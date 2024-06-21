Boones Deli 10414 Watterson Trail
Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
- Caprese
Pepperoni, Sliced Chicken and Mozzarella, Marinated Roasted Tomato, and Fresh Basil, served toasted on a hoagie roll.$12.00
- CBR
Sliced chicken, bacon, red onion, provolone, and house made ranch, served toasted on a hoagie roll.$12.00
- Smokin’ Roast Beef and Cheddar
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, house made Chipotle Horseradish Sauce, house pickled red onion, spicy dill pickles. Served toasted on a hoagie roll.$14.00
- Buff Chick
Slices of Boar's Head Blazin' Buffalo Chicken, with jalapeños, sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, and house made Buffalo ranch dressing. Served toasted on your choice of thick sliced white or 12 grain wheat bread.$13.00
- Boone's Grilled Cheese
Sliced Cheddar and American Cheese, served on your choice of thick sliced white or 12 grain wheat bread. Make it Seth's Way - add pickles and bacon +2.50$10.00
Cold Sandwiches
- Boone's Italian
Spicy Cap, Hard Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone cheese. Topped with Banana Peppers, Lettuce, House pickled red onion, and roasted tomatoes, tossed in our house made Italian dressing. Served on a hoagie roll.$13.00
- The Club
Mayo, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on your choice of thick sliced white or 12 grain wheat bread.$13.00
- The Veg
Fire-Roasted Guacamole, Bell Pepper, Marinated Roasted Tomatoes, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Carrots, Lettuce, and Banana Pepper. Served on a hoagie roll.$11.00
- Chicken Salad Sando
Boone's Deli Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served on your choice of thick sliced white or 12 grain wheat bread.$12.00
- B.L.T.
Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, House made Ranch Dressing$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Papa's Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Our signature Papa's Pimento Cheese. Served on your choice of thick sliced white or 12-grain wheat bread.$11.00
- Basic Bobby
Your choice of sliced turkey, ham or chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on your choice of thick sliced white or 12 grain wheat bread.$11.00
- Tur-Guac-n
Sliced Turkey, Fire-Roasted Guacamole, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese. Served on your choice of thick sliced white or 12 grain wheat bread.$13.00
- The Greek
Hummus, Cucumber, Red Onion, Sliced Olives, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, and House made Greek Dressing. Served on a hoagie roll. </br><i>Make it vegan with no feta!</i>$11.00
- The BIG Boone
This sandwich isn't for the faint of heart! Chicken, Ham, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Mayo, House made Italian Dressing, Signature Herb Blend. Served on thick sliced white or 12 grain wheat.OUT OF STOCK
- Corned Beef$14.00
- The Bologna
Thinly sliced bologna, piled high on mayo, with lettuce, tomato, and sliced white onion. Served on your choice of thick sliced white or 12-grain bread.$10.00