 Bourbon, Bitters & Orange

Mimosa

$8.00

Orange & Bubbles

Seasonal Mule

$10.00

Pomegranate, Galangal Simple, Lime & Bubbles

The Romper

$7.00

Bandito Sunrise

$10.00

Pendleton Punch

$10.00

Kikis Love Potion

$10.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00Out of stock

Rum Ham

$11.00Out of stock

Luxorita

$11.00

Wine

Featured White

$8.00

Featured Red

$8.00

La Vite Prosecco

$8.00

Rose Glass

$8.00

Enfant Terrible sports a light salmon color with coral hues. The nose, typical, on candy notes gives way to an harmonious palate with an intense sensation of freshness.

Featured Red BTL

$30.00

Featured White BTL

$30.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Urbana House Blend Drip Coffee

English Breakfast Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Deeper Roots Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

OJ

$5.00

RETAIL

Body By Biscuit T-Shirt

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Bourbon Club Memberships

Gold Miner

$1,600.00

Silver Miner

$800.00

BBW New Riff Bottle

$59.99

New Riff x Boomtown Barrel Pick

New Riff x Boomtown 750ml Bottle

$60.00

New Riff x Boomtown 2oz Bottle

$20.00

Spiceology

Small Jar

$15.00

Large Jar

$20.00