Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey OTR
Trail Taster Plates
Sandwiches
The Yukon
Fried Chicken, Sawmill Gravy, Smoked Cheddar & Bacon (add Egg +2)
The Rosewood
Korean Fried Chicken, Housemade Kimchi & Gochujang BBQ
The Buffalo Soldier
House Buffalo Sauce, Fried Chicken, Range Dressing, Pickles, Bleu Cheese
The French Dip
Roasted Prime Rib, Caramelized Onions, Havarti, Creamy Horseradish side, side of au jus
The Barnyard
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Bacon Jam, Havarti, Greens, Red Onion
Prospector Plates
Oregon Trail
Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Kale, Carrots, Poblano & Bulgogi Glaze *Vegan* (add Egg +2, add Short Rib +6)
Wanderer Salad
Kale, Red Onion, Biscuit Croutons, Tomatoes, Heirloom Carrot & Vinaigrette (add Protein +6, add Egg +2)
The Rhine Poutine
Yukon Poatoes, Smoked Cheddar, Geotta Gravy, Seared Slab O' Goetta | add egg +2
Shrimp And Grits
Thai-inspired Lemongrass Shrimp, Diced Country Ham, Coconut Chili Gravy & Smoked Cheddar Grits
Fool's Gold
Two Biscuits, Two Eggs, Bacon & Sawmill Gravy
Alamo
Chilaquiles, Hanger Steak, 2 Eggs & Chimichurri
Pullens Poutine
Yukon Potatos, Sauteed Poblano Peppers, Crimini Mushrooms, Tomato Gravy, Smoked Cheddar
Chicken & Waffles
Biscuit Waffle, Crispy Confit Chicken, Grilled Habanero Butter, Smoked Blueberry Thyme Syrup
Grubsteak
Fried Potato Hash, One Biscuit, Two Eggs* Marinated Steak
Grahams of Gold
Special
Sundries
Bacon
Thick Cut Apple Smoked Bacon
Biscuit
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
Buffalo Chicken
Egg
Single Egg Your Style
Fried Potato Hash
Goetta
Grits
Creamy Smoked Cheddar Grits
Hot Honey Chicken
House Salad
Parmesan Garlic Fries
Sausage
House Blend Patty with Avril Bleh
Side Fries
Sweet Potatoes
Sweet Potatoes Tossed in a Sweet Chili Glaze *Vegetarian & Gluten Free*
Grilled Chicken
Nuggets of Gold
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
House Spicy Tomato Mix with Choice of Vodka, Tequila or Rye
Boomtown GOLD RUSH
Wild Turkey 101 Rye, Fresh Lemon Juice & Herbed Honey
Gold FASHIONED
Old Forester 86 Bourbon, Bitters & Orange
Mimosa
Orange & Bubbles
Seasonal Mule
Pomegranate, Galangal Simple, Lime & Bubbles